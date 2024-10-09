Powered by RND
The latest analysis on Ohio State football, basketball and recruiting from cleveland.com's Stephen Means, Stefan Krajisnik and Andrew Gillis. Usually, quite a g...
  • How Ohio State fans feel about Ryan Day following. a fourth-straight Michigan loss
    Thanks for listening to Buckeye Talk.
    --------  
    1:26:41
  • Evaluating Ohio State football's 13-10 loss to Michigan, a fourth-straight
    Ohio State lost to Michigan, again. Now it's a big-picture problem. A team that was supposed to stamp its ticket for the Big Ten Championship Game is once again victim to the Wolverines thanks to its inability to show up for the moment. On this episode of Buckeye Talk Stephen Means, Stefan Krajisnik, Andrew Gillis and Jimmy Watkins discuss the loss. Except this isn't an analytical breakdown of the game. It's 45 minutes of ranting about how the Buckeyes Michigan problem is about a bigger issue within a program that keeps falling short. Thanks for listening to Buckeye Talk.
    --------  
    53:49
  • Previewing Ohio State football's game against Michigan.
    On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Stephen Means, Stefan Krajisnik and Andrew Gillis break down Ohio State's game against Michigan and make their picks. Here's what gets discussed: What a Michigan win would even look like The battle in the trenches Why the emotional part of this game matter so much The trio returns to make their game picks. Thanks for listening to Buckeye Talk.
    --------  
    1:11:21
  • Ryan Day's vibe and creating an Ohio State-Michigan starting line up
    Thanks for listening to Buckeye Talk.
    --------  
    1:37:51
  • Is Ohio State on the verge of flipping 5-star recruit David Sanders Jr.?
    Thanks for listening to Buckeye Talk.
    --------  
    51:22

About Buckeye Talk: Ohio State podcast by cleveland.com

The latest analysis on Ohio State football, basketball and recruiting from cleveland.com's Stephen Means, Stefan Krajisnik and Andrew Gillis. Usually, quite a good time.
