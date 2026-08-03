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744 episodes
- After an injury-shortened rookie season, Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah says he's finally healthy and ready to make the most of his opportunity.
In this exclusive one-on-one interview with DLLS Sports, Mafah discusses how much the game has slowed down entering Year 2, recovering from the shoulder injury that limited him last season, and why he's excited to finally showcase what he can do. He also talks about the competition in the Cowboys' running back room, working alongside Jaydon Blue, and how the group is pushing each other to improve every day. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
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- Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue sits down with DLLS Sports for an exclusive one-on-one interview from training camp.
Blue discusses his strong start to camp, the explosive plays he's been making on the practice field, and the expectations he has for himself entering the season.
If you enjoy exclusive Dallas Cowboys interviews, player access, training camp coverage, and breaking news, make sure to LIKE this video, SUBSCRIBE to DLLS Sports, and turn on notifications so you never miss an update.
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- CeeDee Lamb met with the media after Cowboys training camp practice and had plenty to say about the biggest storylines surrounding the team.
Lamb discusses what his role will be during training camp, why he's excited to reunite with George Pickens, and even makes it clear he hopes Pickens earns a massive payday in the future. He also shares his early impressions of rookie safety Caleb Downs and how the Cowboys are coming together as camp gets underway. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
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Jaishawn Barham SHINES; CeeDee Lamb & Caleb Downs BATTLE | DLLS Cowboys Practice Report08/01/2026 | 7 mins.The DLLS Cowboys crew recaps the Dallas Cowboys' Saturday August 1 training camp session in Oxnard, CA.
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Cowboys Eyeing LB Trade? Stephen Jones Opens Door + Can Jaishawn Barham Steal A Starting Job?08/01/2026 | 1hThe Cowboys continue to make headlines from Training Camp in Oxnard!
Today on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast, Jeff Cavanaugh, Jesse Holley and Clarence Hill discuss:
- Clarence's exclusive one-on-one conversation with Stephen Jones and what he said about the possibility of adding another linebacker. Could names like Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks or someone else be on Dallas' radar?
- NFL insider Albert Breer joins the show to give his early impressions of the Cowboys and whether he believes they're legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
- Rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham continues turning heads. Is he already making a serious push for a starting role?
- Plus, we debate whether the Cowboys' most dependable defender still has something left to prove heading into the 2026 season.
Join us live from Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, and be part of the conversation in the chat!
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About DLLS Dallas Cowboys Podcast
The DLLS Cowboys Podcast delivers unmatched daily coverage of the Dallas Cowboys — five days a week. Join Jeff Cavanaugh, Clarence Hill, Ali Jawad, and former Cowboys WR Jesse Holley as they bring you insider scoops, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes stories from The Star to AT&T Stadium. Whether it's roster moves, game breakdowns, locker room insight, or the road to the Super Bowl, this is the go-to podcast for every Cowboys fan. No one covers America's Team like DLLS.Podcast website
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