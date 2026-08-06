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1666 episodes
- Czabe recounts his jam-packed day of adult man-fun with Josh Albrecht, Eric Gitter, and Bryan Wolf in Milwaukee. It was fun to see the roles reversed on who sucks, and who is good in the two different sports. Christian Yelich is hard to watch at the plate right now, but imagine how hard it is for guys who were former apex predator-caliber athletes to simply stink at their sport? We learn about the Wisconsin State Fair and what a " Sporkie " is as Josh admits his wife is more into the crazy foods than he is. Plus, LIV 2.0 is a "go" (we think) but it's more like a move into hospice care, for a bad idea, that was never ever going to make money. MORE....
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- Surely, CBS doesn't want "out" of the Romo business, do they? Well... maybe. Just maybe. Hard to believe, with all of the far worse stuff that broadcasters have been accused of, that Romo might lose his $18 million a year TV gig over a garden-variety DUI. But here we are. Also in the episode, Who Killed the Switchboard, Tank Commanders, Smack the Rookie Kicker, MARTY CONWAY from Georgetown talking sports business, FIFA, LIV, MLB lockouts and Goodell. BMW hijacks owners' NAV screens; the miracle of Neuralink could be on the doorstep. MORE...
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- Czabe is in Green Bay, WI, home of the Packers, to observe a day of football practice up close. Mind you, it's not even a tackle practice, but it's still enough of a close encounter with athletic freaks that it makes you appreciate the NFL even more for the $25 billion annual spectacle that it is. Aaron Rodgers kept receipts, and he cashed 'em all in on McAfee. But was he "right?" Jerry shops for curtains. Bunt brawl in a rainstorm. Deshaun, please read the room. And these may just be the "good ol' days" so you better enjoy them while you are in them. MORE....
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- Czabe gets behind the hibachi and just cooks today, solo. As the Dodgers really have broken baseball, and people's brains with a deal for ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, that does not pass the smell test. Is it collusion, or just giving up? Why baseball is different than football, for 500 million different reasons. The origin story of "Number 1 Bullshit" and also "Let Him Cook!" Plus thanks for getting me out of Russian prison, but I don't think this relationship is working out. Adult summer camp? Sign me up! MORE....
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- Czabe welcomes his Utah friend PAUL CHARCHIAN to the pod, as they discuss his decision to get internet from "Mike" in the neighborhood, instead of Starlink. Idiot. The Guinness count was off the charts in Ireland. Charch has thoughts on Fauci taking the 5th. The Kyle Shanahan crash story is entering "aurora borealis" levels of non-believability. Tony Romo bodycam footage doesn't look great. Is "strict" Monopoly actually a good board game? (Spoiler: no). Czabe has his "Hedy Lamarr" star turn a with a lengthy, but fascinating bit of facts about a bird, you may not have even been aware of. MORE.....
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About CzabeCast
Steve Czaban is one of the most experienced daily sports talk radio hosts in the nation. In his 28 year professional career, Steve has worked for every major syndicated sports talk network (Sporting News, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports Radio, Yahoo Sports Radio, SB Nation Radio), filled in as a guest host for popular national personality Jim Rome, and has worked locally in markets including Santa Barbara, Chicago, Milwaukee, Charlotte and Washington D.C. "The Czabe" has forged a unique style of no-bullshine honesty about sports: the games, the players, the issues. Now the CzabeCast gives fans a "bonus" 45 minutes of unfiltered Czabe content that cannot be found anywhere else! The Monday thru Thursday shows are absolutely free. On Friday's, it's a subscriber only show that you can subscribe to for just a few bucks a month by clicking here.Podcast website
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CzabeCast: Podcasts in Family