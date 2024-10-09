Preview: Commanders Face Lions in Divisional Round Playoff Showdown

On this episode of Take Command, Craig and Logan break down the exciting Divisional Round matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions. Both teams have had standout seasons, and now they’re set to clash in a high-stakes game that promises to be filled with drama and excitement. We’ll dive into key matchups, player performances, and strategies to watch for as these two playoff-bound teams fight for a spot in the next round. Can the Commanders’ defense stifle the Lions’ explosive offense? Will Detroit’s stars rise to the occasion? 0:12 How Identity has Led to Success For Lions & Commanders 11:47 Jayden Daniels Preparing for For Unique Challenge in Lions Defense 41:24 How Lions Offense Will Test Commanders Discipline Tune in for all the insights, predictions, and analysis ahead of this thrilling game! To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices