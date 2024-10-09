Logan Paulsen Reacts To Commanders Blowout Win vs Lions
On this episode of Take Command, Craig Hoffman and Logan Paulsen bring you their day after reaction to the Commanders thrilling 45-31 victory against the Lions in the divisional round playoffs. With insights from the game, Logan’s in-person perspective, and much more, this is an episode you won’t want to miss!

Commanders vs Lions Bonus Preview: Keim, Mayock, & more!
On this game-day special of Take Command, hear the best of The Hoffman Show as Craig Hoffman builds up to tonight's exciting divisional round playoff matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions!

Preview: Commanders Face Lions in Divisional Round Playoff Showdown
On this episode of Take Command, Craig and Logan break down the exciting Divisional Round matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions.
Both teams have had standout seasons, and now they’re set to clash in a high-stakes game that promises to be filled with drama and excitement. We’ll dive into key matchups, player performances, and strategies to watch for as these two playoff-bound teams fight for a spot in the next round. Can the Commanders’ defense stifle the Lions’ explosive offense? Will Detroit’s stars rise to the occasion?
0:12 How Identity has Led to Success For Lions & Commanders
11:47 Jayden Daniels Preparing for For Unique Challenge in Lions Defense
41:24 How Lions Offense Will Test Commanders Discipline
Tune in for all the insights, predictions, and analysis ahead of this thrilling game!
