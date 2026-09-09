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1 episodes
- Gronk and Jules preview the NFL's Patriots vs. Seahawks season opener and give their Super Bowl and awards predictions in the launch of their brand new show, The Gronk & Jules Show.
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About The Gronk & Jules Show
Former teammates, best friends, and NFL legends Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman react to each week of the football season as only they can. Gronk & Jules break down the action, make picks, and chop it up with some of the biggest names in the world of football every Sunday and Thursday throughout the NFL season.
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The Gronk & Jules Show
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