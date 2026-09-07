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1113 episodes
- Straight from our Gators Breakdown Plus Member Chat, recorded the day after Florida's 66-21 win over FAU, we break down Jon Sumrall's coaching debut, Aaron Philo's efficient first start, and why the offensive line finally looked clean for the first time in years. We also dig into the defense's rough patches and what Sumrall's blunt comments about effort mean.
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Florida Gators Offense ON FIRE to Start the Jon Sumrall Era | Florida 66 FAU 2109/06/2026 | 1h 10 mins.Jon Sumrall's debut on the Florida sideline went about as well as it possibly could, with the Gators cruising past Florida Atlantic 66-21 on Saturday night. Jadan Baugh set the tone on the ground, piling up 160 yards and three touchdowns, while Aaron Philo was sharp through the air, throwing for 275 yards and accounting for four scores overall. Still, Sumrall made it clear afterward that he wasn't fully satisfied, voicing some disappointment with how the defense played.
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- Jon Sumrall makes his Florida coaching debut against an FAU team that led the nation in passing yards but somehow couldn't find the end zone. We break down QB Caden Veltkamp, FAU's historically bad turnover margin, and exactly what Florida needs to do up front on both sides of the ball to keep this one under control. Plus, a full score prediction for Saturday's opener in the Swamp, and we wrap things up with a preview from Kevin Winter over at WRUF.
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Florida Gators Q&A: What Does a Successful Jon Sumrall Debut vs. FAU Look Like?09/03/2026 | 1h 10 mins.What should Gators fans watch beyond the scoreboard in Jon Sumrall’s Florida debut? We answer your questions about game management, position-group performance, the expected margin of victory, and how rough weather could change the FAU matchup.
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- Game week is here, and a new era of Florida football is about to begin. With Jon Sumrall entering his first season in Gainesville, David Waters and Will Miles make their predictions for the 2026 Gators — from the final record and key statistical over/unders to the players poised to break out and define year one under Sumrall.
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About Gators Breakdown
Gators Breakdown is dedicated to providing you with the most comprehensive coverage of Florida Gators football. Host David Waters brings you the latest news, thoughts, and analysis on everything concerning the Gators. Whether it's on the field, off the field, or recruiting news, Gators Breakdown has you covered. Follow us to stay in the loop and get all the latest Florida Gators football news. Twitter: @GatorsBreakdown Host/Creator: David Waters - Twitter @GatorDave_SEC Co-Host: Will Miles - Twitter @WillMilesSECPodcast website
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