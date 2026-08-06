The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast

Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly joins The Independent for this extended exclusive interview. Matt and Pete talk to the Irish’s all-time winningest coach about his Irish exit, the affection he still has for Notre Dame, why things didn’t work out at LSU, what could have been and much more. Kelly praises Marcus Freeman and the current staff for all that they have accomplished, and he talks about what life has been like these past few months without a team to coach after 35 years of running programs. Plus, will he get back into coaching? Kelly talks all that and more on the latest episode of The Independent!



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