Czabe recounts his jam-packed day of adult man-fun with Josh Albrecht, Eric Gitter, and Bryan Wolf in Milwaukee. It was fun to see the roles reversed on who sucks, and who is good in the two different sports. Christian Yelich is hard to watch at the plate right now, but imagine how hard it is for guys who were former apex predator-caliber athletes to simply stink at their sport? We learn about the Wisconsin State Fair and what a " Sporkie " is as Josh admits his wife is more into the crazy foods than he is. Plus, LIV 2.0 is a "go" (we think) but it's more like a move into hospice care, for a bad idea, that was never ever going to make money. MORE....



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