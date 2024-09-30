Lions247: A Penn State athletics Podcast

Powered by RND
Tyler Donohue of Lions247, part of the 247Sports network, is joined by 247Sports and Penn State guests to give the latest on Nittany Lions football, recruiting ...
  • Penn State gets underway with Big Ten Championship Game week; recruiting notes before Signing Day
    Penn State is underway with Big Ten Championship Game week after a dominant win over Maryland. We look back at the Nittany Lions' 11th victory and key takeaways entering the postseason. Plus, fresh intel on PSU recruiting as the early signing period nears. Follow the team on X: @Lions247 @TDsTake @danieljtgallen @tyler_calvaruso @MarkXBrennan. Follow or subscribe to the Lions247 Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And watch every episode on YouTube. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    58:24
  • Postgame Podcast: Penn State clinches spot in Big Ten Championship with blowout win over Maryland
    Penn State pounded Maryland 44-7 on Saturday and, with help from a shocking Ohio State loss to Michigan, will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game against No. 1 Oregon. We break down the Nittany Lions' 11th win of 2024 and an updated postseason outlook. Follow the team on X: @Lions247 @TDsTake @danieljtgallen @tyler_calvaruso @MarkXBrennan. Follow or subscribe to the Lions247 Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And watch every episode on YouTube. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    50:27
  • Penn State aims to secure spot in college football playoff with win over Maryland
    Penn State can punch its ticket to the college football playoff by beating Maryland in Beaver Stadium on Saturday. We break down the matchup, injury notes, Nittany Lions to watch and offer predictions for the regular-season finale. Follow the team on X: @Lions247 @TDsTake @danieljtgallen @tyler_calvaruso @MarkXBrennan. Follow or subscribe to the Lions247 Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And watch every episode on YouTube. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    59:14
  • Penn State takeaways from Minnesota win, key injury news and intel on potential recruiting flips
    Fresh out of Penn State coach James Franklin's weekly press conference, we review top takeaways from a dramatic win at Minnesota, sort through key injury updates on both sides of the ball and break down the latest Nittany Lions recruiting developments as National Signing Day nears. Follow the team on X: @Lions247 @TDsTake @danieljtgallen @tyler_calvaruso @MarkXBrennan. Follow or subscribe to the Lions247 Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And watch every episode on YouTube. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    57:40
  • Postgame Podcast: Penn State overcomes setbacks with clutch finish to beat Minnesota
    Penn State fell behind 10-0 and trailed at halftime while struggling on special teams and third downs. But the Nittany Lions battled back and showed serious confidence in late decision-making. We break it all down on this postgame edition of the Lions247 Podcast. Follow the team on X: @Lions247 @TDsTake @danieljtgallen @tyler_calvaruso @MarkXBrennan. Follow or subscribe to the Lions247 Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And watch every episode on YouTube. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    41:20

Tyler Donohue of Lions247, part of the 247Sports network, is joined by 247Sports and Penn State guests to give the latest on Nittany Lions football, recruiting and more - all things PSU.
