2965 episodes
Nightcap Hour 1: Justin Herbert BOO’D UP at Training Camp + Odell Beckham Jr READY for COMEBACK + NFL Hall of Fame Game Was a CLASSIC + Jahmyr Gibbs HIGHEST PAID RB + Jonathan Taylor Gets 2 Year EXTENSION + Luke Kuechly Makes Hall of Fame CASE for Cam Newton +08/07/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Shannon Sharpe, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Iso Joe Johnson react to the Hall of Fame Game, Jahmyr Gibbs is highest paid RB, Jonathan Taylor gets 2 year extension and Luke Kuechly makes Hall of Fame case for Cam Newton!
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00:00 - Introduction
04:40 - HOF Game: Carolina def Arizona 33-30
22:25 - Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs agree to a 3 year extension
30:05 - Jonathan Taylor and Colts agree to a 2 year extension
42:25 - Luke Kuechly makes case for Cam Newton to join him in the HOF
48:10 - Viral video of Justin Herbert and his fiancee Madison Beer at training camp
59:54 - Odell Beckham Jr. can still play at, "High Level"
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Nightcap Hour 2: Kawhi Leonard ALLEGEDLY Had Deal With Daktronics + Jaylen Brown UNFILTERED in Sixers PRESSER + Joel Embiid Looks SLIM + Wizards & AD Put HALT on Contract Talks + Nightcap BIG3 Preview + TI’s Son CAN’T DRIVE08/07/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Shannon Sharpe, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Iso Joe Johnson react to Justin Herbert being boo’d up at camp, Odell Beckham Jr. ready for comeback, Kawhi Leonard alleged deal with Daktronics, Jaylen Brown’s Sixers press conference, Joel Embiid looking slim, Wizards & AD put halt on contact talks and more!
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0:00 - Kawhi Leonard allegedly had an undisclosed deal with Daktronics13:05 - Jaylen Brown didn’t hold back at 76ers press conference29:40 - A slimmer Joel Embiid is going viral31:27 - Wizards and Anthony Davis’s agent halt talks on possible extension 33:40 - Big3 talk39:39 - Viral clip of TI’s son Major after getting his driver’s license44:36 - Q & Ayyy
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Nightcap Hour 1: Deshaun Watson FLAWLESS at Browns Camp + Browns QB Competition HEATING UP + Executives RANK Shedeur Sanders LAST08/06/2026 | 50 mins.Shannon Sharpe, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Iso Joe Johnson react to Deshaun Watson impressive day at Browns Camp, Browns QB competition heating up and NFL Execs rank Shedeur Sanders!
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00:00 - Introduction04:20 - Browns QB Battle is heating up28:45 - Mike Garofolo on the Browns QB Competition 32:18 - Executives rank Quarterbacks; Shedeur comes in at 35 of 35
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Nightcap Hour 2: Aaron Donald WORKS OUT For Rams + Stefon Diggs SIGNS With COMMANDERS + CeeDee Lamb NEW Training METHOD + Bijan Robinson LANDS $75M EXTENSION08/06/2026 | 1hShannon Sharpe, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Iso Joe Johnson react to Aaron Donald working out for Rams, Stefon Diggs signing with the Commanders, CeeDee Lamb’s new workout method, Bijan Robinson gets $75M extension!
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0:00 - Aaron Donald worked out for Rams in training camp today17:31 - Stefon Diggs signs one year deal with Commanders38:35 - CeeDee Lamb trying unconventional methods to eliminate drops54:31 - Falcons and Bijan Robinson agree to a $75m three year extension
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- Shannon Sharpe, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Iso Joe Johnson react to Ravens paying Zay Flowers and Puka Nacua hires new agent!
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0:00 - Ravens sign Zay Flowers to a four year extension3:37 - Puka Nacua hires new Agent15:45 - Q & Ayyy
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