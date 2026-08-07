Shannon Sharpe, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Iso Joe Johnson react to the Hall of Fame Game, Jahmyr Gibbs is highest paid RB, Jonathan Taylor gets 2 year extension and Luke Kuechly makes Hall of Fame case for Cam Newton!

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00:00 - Introduction

04:40 - HOF Game: Carolina def Arizona 33-30

22:25 - Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs agree to a 3 year extension

30:05 - Jonathan Taylor and Colts agree to a 2 year extension

42:25 - Luke Kuechly makes case for Cam Newton to join him in the HOF

48:10 - Viral video of Justin Herbert and his fiancee Madison Beer at training camp

59:54 - Odell Beckham Jr. can still play at, "High Level"

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