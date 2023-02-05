Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Pivot Podcast is hosted by former NFL Stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor & Ryan Clark. More
  • Dawn Staley: HOF Basketball Career, NCAA Titles, Answer to Critics & Reveals Guilty Pleasure
    FOLLOW THE PIVOT PODCAST: MERCH | https://pivotpodcast.com  YOUTUBE | https://www.youtube.com/thepivotpodcast INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/thepivot TWITTER | https://twitter.com/thepivot TIKTOK | https://tiktok.com/@thepivot FACEBOOK | https://www.facebook.com/thepivotpodcast FOLLOW HAPPY DAD: https://www.instagram.com/happydad FIND HAPPY DAD: https://www.happydad.com/find One of the most decorated female athletes in women’s basketball, Staley took her passion for the sport and applied her point guard abilities to navigating life and helping young women follow their dreams. Often widely criticized for her outspoken approach, Staley is unapologetic in standing up for her players and the integrity of the game which is what makes her such an inspiration and rarity in coaching. Staley shares how her passion for sports and competition stems from an early age growing up in North Philadelphia and helped set her on a path toward her wildly successful career. Only a few weeks removed from a tough loss in the final four, Staley is finding focus and peace in moving forward and the success her players are having as women off the court and the people they’ve become. Channing asks how someone so dedicated has time for themselves and he asks her if there is a personal component to life or what she does for fun…and her guilty pleasure may shock you! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:00:47
  • Steelers Kenny Pickett: 1st Rd NFL Pick to QB1 in Rookie Year, His Advice to Draft Class
    FOLLOW THE PIVOT PODCAST: MERCH | https://pivotpodcast.com  YOUTUBE | https://www.youtube.com/thepivotpodcast INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/thepivot TWITTER | https://twitter.com/thepivot TIKTOK | https://tiktok.com/@thepivot FACEBOOK | https://www.facebook.com/thepivotpodcast FOLLOW HAPPY DAD: https://www.instagram.com/happydad FIND HAPPY DAD: https://www.happydad.com/find Kenny Pickett joins the Pivot to share his football journey, teaching moments, how’s he preparing his team for next season while planning a wedding and his advice to young guys going through the draft process this week. Ryan, of course amped up to have a fellow Pittsburgh native on the show, starts the conversation with the mental toughness one must possess to be a starting quarterback in the NFL and what it was like to receive that call from Coach Tomlin on draft night. Channing chimes in that his journey seems like a Disney story and wonders what has been the hardest parts of making it to where he is today while the guys talk about being a young leader and his approach to bringing the team together to build a championship mentality. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    49:28
  • NFL LB DeMario Davis Shares His Turning Point in Life, Talks Faith, Football & Family
    FOLLOW THE PIVOT PODCAST: MERCH | https://pivotpodcast.com  YOUTUBE | https://www.youtube.com/thepivotpodcast INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/thepivot TWITTER | https://twitter.com/thepivot TIKTOK | https://tiktok.com/@thepivot FACEBOOK | https://www.facebook.com/thepivotpodcast FOLLOW HAPPY DAD: https://www.instagram.com/happydad FIND HAPPY DAD: https://www.happydad.com/find Don’t miss out on all the action this week at DraftKings! Download the DraftKings app today! Sign-up using https://dkng.co/pivot or through my promo code PIVOT Raised in Collins, Mississippi in a single mother household and with the help of his grandparents, DeMario lacked a consistent male role model and became a product of his environment early on in life. DeMario walks Ryan, Fred, and Channing through the three strikes that could’ve jeopardized his career and ultimately ended his life. From stealing in high school, being sent to an alternative school, and being jailed during his collegiate career, Demario was being tested at every stage. He credits his faith and God to the one relationship that transformed his life. Ryan inquires about DeMario’s transition to the NFL and career trials and tribulations. DeMario talks about discovering that the key to consistent performance was not just his talent and work ethic but relying on his knees for faith every step of the way. After this discovery, he’s been training like a DB, a decision that has ultimately led him to being named a 2023 Pro-Bowler and sheds some light on what the future of the Saints looks like and his long term goals as he prepared for next year this off season. Gambling Problem? Call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/MD/NI/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Void in NH/OR/ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet pregame moneyline bet. Bet must win. $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/basketballterms. Ends 5/28/23 at 11:59PM ET. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Lines and Odds Subject to Change. Sponsored by DK. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    56:26
  • QB Bryce Young Talking 1st Pick in NFL Draft, Questions on Height & Bond with Parents
    FOLLOW THE PIVOT PODCAST: MERCH | https://pivotpodcast.com  YOUTUBE | https://www.youtube.com/thepivotpodcast INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/thepivot TWITTER | https://twitter.com/thepivot TIKTOK | https://tiktok.com/@thepivot FACEBOOK | https://www.facebook.com/thepivotpodcast FOLLOW HAPPY DAD: https://www.instagram.com/happydad FIND HAPPY DAD: https://www.happydad.com/find Embarking on a journey of a lifetime, next week’s NFL draft is a monumental occasion filled with a range of emotions, nerves, excitement and kore as it will forever change the lives of many young men and their families. With all the talk swirling around the Alabama standout, his fate will be decided in the coming days but Bryce says he isn’t worried about being number one or any number he goes, he just wants to get on a team and start playing. With a lot of questions about his height and stature affecting his ability to stand tall on NFL fields may affect his draft stock, Bryce isn’t phased by the comments and has been hearing those same things all his life and always quiets his critics with his talent and capabilities. Not short on confidence, Bryce shares how he’s managed to keep composure and avoid nervous energy when stepping onto the field all these years and describes how it’s a dream every time he touches the ball so he embraces it which helps him shed any worries or fears when playing. Channing asks Bryce to recall the moment he knew he had the “it” factor that made him different than other players on the field as Bryce takes us through some of the plays he felt most confident as Ryan shares the one play he saw that made him associate the word “magical” with every time Bryce touches the ball. Bryce talks about CJ Stroud and other QBs in this draft and what makes them first rounders as well as breaks down his own play of how he would describe himself as a player and man on and off the field. Bryce’s father joins the conversation as the guys poke fun at his alleged story of a 4 month old Bryce with a grip on the football as he has now and they jokingly talk about seeing his talents from a young age and the closeness the two share along with his mother too. Having a strong foundation and good character is an asset in this day and age for teams and Bryce’s father is most proud of the man he raised and the quarterback in him is just extra. Transitioning from college super star to NFL leader, the guys talk to Bryce about what it will be like stepping into a role as a leader of grown men and controlling a locker room as a 21 year old. Bryce is excited for the opportunity and looking forward to getting to know his new teammates and the new city he lands where he will call home for hopefully years to come. And with the first pick of the 2023 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers select…. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    1:13:18
  • Terrell Davis Unlikely Road to Hall of Fame Career, Dad’s Tough Love & Wake Up Calls
    FOLLOW THE PIVOT PODCAST: MERCH | https://pivotpodcast.com  YOUTUBE | https://www.youtube.com/thepivotpodcast INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/thepivot TWITTER | https://twitter.com/thepivot TIKTOK | https://tiktok.com/@thepivot FACEBOOK | https://www.facebook.com/thepivotpodcast FOLLOW HAPPY DAD: https://www.instagram.com/happydad FIND HAPPY DAD: https://www.happydad.com/find Following the recent surge of research and acceptance of CBD’s health benefits for athletes, Davis launched Defy, a CBD-infused sports drink company designed for athletes. Known for winning big at the Beverage Digest 2022 Awards, Terrell reflects on how his perception has completely changed and the mission of the company. Reflecting, Ryan asks Terrell about his father’s parenting and strict upbringing. From being the youngest of six children and always seeking approval from his father, Terrell struggled with understanding if his dad loved him. He speaks about his father's extreme parenting tactics and even walks Ryan, Fred, and Channing through the moment his father shoots a gun over their heads. Although Terrell wouldn’t parent that way today, he shares his ability to see the positive in what the world would consider negative parenting of his father. Seeking ways to appease his father, Terrell took a liking to football because he knew his father enjoyed the contact of the game. He shares candid stories about dominating on the field at a young age but his turning point was the passing of his father because the reason he started playing was no longer present. No stranger to adversity, TD talks about the struggles he faced in his collegiate and rookie seasons and the conversations he had internally to change it around. Oh, how the tables have turned! Terrell takes the time to give Fred Taylor his flowers and says he believes Fred was the most skilled Running Back to ever touch the field. High regards from someone Fred considered a role model, they take their time to discuss the HOF criteria. Of all his accomplishments, Terrell still wonders if he’s made his father proud. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    1:04:30

