Locked On Vols - Daily Podcast On Tennessee Volunteers Football & Basketball

  • Josh Heupel SILENCES Critics as Tennessee Football ‘Moves On’ from QB Nico Iamaleava Saga
    Nico Iamaleava's unexpected departure from the Tennessee Volunteers football program has left fans and analysts buzzing. How will the Volunteers adapt without their star quarterback? Head coach Josh Heupel's response to this shake-up is both strategic and reassuring, emphasizing the enduring strength of the "Power T" and the team's readiness to compete in the upcoming season.Eric Cain breaks down Heupel's statements, highlighting the coach's commitment to team unity and the program's legacy. Key figures like Joey Halzle and rising talents such as Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre are poised to step up. Heupel's passion for developing young athletes shines through, offering a glimpse into his coaching philosophy amidst the evolving landscape of college football.Tune in to discover how the Tennessee Volunteers plan to rally and thrive, and why Heupel remains confident in the team's path forward.
  • BREAKING: Tennessee Reportedly ‘Moving On’ from Former 5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava
    Following a wild 48 hours, Tennessee is reportedly moving on form starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Pete Nakos of On3 first reported that Iamaleava was in negotiations for a new NIL deal on Thursday. Members of Iamaleava's camp denied the report but then the starting quarterback did not show up for Friday's practice. Now, just hours ahead of the Tennessee football spring game, Pete Thamel is first to report that Tennessee is 'moving on' from quarterback Nico Iamaleava. What does all this mean for Tennessee in the short-term? No doubt about it though, this was the right call. Eric Cain reacts to it all on Locked on Vols.
  • DEVELOPING: The Latest with Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Ahead of Orange & White Game
    Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava was not at spring practice Friday morning and his status for Saturday's Orange & White Game appears to be up in the air. What does this mean with the spring transfer portal window opening next week? Can this situation be corrected? Would the fans ever come back around to Nico? What are the options and what could this mean for the 2025 Tennessee season? We discuss the latest with what has transpired on Friday right here on Locked on Vols.
  • REPORT: Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava Negotiating NIL Deal Ahead of Transfer Portal Window
    Per Pete Nakos (On3), Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava is currently negotiating a new NIL deal just a week before the transfer portal window opens. How will this impact the team and its passionate fanbase? The episode explores the quarterback's potential new deal and its implications for college football. The host examines the challenges fans face in today's evolving landscape, where financial contributions are rising amid player uncertainties. Key figures like Cam Rice, a transfer portal visitor from Ohio, are also discussed, highlighting his potential fit for Tennessee's defensive line. The episode previews the Orange and White Spring Game, focusing on critical positions and player performances, including Iamaleava's.Tune in for an insightful analysis of the Tennessee Volunteers' current dynamics and future prospects.
  • SEC SQUAD - How Tennessee Volunteers Can Help the SEC DOMINATE college basketball
    Can the Florida Gators basketball team lead the SEC to a decade of dominance? With their recent national championship win, the Gators have set the stage for a potential powerhouse era in college basketball. This episode explores the SEC's rising influence, featuring insights from key figures like Todd Golden, Bruce Pearl, and Nate Oats. The discussion also shifts to SEC football, where coaches like Steve Sarkisian and Josh Heupel are poised to make their mark. Guests Clint Chamblin and Corey Burton weigh in on the challenges and opportunities facing these teams.Join us for an engaging analysis of the SEC's future in basketball and football, and discover which coaches might be the next to claim a national title.
About Locked On Vols - Daily Podcast On Tennessee Volunteers Football & Basketball

Locked On Vols podcast is the daily podcast that keeps you ahead of the games and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Tennessee Volunteers. Hosted by Knoxville Radio Personality Eric Cain, the Locked On Vols podcast provides your daily Tennessee Volunteers fix with expert opinions, film reviews, interviews with athletes and coaches, recaps, local analysis, and coverage of all things Rocky Top. From the legendary gridiron battles at Neyland Stadium to the buzzer beaters at Thompson-Boling Arena, and everywhere in between, the Locked On Vols podcast takes you beyond the headlines for the inside scoops from the biggest stories inside the Volunteers locker room and the SEC. The Locked On Vols podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
