355 | Phoenix: Logano’s Win May Prompt Playoff Changes & Joel Edmonds Joins
Freddie Kraft, TJ Majors, Brett Griffin, and Casey Boat are joined by DBC fan favorite, Joel Edmonds, to recap Phoenix and put a bow on the 2024 NASCAR season. Joey Logano wins the championship with the worst average finish of any champion ever – does this make his title illegitimate and will we see any changes to the Playoff format? Team Penske has now won all 3 Next Gen championships, can anyone dethrone their miracle run? Plus, we analyze all the notable quotes from NASCAR’s annual State of the Sport press conference.
2:00:23
354 | Martinsville: A Chevy Blockade, A Suspicious Slow-Down, And A Wall-Ride
Casey Boat, TJ Majors, Brett Griffin, and Freddie Kraft are back from the Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville and are joined in-studio by The Teardown’s Jeff Gluck. With all the controversy surrounding the closing laps, is this year’s Championship 4 tainted? Was Chevy’s blockade fair or foul? Freddie shares his insider perspective on what happened to Bubba Wallace down the stretch, including that suspicious final lap. Did NASCAR make the right call ruling against Christopher Bell’s wall-ride? What should the punishment be for race manipulation, even if you can’t prove intent? This is one DBC episode you don’t wanna miss.
2:12:35
353 | Miami: The Greatest Playoff Race…Ever?
Freddie Kraft, TJ Majors, Brett Griffin, and Casey Boat are back from the NASCAR Cup Series race in Miami to recap possibly the best Playoff race ever. We’re also joined by a special guest, PRN broadcasting legend Doug Rice, as he shares iconic racing stories and favorite memories from the broadcast booth over the years. We discuss if Denny Hamlin’s reaction was justified after his driver, Tyler Reddick, clinched a spot in the Championship 4 but left Hamlin on the outside looking in. Plus, was Ryan Blaney’s decision to not block on the final lap the top the worst mistake of his career? And what’s wrong with Kyle ‘Hung Money’ Larson? Can he flip things around this weekend at Martinsville or will one of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates play spoiler?
1:34:06
352 | Joey Logano: From First Out to First In
TJ Majors and Freddie Kraft are back from Las Vegas to recap the opening race from the Round of 8 and are joined by Casey Boat and Executive Director of the CARS Tour, Kip Childress. Is Joey Logano now the Championship favorite after nifty fuel-saving landed him in victory lane and locked into Phoenix? Was Tyler Reddick's move on Chase Elliott fair or foul? What happened to Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin on pit road and did Ryan Blaney jeopardize a Championship 4 spot by helping his Team Penske teammate?
1:24:52
351 | Roval Recap with Leigh Diffey & Bob Pockrass
Freddie Kraft, Brett Griffin, and Casey Boat are joined by NBC Sports PxP announcer, Leigh Diffey, and FOX Sports reporter, Bob Pockrass, to recap the Charlotte Roval Round of 12 elimination race. Bob gives us the scoop on next steps for Hendrick Motorsports after Alex Bowman’s DQ resulted in Joey Logano making the Round of 8 instead of Bowman. Leigh shares his favorite stories from the broadcast booth and which tracks he’s still got on his motorsports bucket list. Is Kyle Larson the de facto Cup Series Championship favorite or could another driver claim the title? Samaritan’s Purse is responding to both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, with multiple disaster relief bases in North Carolina and Florida. If you are in need of assistance, please call 833-747-1234 for the Homeowners Helpline for Hurricane Relief. You can also make a gift by mail. Send to: Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Door Bumper Clear is in its seventh year of bringing unparalleled insight from the world of NASCAR to its rapidly expanding fan base. Hosted by veteran spotters Brett Griffin, T.J. Majors and Freddie Kraft, as well as industry insider Casey Boat, this podcast is an influential voice with a comedic, bold and transparent bent. Whether it’s recapping the previous race, reacting to rumors or engaging in debate, Door Bumper Clear is the go-to podcast for the edgy race fan.