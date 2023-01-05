Paul George Shares Injury Status, Toughest Players EVER to Guard, The Next Jokic & More | Podcast P | EP 6

Coming off the Clippers big win vs. the Lakers, Paul George drops an exclusive update on rehab and recovery from his knee injury (2:58). The guys then react to key highlights in the new CBA including the new midseason tournament and the 65-game requirement for regular season awards (13:55). Plus, PG breaks down the toughest players to guard (25:30) and shares stories about Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and the rest of the 2023 Hall of Fame class (41:03). And in our weekly segment Rated PG, Paul highlights an international NBA star in the making (53:01). Finally on Social Corner, New Heights hosts Travis and Jason Kelce, ask PG if any NFL player can play in the NBA and vice versa (56:37).