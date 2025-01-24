Powered by RND
Designing Golf

Fried Egg Golf
Designing Golf is a show about golf courses: how they’re built, who builds them, and which ones are worth playing. Hosted by Fried Egg Golf’s Garrett Morrison, ...
Available Episodes

  • The Four Golf Courses That Shaped Geoff Ogilvy
    Geoff Ogilvy is the 2006 U.S. Open champion, one of the sharpest minds in golf, and an architect whose firm, OCM, is making waves in the industry. In this episode, Garrett Morrison asks him about the four golf courses that most influenced his ideas about the game.
    52:29
  • Golf Architecture 101: The Three (or Two?) Schools of Design
    For the first episode of our Golf Architecture 101 series, Garrett Morrison talks Fried Egg Golf producer PJ Clark through the so-called “schools”—that is, philosophies—of golf course design: penal, strategic, and heroic. If you want to learn more about golf architecture, this is a good place to start.
    46:05
  • What to Expect from Golf Architecture in 2025
    Garrett Morrison sits down with Fried Egg Golf founder Andy Johnson to preview the year in golf architecture. Garrett and Andy discuss the projects, architects, and trends that they’ll be tracking in 2025.
    38:51
  • Designing Golf Trailer
    1:32

About Designing Golf

