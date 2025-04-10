Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd

JHS: Minnesota Wild lose OT HEARTBREAKER to fall down 3-2 in series

It's another JHS vent line and this time after a heartbreaking loss that seemed like would go the other way. Judd and AJ share their thoughts on the game, the offsides call ruling out Ryan Hartman's goal, the play of a few players and then get to a group of listeners who joins to air out their issues, takes, thoughts, and more on the game.