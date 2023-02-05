NFL LB DeMario Davis Shares His Turning Point in Life, Talks Faith, Football & Family
Raised in Collins, Mississippi in a single mother household and with the help of his grandparents, DeMario lacked a consistent male role model and became a product of his environment early on in life. DeMario walks Ryan, Fred, and Channing through the three strikes that could’ve jeopardized his career and ultimately ended his life. From stealing in high school, being sent to an alternative school, and being jailed during his collegiate career, Demario was being tested at every stage. He credits his faith and God to the one relationship that transformed his life.
Ryan inquires about DeMario’s transition to the NFL and career trials and tribulations. DeMario talks about discovering that the key to consistent performance was not just his talent and work ethic but relying on his knees for faith every step of the way. After this discovery, he’s been training like a DB, a decision that has ultimately led him to being named a 2023 Pro-Bowler and sheds some light on what the future of the Saints looks like and his long term goals as he prepared for next year this off season.
