The Cowboys continue to make headlines from Training Camp in Oxnard!







Today on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast, Jeff Cavanaugh, Jesse Holley and Clarence Hill discuss:







- Clarence's exclusive one-on-one conversation with Stephen Jones and what he said about the possibility of adding another linebacker. Could names like Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks or someone else be on Dallas' radar?



- NFL insider Albert Breer joins the show to give his early impressions of the Cowboys and whether he believes they're legitimate Super Bowl contenders.



- Rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham continues turning heads. Is he already making a serious push for a starting role?



- Plus, we debate whether the Cowboys' most dependable defender still has something left to prove heading into the 2026 season.







Join us live from Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, and be part of the conversation in the chat!



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