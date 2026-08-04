464 episodes
Jeffery Simmons NFL's elite Defensive star shares what he is still chasing, reveals what we don't see with Cam Ward, talks Cardell Tate, leadership, gets real about adversity, envy of Mike Vrabel and why Tennessee's time is now with new coaching regime.08/04/2026 | 48 mins."I'm not letting anyone stand in the way of me feeding my family." Jeffery Simmons
One of our favorite times of year as we kick off The Pivot's NFL Training camp tour and we started our journey in Music City, with a team singing praises for their new coach, new logo and a new mindset...Ryan, Channing, and Fred sit down with one of the league's most dominant defensive forces, Jeffrey Simmons. The All Pro Defensive Tackle has achieved ultimate individual success in his eight year career but is still chasing that team goal, to win together.
From overcoming unimaginable adversity to becoming a first-round draft pick and one of the NFL's premier defensive tackles, Simmons reflects on the journey that shaped him on and off the field. He also opens up about moving beyond the rumors and stigma that followed one mistake in high school, sharing how he rebuilt his reputation through accountability, perseverance, and years of proving himself both as a man and as a player.
The conversation dives into the challenge of consistently performing at an elite level while playing on teams that have struggled to win, and what continues to fuel his drive every time he steps on the field.
Simmons also discusses the excitement surrounding elite quarterback Cam Ward, why he believes Ward's talent and leadership can help change the trajectory of the franchise, and what it's been like embracing a new era under the Titans' new coaching regime, including the impact of veteran defensive mind Robert Saleh. He also talks about how he's been impressed with Rookie wideout Carnell Tate and what his speed and talents bring to the offensive unit.
He doesn't shy away from the emotional side of football either, sharing what it was like watching former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reach the Super Bowl after spending so many years together in Tennessee, and why that moment of watching his friend play in that game was bittersweet and brought on a sense of what could have been.
It's an honest conversation about resilience, redemption, loyalty, leadership, and the relentless pursuit of greatness—on a team still searching for its breakthrough.
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Jake Paul on his biggest pivot in sports and business, taking punches, why he feels he can play in the NFL, the true value of Nakisa Bidarian brings to MVP Sports and the blockbuster move to partner with PFL and John Martin to expand into MMA.07/31/2026 | 57 mins.After ringing the Nasdaq bell, Jake Paul is putting the world on notice once again that he is shaking up the sports and business world with his latest knock out move.
Jake and Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian join The Pivot Podcast fresh off the blockbuster announcement of their merger with the PFL alongside CEO John Martin.
In a wide-ranging conversation, Jake opens up about the mindset that's fueled his rise—from the "delusional confidence" that helped him bet on himself to building one of the biggest brands in sports and entertainment. He and Nakisa break down their vision for changing combat sports, protecting fighters, creating new opportunities, and why they believe they can compete with the UFC.
Jake also reflects on his boxing journey, the critics who have motivated him every step of the way, and why proving doubters wrong continues to drive him. He even shares why he believes he could have played slot receiver in the NFL, while opening up about his long-term goals of building generational wealth, starting a family, and creating a legacy that extends far beyond the ring.
It's an honest conversation about ambition, disruption, business, and what it takes to keep betting on yourself when the world says you can't.
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DeSean Jackson, Michael Vick, Chennis Berry, Trei Oliver, Ted White, Damon Wilson talk among top MEAC conference leaders on 2026 College football season and how experiences shape their coaching07/28/2026 | 1h 10 mins.Showing our brother's love by highlighting their commitment to young people on and off the field using their own life experiences to make an impact.
In a special partnership with the NFL and the MEAC Football Conference- Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor sit with star head coaches DeSean Jackson, Michael Vick, Chennis Berry, Trei Oliver, Ted White, Damon Wilson and more to preview the upcoming 2026 college football season. Everything from Xs and Os, to expectations on how these coach's are mentoring and preparing young athletes for next level.
This was filmed and recorded by ESPN for distribution on multiple platforms.
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Ryan Clark breaks his silence on his firing from ESPN, the way it really happened, clears the air on certain scenarios, if he saw it coming, support and what he will miss most from the job he loved and poured into for over a decade.07/24/2026 | 51 mins.“Without great critics, you’ve had no great successes.” Ryan Clark
Today's episode hits close to home, and is personal for us but also powerful. We always ask our guests what is their biggest Pivot, and now we are asking Ryan to share his after the past few days of things transpiring with the way they have.
On Monday July 20, 2026, Ryan was let go from ESPN while on air, mid show of NFL Live...from that moment on it's been a rollercoaster of emotions, and events as the news began to travel around the sports world but Ryan has remained quiet as he's processed the news and appreciated the outpour of support.
Fred and Channing sit with Ryan for a deeply personal conversation, the guys discuss what happened, if there were signs, how it TRULY went down and the aftermath of what it all means. Only how he can do, Ryan puts words to perspective from the past decade of work, specifically the past year, and sets the record straight on what really transpired with certain instances that other media continues to point out. With ESPN having the Super Bowl this season, the decision comes at an unusual time and shocking move to many...but did RC see it coming?
Doing what our platform does best, the guys create a space for the vulnerability of the situation, Ryan's reflection, the emotional side, cultural impact and asks if Ryan has anything he wishes he would have done differently that may have changed the end result. Extremely personal discussion, that's raw, authentic and true to who we are as men.
We appreciate you Pivot Family for rocking with us and for the unconditional support that allows our platform to be what it is today.
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Dana White on UFC controversies, freedom of speech with Ryan Clark, the White House event, response about Michelle Obama, Conor McGregor, fixing boxing, health battles and digging out of the lowest points07/21/2026 | 51 mins.“Judge me at the end of it all.” Dana White
Dana White is back on The Pivot, and nothing is off limits. One of the most polarizing and realest conversations we've had ever....
From the biggest headlines surrounding the UFC to the future of boxing, Dana sits down for one of his most candid conversations yet. He addresses the recent controversies that have put him at the center of public debate, including the viral Michelle Obama comment, his appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and why he believes freedom of speech matters now more than ever.
The conversation also dives into the historic UFC event planned at the White House, his vision for reshaping the boxing business, the latest on Conor McGregor, and what it takes to lead one of the biggest sports organizations in the world while navigating constant scrutiny.
Beyond the business of fighting, Dana opens up about mental health, managing stress, personal growth, and the mindset that's helped him thrive through decades of pressure, criticism, and success.
Raw, unfiltered, and packed with stories you've never heard before, this is Dana White as you've never seen him—only on The Pivot Podcast.
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