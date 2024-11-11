352 | Joey Logano: From First Out to First In

TJ Majors and Freddie Kraft are back from Las Vegas to recap the opening race from the Round of 8 and are joined by Casey Boat and Executive Director of the CARS Tour, Kip Childress. Is Joey Logano now the Championship favorite after nifty fuel-saving landed him in victory lane and locked into Phoenix? Was Tyler Reddick’s move on Chase Elliott fair or foul? What happened to Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin on pit road and did Ryan Blaney jeopardize a Championship 4 spot by helping his Team Penske teammate?21+ and present in North Carolina. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov. Want more DBC? Check out and subscribe to the new DBC YouTube channel!