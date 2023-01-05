Each week Shannon Sharpe—3x Super Bowl champion, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and co-host of Undisputed on FS1—sits down with athletes, celebrities a... More
REWIND: DC Young Fly on his comedic process
In this special rewind episode of Club Shay Shay, revisit some of Shannon's favorite segments from the show so far. Today, listen to Shannon talk with actor, writer, comedian and musician DC Young Fly about his comedic process, performing live and the modern state of comedy.
5/1/2023
Steve Harvey
Steve Harvey is here in the club! The comedian, actor and host of Family Feud sits down with Shannon for a wide-ranging conversation on his career, family and tells some incredible stories. It's a conversation not to be missed!
4/24/2023
REWIND: Earthquake on his favorite comedians and the business of comedy
In this special rewind episode of Club Shay Shay, revisit some of Shannon's favorite segments from the show so far. Today, listen to Shannon talk with comedian Earthquake about his favorite comedians, the business of comedy and what he finds funny.
4/17/2023
REWIND: Chris Tucker on his favorite movies, comedians and working in show business
In this special rewind episode of Club Shay Shay, revisit some of Shannon's favorite segments from the show so far. Today, listen to Shannon talk with actor and comedian Chris Tucker about his favorite movies, comedians, getting his start and having a career in show business.
4/10/2023
Mendeecees Harris
Mendeecees Harris of "Love & Hip Hop" fame, joins Shannon this week inside Club Shay Shay to talk through his time on the show and share some behind the scenes stories!
