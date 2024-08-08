Ravens Week with special guest LaMarr Woodley | Ep. 95

This week on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward we take a look at the win against the Commanders and get into the story about how there was a snake in Russell Wilson's locker before the game. Then we welcome LaMarr Woodley onto the show to talk a bit about his favorite Steelers memories and to preview this game against the Ravens. Finally we close things out by looking at some of the biggest stories from around the NFL and handing out our TFL's and Game Balls. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices