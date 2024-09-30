Bucknuts Morning 5: An Ohio State athletics podcast

Signing Day Eve gifts? | Elite Cali QB joins fold | Eye in sky

The sun came up again today. We move forward, 'Nutters! Tomorrow is National Signing Day - the new version - and we've got just the guys to get you ready: Bill Kurelic and Mark Porter. The Dean and Grand Poobah open with a breakdown of Brady Edmunds, the future 5-star QB who committed to Ohio State yesterday. We think you'll like our long-term comparison for California native with Ohio ties. Then it was a full preview of tomorrow's goings on. Who's in? Who's out? You know the big names - Na'eem Offord, David Sanders - but we dive deep on all possibilities. We even offer up 'Buck-Eye In The Sky' action from Saturday's heartbreaker. Spend 5ish with us this a.m., 'Nutters!