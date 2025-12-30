BWI Live: A Penn State football podcast from Blue White Illustrated

Penn State appears to be closing in on its next defensive coordinator as momentum builds around D’Anton Lynn.On today’s BWI Live Show, we examine where the process stands, what hurdles remain, and what Lynn would bring to Penn State’s defense if the deal gets finalized.Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3KzEcqKCheck out the site too! - https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/Get 20% off and free shipping at Fanatics with our affiliate link: https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/OeZg2zUse Code PSU20 to get 20 percent off Rhoback’s Gameday Collection: https://rhoback.com/collections/pennsylvania-state-university-licensed-collectionNew Penn State head coach Matt Campbell took a little longer than expected, but he finally got his defensive coordinator this week. At least, that’s what the reports are as of Tuesday morning. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’ll discuss the team’s pursuit of USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and what to make of the team’s plans now that Lynn is reportedly going to be the new defensive coordinator. We’ll also discuss the latest movement from the Penn State roster with the portal opening on Friday. Several key players have opted to return, while others have made their intentions to leave known. Join the BWI Live Show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube! We’ll be taking your questions and comments from the live chat as part of the show! If you can’t join us live, the best thing to do is subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications. That way, you know when we’ve posted our content to watch later. Of course, you can watch on replay 24/7, and you can listen to the audio version on your favorite podcast platform. Want to get the latest intel? Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated right now for 50% off! Feed your favorite Penn State football obsession with BWI!Penn State closing in on LynnWith the news that Penn State is nearing a deal for Lynn, it’s time to take a serious look at his defensive style and philosophy. On today’s show, we’ll give you the latest on what’s going on, and we’ll detail what Lynn believes in as a defensive coordinator. We’ll also discuss the roots of his coaching style and what his addition to the Penn State coaching staff means for the personnel and direction of the defensive roster. We’ll also outline the key players that Penn State should target in retention now that Lynn is close to a deal with the program. Which players give Lynn what he wants and the most freedom to run a defense he’d like to run? We’ll outline the top six players that Penn State should focus on retaining, if possible, in order to build a competitive defense in year one. Portal retention and loss updateNext, we’ll recap what we know so far about the Penn State transfer portal situation. Several players made their intentions known on Monday about whether they would stay or go. We’ll let you know what Keon Wylie, Anthony Ivey, and Cooper Cousins decided this week, and we’ll outline why some of those decisions are so important for the team’s roster building in 2026. On3 national reporter Pete Nakos also detailed the players Penn State is interested in pursuing when the portal opens, as well as which players Campbell and his staff are trying to retain. Want breaking news like this delivered straight to your inbox for FREE? Sign up today for the BWI breaking newsletter! You’ll also get daily updates with the top headlines of the day five times a week. Click here to sign-up! https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/newsletter/join/#PennState #NittanyLions JOIN Blue White Illustrated: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/?plan=annualSUBSCRIBE to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube and enable alerts - new highlights and videos uploaded regularly: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluewhiteillustratedvideo?sub_confirmationBookmark our homepage: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/Subscribe to BWI Magazine and Newsletters: https://bluewhiteonline.com Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BlueWhiteIllustrated/Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/PennStateOn3Penn State Closing In on a New Defensive Coordinator | Latest on D’Anton Lynn Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.