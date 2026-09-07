Gators Breakdown is dedicated to providing you with the most comprehensive coverage of Florida Gators football. Host David Waters brings you the latest news, thoughts, and analysis on everything concerning the Gators.

Whether it's on the field, off the field, or recruiting news, Gators Breakdown has you covered. Follow us to stay in the loop and get all the latest Florida Gators football news. Twitter: @GatorsBreakdown Host/Creator: David Waters - Twitter @GatorDave_SEC Co-Host: Will Miles - Twitter @WillMilesSEC