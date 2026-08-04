"I'm not letting anyone stand in the way of me feeding my family." Jeffery Simmons



One of our favorite times of year as we kick off The Pivot's NFL Training camp tour and we started our journey in Music City, with a team singing praises for their new coach, new logo and a new mindset...Ryan, Channing, and Fred sit down with one of the league's most dominant defensive forces, Jeffrey Simmons. The All Pro Defensive Tackle has achieved ultimate individual success in his eight year career but is still chasing that team goal, to win together.



From overcoming unimaginable adversity to becoming a first-round draft pick and one of the NFL's premier defensive tackles, Simmons reflects on the journey that shaped him on and off the field. He also opens up about moving beyond the rumors and stigma that followed one mistake in high school, sharing how he rebuilt his reputation through accountability, perseverance, and years of proving himself both as a man and as a player.



The conversation dives into the challenge of consistently performing at an elite level while playing on teams that have struggled to win, and what continues to fuel his drive every time he steps on the field.



Simmons also discusses the excitement surrounding elite quarterback Cam Ward, why he believes Ward's talent and leadership can help change the trajectory of the franchise, and what it's been like embracing a new era under the Titans' new coaching regime, including the impact of veteran defensive mind Robert Saleh. He also talks about how he's been impressed with Rookie wideout Carnell Tate and what his speed and talents bring to the offensive unit.



He doesn't shy away from the emotional side of football either, sharing what it was like watching former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reach the Super Bowl after spending so many years together in Tennessee, and why that moment of watching his friend play in that game was bittersweet and brought on a sense of what could have been.



It's an honest conversation about resilience, redemption, loyalty, leadership, and the relentless pursuit of greatness—on a team still searching for its breakthrough.

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