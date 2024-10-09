Michigan basketball check-in: What we've learned and think of the Wolverines' 6-1 start
In this episode, Zach Shaw and Alejandro Zuniga break down the Michigan men’s basketball team’s 6-1 start, and what it means for the Wolverines’ upcoming season in the Big Ten.
They open with a look at what has led to Michigan’s mostly impressive start. They discuss the biggest surprise developments for the Wolverines so far, Michigan’s biggest strengths that can translate to conference play. They also look at the Wolverines’ biggest rooms for improvement, and where Michigan can get even better.
In the second half of the episode, they debate some of Michigan’s MVP candidates so far, and close with a look at where the Wolverines should expect to be in this year’s wide-open Big Ten.
Michigan-Ohio State recap: Wolverines shock Buckeyes, keep rivalry roll going in gritty win
In this episode, Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz break down the Michigan football team's stunning 13-10 win over No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus, and what it means for the Wolverines moving forward.
In a free-flowing discussion, they look at what worked for Michigan in the surprise win. They discuss Kalel Mullings’ heroic effort, the defense’s dominance, Wink Martindale’s improvements, Ohio State’s coaching shortcomings, the special teams disparities, Michigan’s grit and toughness and the Wolverines’ ability to make the game an ugly one — in a good way.
They also look at some of the big-picture ramifications of the win for the Wolverines, who have now won seven straight games against their rivals for the first time since the 1940s. They look at recruiting implications, the value of an identity working for first-year coach Sherrone Moore and where Michigan can go from here.
Steady Droppin' Dimes - Michigan vs Ohio State preview; Detroit Lions best team in the NFL
The Steady Droppin' Dimes Crew talks up their preview of "The Game", as Michigan travels to take on Ohio State, in Columbus. Plus, we'll check in on the Detroit Lions - sitting pretty at 10-1.
Michigan defensive breakdown with Vance Bedford (Week 11) - Northwestern recap; Ohio State Preview
Former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford break down Michigan's defensive performance in its 50-6 victory over Northwestern, and preview Saturday's matchup with no. 2 Ohio State. Bedford emphasized the importance of Michigan's defensive line, particularly Josiah Stewart, in containing Ohio State's offense. He highlighted the need to eliminate big plays and pressure the quarterback. Bedford suggested using 21 personnel to complicate Ohio State's play-calling and mentioned the potential for three takeaways. He also stressed the importance of Michigan's offense playing mistake-free and capitalizing on special teams. Bedford predicted a close game, with Michigan having a chance to win if they get to the fourth quarter within 10 points. Sam humorously taunts Ohio State fans, predicting a Michigan win and promising an unfiltered analysis if Michigan pulls off an upset. Bedford remains optimistic, urging viewers to "keep hope alive." Both express their anticipation for the game and wish viewers a happy Thanksgiving, with plans to dissect the outcome in the next episode.
Michigan offensive breakdown with Al Borges (week 11) - Northwestern recap; Ohio State preview
In this week's episode Al and Sam discussed Michigan's offensive performance in its 50-6 victory over Northwestern, and preview Saturday's matchup with no. 2 Ohio State. Al and Sam emphasized the importance of RPOs and run controls, noting that Michigan's offensive line showed better awareness and technique versus Northwestern. Borges praises the execution of insert zones and the strategic use of chipping to protect the quarterback. They also discuss the potential impact of these strategies against Ohio State, stressing the need for a balanced approach that includes both running and passing. Borges acknowledges the challenges but remains optimistic, suggesting that Michigan's use of these approaches could be a key factors in the upcoming game.
The Michigan Insider is combining all three of its podcasts, The Wolverine247 podcast, The Michigan Recruiting Insider, and the Michigan Basketball Insider into one mega-podcast. All your Michigan podcast needs in one place.