The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast

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156 episodes
- You hear that sound? It's the smashing of the pads as fall camp gets underway this week at Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman addressed reporters about what to expect as he gears up for his fifth season leading the Fighting Irish. Matt Fortuna and Pete Sampson are here to talk about that and much more. Plus, the USC rivalry is back!
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Notre Dame has new alternate jerseys, a jersey patch and oh, by the way, camp starts next week07/31/2026 | 43 mins.Fall camp is less than a week away, and the Notre Dame hype train rolls on. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman sat with reporters last week to check in on where things stand as he readies for Year 5 in South Bend. Plus, some jersey news has fans talking, both good and bad. Matt Fortuna and Pete Sampson are here to discuss all of that and much more.
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Brian Kelly joins the show to talk Notre Dame exit, Irish legacy, Marcus Freeman and more!07/14/2026 | 40 mins.Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly joins The Independent for this extended exclusive interview. Matt and Pete talk to the Irish’s all-time winningest coach about his Irish exit, the affection he still has for Notre Dame, why things didn’t work out at LSU, what could have been and much more. Kelly praises Marcus Freeman and the current staff for all that they have accomplished, and he talks about what life has been like these past few months without a team to coach after 35 years of running programs. Plus, will he get back into coaching? Kelly talks all that and more on the latest episode of The Independent!
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Notre Dame Fan Survey Recap: Why You Are So High on Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish in 202606/30/2026 | 56 mins.It's Fan Survey Time! Matt Fortuna and Pete Sampson are here to discuss the feedback Pete received from his annual Notre Dame Fan Survey on The Athletic. You are all incredibly high on the Fighting Irish in 2026, and rightfully so. With Marcus Freeman entering Year 5 and CJ Carr listed as a preseason Heisman contender, what's not to like about this squad? The fellas discuss that and more on the latest episode of The Independent.
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- It’s been a good offseason for Notre Dame, and the vibes continue to be high as the Fighting Irish are ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s future power rankings. Adam Rittenberg, the author of the rankings, joins Matt and Pete to discuss why he loves the Irish, and what Marcus Freeman has done to position the program for so much success.
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About The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast
The Independent is the essential listen for fans of Fighting Irish football. Pete Sampson of the Athletic and Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone are back to take you inside the Notre Dame program. With a combined 35 years + of experience on the ND beat, this twice weekly podcast has you covered for everything blue and gold.Podcast website
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