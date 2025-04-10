Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd

Minnesota Twins prospect updates: Walker Jenkins, Kaelen Culpepper, and more
Minnesota Twins prospect update! Dex takes a look at where the Twins top 10 prospect are at; Five of the 10 Twins top prospects are currently sidelines; Which Twins prospects are on the cusp of a promotion and more on the SKOR North Twins Show.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
23:36
JHS: MASSIVE BLUNDER costs Minnesota Wild a win in Game 5
Jessi Pierce of Bardown Beauties and NHL.com joins the show to recap and share thoughts about the Wild's loss in Game 5 to Vegas. What on Earth was Gustav Nyquist doing? What happened on Vegas' OT game winning goal? Do the Wild need to make any changes before Thursday's Game 6? What's he vibe check like after Game 5? Plus more thoughts on the series at hand on the latest JHS!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
51:59
UNCHAINED: Were Minnesota Wild ROBBED of a Game 5 win over Vegas Golden Knights?
Were Minnesota Wild ROBBED of a Game 5 win over Vegas Golden Knights; Wild forward Gustav Nyquist was offsides upon video review; Can the Timberwolves close out the Lakers; Plus reality dating shows and more on Reusse Unchained.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
22:20
Minnesota Timberwolves predictions for rest of NBA Playoffs
Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 5 against the Lakers; and the rest of the NBA Playoffs; Plus other predictions on the Twins, Wild, and more on Write That Down.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
42:37
JHS: Minnesota Wild lose OT HEARTBREAKER to fall down 3-2 in series
It's another JHS vent line and this time after a heartbreaking loss that seemed like would go the other way. Judd and AJ share their thoughts on the game, the offsides call ruling out Ryan Hartman's goal, the play of a few players and then get to a group of listeners who joins to air out their issues, takes, thoughts, and more on the game.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Judd Zulgad is a former Minnesota Vikings beat writer, lifetime beer connoisseur and part-time sports conspiracy theorist. Phil Mackey is a former Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings beat writer, full-time professional wrestling geek and unofficial ambassador for robot umpires. Find them talking all things Minnesota sports (Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Gophers, Minnesota Lynx). Part of the SKOR North network.