BWI Live: A Penn State football podcast from Blue White Illustrated

Penn State Closing In on a New Defensive Coordinator | Latest on D’Anton Lynn
12/30/2025 | 1h 6 mins.
Penn State appears to be closing in on its next defensive coordinator as momentum builds around D’Anton Lynn.On today’s BWI Live Show, we examine where the process stands, what hurdles remain, and what Lynn would bring to Penn State’s defense if the deal gets finalized.Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3KzEcqKCheck out the site too! - https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/Get 20% off and free shipping at Fanatics with our affiliate link: https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/OeZg2zUse Code PSU20 to get 20 percent off Rhoback’s Gameday Collection: https://rhoback.com/collections/pennsylvania-state-university-licensed-collectionNew Penn State head coach Matt Campbell took a little longer than expected, but he finally got his defensive coordinator this week. At least, that’s what the reports are as of Tuesday morning. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’ll discuss the team’s pursuit of USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and what to make of the team’s plans now that Lynn is reportedly going to be the new defensive coordinator. We’ll also discuss the latest movement from the Penn State roster with the portal opening on Friday. Several key players have opted to return, while others have made their intentions to leave known. Join the BWI Live Show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube! We’ll be taking your questions and comments from the live chat as part of the show! If you can’t join us live, the best thing to do is subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications. That way, you know when we’ve posted our content to watch later. Of course, you can watch on replay 24/7, and you can listen to the audio version on your favorite podcast platform. Want to get the latest intel? Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated right now for 50% off! Feed your favorite Penn State football obsession with BWI!Penn State closing in on LynnWith the news that Penn State is nearing a deal for Lynn, it’s time to take a serious look at his defensive style and philosophy. On today’s show, we’ll give you the latest on what’s going on, and we’ll detail what Lynn believes in as a defensive coordinator. We’ll also discuss the roots of his coaching style and what his addition to the Penn State coaching staff means for the personnel and direction of the defensive roster. We’ll also outline the key players that Penn State should target in retention now that Lynn is close to a deal with the program. Which players give Lynn what he wants and the most freedom to run a defense he’d like to run? We’ll outline the top six players that Penn State should focus on retaining, if possible, in order to build a competitive defense in year one. Portal retention and loss updateNext, we’ll recap what we know so far about the Penn State transfer portal situation. Several players made their intentions known on Monday about whether they would stay or go. We’ll let you know what Keon Wylie, Anthony Ivey, and Cooper Cousins decided this week, and we’ll outline why some of those decisions are so important for the team’s roster building in 2026. On3 national reporter Pete Nakos also detailed the players Penn State is interested in pursuing when the portal opens, as well as which players Campbell and his staff are trying to retain. Want breaking news like this delivered straight to your inbox for FREE? Sign up today for the BWI breaking newsletter! You’ll also get daily updates with the top headlines of the day five times a week. Click here to sign-up! https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/newsletter/join/#PennState #NittanyLions JOIN Blue White Illustrated: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/?plan=annualSUBSCRIBE to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube and enable alerts - new highlights and videos uploaded regularly: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluewhiteillustratedvideo?sub_confirmationBookmark our homepage: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/Subscribe to BWI Magazine and Newsletters: https://bluewhiteonline.com Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BlueWhiteIllustrated/Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/PennStateOn3Penn State Closing In on a New Defensive Coordinator | Latest on D’Anton Lynn Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Penn State vs Clemson Pinstripe Bowl Recap: Grunkemeyer, Defense, and the Matt Campbell Era Begins
12/29/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3KzEcqKCheck out the site too! - https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/Get 20% off and free shipping at Fanatics with our affiliate link: https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/OeZg2zUse Code PSU20 to get 20 percent off Rhoback’s Gameday Collection: https://rhoback.com/collections/pennsylvania-state-university-licensed-collectionWant breaking news like this delivered straight to your inbox for FREE? Sign up today for the BWI breaking newsletter! You’ll also get daily updates with the top headlines of the day five times a week. Click here to sign-up! https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/newsletter/join/The Penn State football team completed its Hollywood-esque comeback in the 2025 season with a win over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday. The team finished the season 4-3 under interim head coach Terry Smith and played one of its most complete games of the season in its final performance. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’ll discuss those topics, plus preview the start of the offseason now that the team has fully transitioned into new head coach Matt Campbell’s leadership. We’ll discuss new names entering the transfer portal that may find their way to Penn State this offseason, plus discuss the situation with the coaching staff as we enter the final week of the year. Join the BWI Live Show today at 10 a.m. for that and more! We’ll be taking your questions and comments throughout the show as part of our rundown for today. Drop you thoughts in the live chat for a chance to have them on the show. If you can’t make the live broadcast, you can always watch us on replay on the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel, or listen to the podcast version anywhere you get your podcasts. Penn State vs Clemson recapWe’ll start the show by discussing the offensive performance that Penn State put together under quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer in his final start of the 2025. Season. Was “Grunk” as good as it seemed? We’ll discuss the analytics and the film to discuss Grunkemeyer’s performance against the Clemson defense. We’ll also recap what we saw from the Penn State offensive line, tight ends, receivers, and running backs in the game against Clemson. Did any other players stand out and provide a new perspective on their skills? We’ll discuss the standout performers from the game. Next, we’ll flip to the defensive side of the football and discuss the team’s shutdown performance against Clemson. How were they able to stymie the Tigers’ offensive attack under senior quarterback Cade Klubnik? We’ll discuss Penn State’s plan of attack and what allowed Penn State to keep Clemson to just three points through three quarters. Offseason begins nowFinally, we’ll take a look at the team’s future. The transfer portal opens on Friday, and Penn State still doesn’t have a defensive coordinator. We’ll update the situation with the coaching staff buildout, and take a look at the names who have appeared in the transfer portal from Iowa State in recent days. We’ll also preview the roster and update fans on any news that breaks during the show. Join the BWI Live Show Today at 10 a.m. on YouTube! #PennState #NittanyLions JOIN Blue White Illustrated: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/?plan=annualSUBSCRIBE to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube and enable alerts - new highlights and videos uploaded regularly: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluewhiteillustratedvideo?sub_confirmationBookmark our homepage: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/Subscribe to BWI Magazine and Newsletters: https://bluewhiteonline.com Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BlueWhiteIllustrated/Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/PennStateOn3Penn State vs Clemson Pinstripe Bowl Recap: Grunkemeyer, Defense, and the Matt Campbell Era Begins Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Penn State’s Latest Flip: What Ben Whitver’s Film Reveals About His Big Ten Fit
12/29/2025 | 20 mins.
Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3KzEcqKCheck out the site too! - https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/Get 20% off and free shipping at Fanatics with our affiliate link: https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/OeZg2zUse Code PSU20 to get 20 percent off Rhoback’s Gameday Collection: https://rhoback.com/collections/pennsylvania-state-university-licensed-collectionWant breaking news like this delivered straight to your inbox for FREE? Sign up today for the BWI breaking newsletter! You’ll also get daily updates with the top headlines of the day five times a week. Click here to sign-up! https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/newsletter/join/The new Penn State recruiting staff pulled another flip late in the recruiting process on Saturday, shortly after the team won the Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson. Three-star wide receiver Ben Whitver flipped from JMU to the Nittany Lions, making him the tenth player in the Class of 2026. So is Penn State settling on a player that won’t cut it in the Big Ten? Or did every other school, including the previous staff, miss on Whitver? We’ll take you inside his impressive Under Armour camp from last summer and give you a film analysis of his performance from his senior season. #PennState #NittanyLions JOIN Blue White Illustrated: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/?plan=annualSUBSCRIBE to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube and enable alerts - new highlights and videos uploaded regularly: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluewhiteillustratedvideo?sub_confirmationBookmark our homepage: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/Subscribe to BWI Magazine and Newsletters: https://bluewhiteonline.com Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BlueWhiteIllustrated/Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/PennStateOn3 Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Penn State Gets A Win Over Clemson And Ends 2025 On A High Note: Postgame Show
12/27/2025 | 1h 19 mins.
Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3KzEcqKCheck out the site too! - https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/Get 20% off and free shipping at Fanatics with our affiliate link: https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/OeZg2zUse Code PSU20 to get 20 percent off Rhoback’s Gameday Collection: https://rhoback.com/collections/pennsylvania-state-university-licensed-collectionWant breaking news like this delivered straight to your inbox for FREE? Sign up today for the BWI breaking newsletter! You’ll also get daily updates with the top headlines of the day five times a week. Click here to sign-up! https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/newsletter/join/The Penn State football team battled in a snowy Yankee Stadium against the Clemson Tigers and came out on top Saturday, finishing the season 7-6 and with a winning record in 2025. After a cold, sloppy first half, the Lions battled the elements to get the win in adverse conditions. Join the Labatt Postgame Show to discuss Terry Smith’s final game as the interm head coach for Penn State football, as the team finally closes the chapter on the last era and enters the next under Matt Campbell. Join the show live immediately following Penn State and Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl. We’ll take your questions and comments as we discuss what happened in the game and why. If you can’t make the show, you can always watch it on replay 24/7 on the Blue White illustrated YouTube Channel, or listen anywhere you get your podcasts. Penn State battles the elements and the Clemson TigersIt was a cold and sloppy field for both Penn State and Clemson on Saturday. As a result, offense was hard to come by in the game. Both teams dealt with slipping by receivers and ball-carriers on the slick stadium surface after eight inches of snow fell in New York the night before the game. The slick surface led to less confident cutting by receivers and less open targets for both quarterbacks. The two teams combined for three official drops in the first half, but both quarterbacks finished with a sub-60% completion percentage in the first half. However, both offenses woke up right before halftime. Clemson tied the game at 3-3 with a 10-play drive that spanned just under three minutes. Ethan Grunkemeyer and the Penn State offense responded with a ten-play 48-yard drive of their own in just over 50 seconds. That drive ended in a Ryan Barker Field goal to give the Lions a 6-3 lead heading into the locker room. After a short third quarter in which Penn State controlled the clock, the Lions took a 9-3 lead to start the fourth quarter after a run-heavy drive to end the third. The Penn State defense suffocated the Clemson offense, giving up just three points through three quarters and just 163 yards total through the early part of the fourth when Penn State went up by 12 points with a 71-yard touchdown strike to Trebor Pena. Postgame contentOf course, it’s not just the postgame show that will keep you company as the echoes of the season finale fade. We’ll have Terry Smith’s postgame press conference on the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel as well. You can get Blue White Illustrated’s written content as well! Join right now for just 50% of the regular price! #PennState #NittanyLions JOIN Blue White Illustrated: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/?plan=annualSUBSCRIBE to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube and enable alerts - new highlights and videos uploaded regularly: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluewhiteillustratedvideo?sub_confirmationBookmark our homepage: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/Subscribe to BWI Magazine and Newsletters: https://bluewhiteonline.com Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BlueWhiteIllustrated/Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/PennStateOn3Penn State vs Clemson: Pinstripe Bowl Postgame Show Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Penn State Flips Iowa State O-Linemen Pete Eglitis & Mason Bandhauer
12/26/2025 | 20 mins.
Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3KzEcqKCheck out the site too! - https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/Get 20% off and free shipping at Fanatics with our affiliate link: https://fanatics.93n6tx.net/OeZg2zUse Code PSU20 to get 20 percent off Rhoback’s Gameday Collection: https://rhoback.com/collections/pennsylvania-state-university-licensed-collectionPenn State football secured two flips from the Iowa State Class of 2026 on the Tuesday before Christmas when Pete Eglitis and Mason Bandhauer chose to join the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. The duo follows head coach Matt Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton to Penn State and will join the team for the upcoming year. Host of the BWI YouTube Channel and film analyst Thomas Frank Carr discusses the journey for these two football players from Iowa State to Penn State and where they could see the field in the future for the Nittany Lions. Want breaking news like this delivered straight to your inbox for FREE? Sign up today for the BWI breaking newsletter! You’ll also get daily updates with the top headlines of the day five times a week. Click here to sign-up! https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/newsletter/join/#PennState #NittanyLions JOIN Blue White Illustrated: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/join/?plan=annualSUBSCRIBE to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube and enable alerts - new highlights and videos uploaded regularly: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluewhiteillustratedvideo?sub_confirmationBookmark our homepage: https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/Subscribe to BWI Magazine and Newsletters: https://bluewhiteonline.com Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BlueWhiteIllustrated/Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/PennStateOn3Penn State Flips Iowa State O-Linemen Pete Eglitis & Mason Bandhauer Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
