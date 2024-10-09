Michigan defensive breakdown with Vance Bedford (Week 11) - Northwestern recap; Ohio State Preview

Former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford break down Michigan's defensive performance in its 50-6 victory over Northwestern, and preview Saturday's matchup with no. 2 Ohio State. Bedford emphasized the importance of Michigan's defensive line, particularly Josiah Stewart, in containing Ohio State's offense. He highlighted the need to eliminate big plays and pressure the quarterback. Bedford suggested using 21 personnel to complicate Ohio State's play-calling and mentioned the potential for three takeaways. He also stressed the importance of Michigan's offense playing mistake-free and capitalizing on special teams. Bedford predicted a close game, with Michigan having a chance to win if they get to the fourth quarter within 10 points. Sam humorously taunts Ohio State fans, predicting a Michigan win and promising an unfiltered analysis if Michigan pulls off an upset. Bedford remains optimistic, urging viewers to "keep hope alive." Both express their anticipation for the game and wish viewers a happy Thanksgiving, with plans to dissect the outcome in the next episode. A fireworks subscription special - Get an annual subscription to The Michigan Insider for an amazing 75% off!!! Real insider intel, from REAL insiders! - https://247sports.com/college/michigan/join/?Subscription=2661 There's also exciting news. The Michigan defensive film study with Vance Bedford is now available exclusively on Tom Brady's free app Autograph. It's available on Android and iOS, and it aggregates what you already do as a fan -- reading blogs, listening to podcasts, and watching film studies - all in one place. And it earns you rewards for every act of fandom that you do. Film studies go live on Autograph Wednesday morning. Download the Autograph app now here: https://link.ag.fan/samwebb To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices