Bucknuts Morning 5: An Ohio State athletics podcast

Signing Day Eve gifts? | Elite Cali QB joins fold | Eye in sky
The sun came up again today. We move forward, 'Nutters!
Tomorrow is National Signing Day - the new version - and we've got just the guys to get you ready: Bill Kurelic and Mark Porter.
The Dean and Grand Poobah open with a breakdown of Brady Edmunds, the future 5-star QB who committed to Ohio State yesterday. We think you'll like our long-term comparison for California native with Ohio ties.
Then it was a full preview of tomorrow's goings on. Who's in? Who's out? You know the big names - Na'eem Offord, David Sanders - but we dive deep on all possibilities.
We even offer up 'Buck-Eye In The Sky' action from Saturday's heartbreaker.
Spend 5ish with us this a.m., 'Nutters!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
37:41
What now for Buckeyes?
After one of the worst losses in recent memory, where does Ohio State go from here? Can the Buckeyes pick themselves up and get focused for a playoff run? Or did losing at home to 20-point underdog Michigan take too much out of this team? What might the future hold for Ryan Day?
Dave Biddle and Dan Rubin discuss that and much more on the Monday 5ish.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
34:30
What We Learned Live: Reactions following Ohio State's 13-10 loss to Michigan
Ohio State was favored by three touchdowns over visiting Michigan, but the Wolverines dealt the Buckeyes an embarrassing 13-10 defeat. It felt like 1996 all over again. On our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live, host Dave Biddle is joined by Matt Baxendell, Jonah Booker, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:06:50
Ohio State-Michigan predictions | Buckeyes to leave no doubt?
Ohio State's mantra this year has been "leave no doubt." Will the Buckeyes accomplish that goal against visiting Michigan on Saturday (noon ET; FOX)? Jonah Booker and Dave Biddle talk all things The Game on today's show, including final score predictions and much more.
That is coming your way on the Friday 5ish.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
40:30
Bucknuts Happy Hour: The Game is (almost) here
On this edition of the Bucknuts Happy Hour, host Patrick Murphy is joined by Alejandro Zuniga from the 247 Michigan site. Then Tim Hall and Dave Biddle join the program for the final 30 minutes.
Yes, it's all about The Game on this edition of the BHH.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices