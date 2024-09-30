Lions247: A Penn State athletics Podcast

Postgame Podcast: Penn State clinches spot in Big Ten Championship with blowout win over Maryland

Penn State pounded Maryland 44-7 on Saturday and, with help from a shocking Ohio State loss to Michigan, will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game against No. 1 Oregon. We break down the Nittany Lions' 11th win of 2024 and an updated postseason outlook. Follow the team on X: @Lions247 @TDsTake @danieljtgallen @tyler_calvaruso @MarkXBrennan. Follow or subscribe to the Lions247 Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And watch every episode on YouTube.