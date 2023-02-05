QB Bryce Young Talking 1st Pick in NFL Draft, Questions on Height & Bond with Parents

Embarking on a journey of a lifetime, next week's NFL draft is a monumental occasion filled with a range of emotions, nerves, excitement and kore as it will forever change the lives of many young men and their families. With all the talk swirling around the Alabama standout, his fate will be decided in the coming days but Bryce says he isn't worried about being number one or any number he goes, he just wants to get on a team and start playing. With a lot of questions about his height and stature affecting his ability to stand tall on NFL fields may affect his draft stock, Bryce isn't phased by the comments and has been hearing those same things all his life and always quiets his critics with his talent and capabilities. Not short on confidence, Bryce shares how he's managed to keep composure and avoid nervous energy when stepping onto the field all these years and describes how it's a dream every time he touches the ball so he embraces it which helps him shed any worries or fears when playing. Channing asks Bryce to recall the moment he knew he had the "it" factor that made him different than other players on the field as Bryce takes us through some of the plays he felt most confident as Ryan shares the one play he saw that made him associate the word "magical" with every time Bryce touches the ball. Bryce talks about CJ Stroud and other QBs in this draft and what makes them first rounders as well as breaks down his own play of how he would describe himself as a player and man on and off the field. Bryce's father joins the conversation as the guys poke fun at his alleged story of a 4 month old Bryce with a grip on the football as he has now and they jokingly talk about seeing his talents from a young age and the closeness the two share along with his mother too. Having a strong foundation and good character is an asset in this day and age for teams and Bryce's father is most proud of the man he raised and the quarterback in him is just extra. Transitioning from college super star to NFL leader, the guys talk to Bryce about what it will be like stepping into a role as a leader of grown men and controlling a locker room as a 21 year old. Bryce is excited for the opportunity and looking forward to getting to know his new teammates and the new city he lands where he will call home for hopefully years to come. And with the first pick of the 2023 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers select….