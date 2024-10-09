Buckeye Talk: Ohio State podcast by cleveland.com

Evaluating Ohio State football's 13-10 loss to Michigan, a fourth-straight

Ohio State lost to Michigan, again. Now it's a big-picture problem. A team that was supposed to stamp its ticket for the Big Ten Championship Game is once again victim to the Wolverines thanks to its inability to show up for the moment. On this episode of Buckeye Talk Stephen Means, Stefan Krajisnak, Andrew Gillis and Jimmy Watkins discuss the loss. Except this isn't an analytical breakdown of the game. It's 45 minutes of ranting about how the Buckeyes Michigan problem is about a bigger issue within a program that keeps falling short. Thanks for listening to Buckeye Talk.