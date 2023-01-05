Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Each week Shannon Sharpe—3x Super Bowl champion, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and co-host of Undisputed on FS1—sits down with athletes, celebrities a... More
Each week Shannon Sharpe—3x Super Bowl champion, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and co-host of Undisputed on FS1—sits down with athletes, celebrities a... More

Available Episodes

  • REWIND: DC Young Fly on his comedic process
    In this special rewind episode of Club Shay Shay, revisit some of Shannon's favorite segments from the show so far. Today, listen to Shannon talk with actor, writer, comedian and musician DC Young Fly about his comedic process, performing live and the modern state of comedy. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    22:35
  • Steve Harvey
    Steve Harvey is here in the club! The comedian, actor and host of Family Feud sits down with Shannon for a wide-ranging conversation on his career, family and tells some incredible stories. It's a conversation not to be missed! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    2:04:28
  • REWIND: Earthquake on his favorite comedians and the business of comedy
    In this special rewind episode of Club Shay Shay, revisit some of Shannon's favorite segments from the show so far. Today, listen to Shannon talk with comedian Earthquake about his favorite comedians, the business of comedy and what he finds funny. We’re nominated for Webby Awards! Vote here: Sports Social Content Series Best Mobile User Experience Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/17/2023
    21:00
  • REWIND: Chris Tucker on his favorite movies, comedians and working in show business
    In this special rewind episode of Club Shay Shay, revisit some of Shannon's favorite segments from the show so far. Today, listen to Shannon talk with actor and comedian Chris Tucker about his favorite movies, comedians, getting his start and having a career in show business. We’re nominated for Webby Awards! Vote here: Sports Social Content Series Best Mobile User Experience Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/10/2023
    21:20
  • Mendeecees Harris
    Mendeecees Harris of "Love & Hip Hop" fame, joins Shannon this week inside Club Shay Shay to talk through his time on the show and share some behind the scenes stories! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    1:09:59

About Club Shay Shay

Each week Shannon Sharpe—3x Super Bowl champion, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and co-host of Undisputed on FS1—sits down with athletes, celebrities and influencers to break down, analyze and discuss the latest headlines in sports, pop culture and everything in-between.
