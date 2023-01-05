Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
NBA Superstar Paul George welcomes you on a journey of brotherhood, family, missteps and success with his new show "Podcast P". Alongside co-hosts Jackie Long a... More
  • PG Speaks on Clippers Season, Westbrook’s Future, Giannis’ Failure Comments & More | Ep. 9
    This week, Paul George opens up to his co-hosts Dallas Rutherford and Jackie Long about the end of the Clippers season (0:35). PG explains how dealing with injuries in the playoffs is different from the regular season and why he and Kawhi are doing everything in their power to win a championship (6:12). PG expresses why signing Russell Westbrook was so important and what it means for the Clippers future (12:56). Also PG reacts to Giannis’ comments on failure (26:38) and why messing with LeBron James is never a good idea (42:33). Lastly, Paul shares his favorite fan moment of the season (49:10). Follow Podcast P on Social Media:  https://linktr.ee/podcastp Support the show: Download the Prizepicks app and for all first time users that deposit and use our promo code PODCASTP will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/k254oaqg Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    57:24
  • Best Trash Talkers in the NBA, Underrated GOATS, PG13 vs PG2 and More | EP. 8
    Before Games 3 & 4 of the Clippers vs Suns series, Paul George and his co-hosts Dallas Rutherford and Jackie Long breakdown The Athletic’s NBA Player Survey which was just released (5:15). PG answers which player he’s starting a franchise with, and why Dillon Brooks is the biggest trash talker in the league (8:30). Then PG shares how he improved his defense and skills to become the 2nd most talented player in the league according to Andre Iguodala (19:30). Finally we answer some fan mail questions and PG reveals on Social Corner, which version of himself would win in one-on-one (34:20). Follow Podcast P on Social Media:  https://linktr.ee/podcastp Support the show: Download the Prizepicks app and for all first time users that deposit and use our promo code PODCASTP will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/k254oaqg Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    55:50
  • Favorite Playoffs Wins, Guarding MVP Derrick Rose, Podcast P Awards & More | EP 7
    It’s Playoff time so Paul George and his co-hosts Dallas Rutherford and Jackie Long discuss the Clippers series against the Suns (5:25) and the intensity of playing on the road vs at home (17:00). We take a trip down memory lane as PG talks about how hard it was to play MVP Derrick Rose in his first playoff series (25:40). We hear about his favorite playoff moment and a postseason play he wishes he could re-do (32:40). Then we give out some Podcast P Awards, where PG picks his DPOY, 6th Man, Most Improved, and more (47:10). Finally we get a special playoff edition of Rated PG (59:25) and a special Social Corner with our first ever guest (1:03:50). Follow Podcast P on Social Media:  https://linktr.ee/podcastp Support the show: Download the Prizepicks app and for all first time users that deposit and use our promo code PODCASTP will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/k254oaqg Better Help: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/PodcastP and get on your way to being your best self. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/17/2023
    1:15:49
  • Paul George Shares Injury Status, Toughest Players EVER to Guard, The Next Jokic & More | Podcast P | EP 6
    Coming off the Clippers big win vs. the Lakers, Paul George drops an exclusive update on rehab and recovery from his knee injury (2:58). The guys then react to key highlights in the new CBA including the new midseason tournament and the 65-game requirement for regular season awards (13:55). Plus, PG breaks down the toughest players to guard (25:30) and shares stories about Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and the rest of the 2023 Hall of Fame class (41:03). And in our weekly segment Rated PG, Paul highlights an international NBA star in the making (53:01). Finally on Social Corner, New Heights hosts Travis and Jason Kelce, ask PG if any NFL player can play in the NBA and vice versa (56:37). Support the show: Download the Prizepicks app and for all first time users that deposit and use our promo code PODCASTP will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/k254oaqg SeatGeek: Use code PODCASTP for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/podcastp Better Help: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/PodcastP and get on your way to being your best self. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/10/2023
    1:16:11
  • Being a Clipper in Lakerland, PG’s Injury Comeback, and his Top 5 Role Player Teammates | Podcast P | Ep. 5
    Paul George and his co-hosts Dallas Rutherford and Jackie Long discuss how Paul felt playing in his first game back from his severe leg injury (4:37). PG breaks down how players find their niche in the league and the best role players he’s teamed up with in his career (14:50). Then PG talks about what it's like living in Los Angeles as a Clipper (23:45). And rates a young NBA player in our new segment; Rated PG (52:29). Finally on Social Corner, PG shares his favorite AND1 players, if he’s a cat or dog person, and reveals a secret talent (56:12). Support the show: Download the Prizepicks app and for all first time users that deposit and use our promo code PODCASTP will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/k254oaqg SeatGeek: Use code PODCASTP for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/podcastp Athletic Greens: Visit https://athleticgreens.com/podcastp for a FREE 1-year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    1:13:19

About Podcast P with Paul George

NBA Superstar Paul George welcomes you on a journey of brotherhood, family, missteps and success with his new show "Podcast P". Alongside co-hosts Jackie Long and Dallas Rutherford, PG and his boys provide an Entourage-style glimpse into the life of an NBA star during the basketball season.
