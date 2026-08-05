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Climbing Gold

Duct Tape Then Beer
SportsWilderness
Climbing Gold
Latest episode

133 episodes

  • Climbing Gold

    Jordan Cannon: A Place In History

    07/24/2026 | 54 mins.
    What’s the Venn diagram on Indiana Jones, El Cap and climbing history? Jordan Cannon. Jordan walks us down the path from hyper-stoked teenager to professional climber and El Cap ace. Arguably, it’s what Jordan’s done away from the wall that’s been his most recognizable contribution to our sport.

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    Thanks to our sponsors

    The North Face Check out Summit Series at thenorthface.com

    LMNT Get your free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase at www.drinklmnt.com/climbinggold. Try the new LMNT Lemonade Ice Tea.

    Kodiak Cakes Find Kodiak products at your local grocery store, they're the ones with the bear on the box or learn more at Kodiakcakes.com

    Factor Eat smart at FactorMeals.com/ClimbingGold50OFF and use code CLIMBINGGOLD50OFF to get 50% off plus a free box of green with each box (new subscriptions only through 9/27/2026)

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  • Climbing Gold

    Cheat Code: Tanner Wanish and Michael Vaill

    07/10/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Michael Vaill and Tanner Wanish found the cheat code to adventure climbing – each other. Since they linked up on Mountain Project, it’s looked like they’ve been playing the climbing game on easy mode. We dive into one of the most incredible partnerships we’ve ever encountered.

    Watch Climbing Gold on YouTube

    Thanks to our sponsors

    The North Face Check out Summit Series at thenorthface.com

    Kodiak Cakes Find Kodiak products at your local grocery store, they're the ones with the bear on the box or learn more at Kodiakcakes.com

    LMNT Get your free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase at www.drinklmnt.com/climbinggold.

    Lattice Try Lattice free for a month. Go to latticetraining.com/climbinggold to get started.

    AG1 Get a free AG1 Travel Case with 7 free AG1 Travel Packs in your Welcome Kit with your first AG1 subscription order, while supplies last, at DrinkAG1.com/climbinggold

    David Buy 4 cartons and get the 5th one for free at davidprotein.com/climbinggold



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  • Climbing Gold

    Pete Whittaker: Beyond Wide

    06/26/2026 | 44 mins.
    Pete Whittaker may have captured climbing’s hearts through his and fellow Wide Boy Tom Randall’s quest to complete the hardest offwidth on the planet, but he’s also quietly become one of the best traditional climbers of his generation. After the offwidth roundtable, we knew we had more to talk about with Pete. 

    Watch Climbing Gold on YouTube

    Thanks to our sponsors

    The North Face Check out Summit Series at thenorthface.com 

    Turtlebox Take your music anywhere turtleboxaudio.com

    Factor Eat smart at FactorMeals.com/ClimbingGold50OFF and use code CLIMBINGGOLD50OFF to get 50% off plus a free daily greens per box with new subscriptions

    LMNT Get your free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase at www.drinklmnt.com/climbinggold. Try the new Lemonade + Ice Tea flavor

    Kodiak Cakes Find Kodiak products at your local grocery store, they're the ones with the bear on the box or learn more at Kodiakcakes.com

     Want Climbing Gold ad free? Check out ⁠Unroped
  • Climbing Gold

    Wide Ponies and Offwidths

    06/12/2026 | 54 mins.
    Offwidths – for most climbers they are a necessary evil, but for a fringe fraction, hard, often inverted offwidth climbing is the main attraction. We talk with offwidth climbers Sam MacIlwaine, associate editor for Climbing Magazine, and Pete Whittaker of Wide Boyz fame to discuss the dark art of fists stacks and wide ponies.

    Watch Climbing Gold on YouTube

    Thanks to our sponsors

    The North Face Check out Summit Series at thenorthface.com

    Kodiak Cakes Find Kodiak products at your local grocery store, they're the ones with the bear on the box or learn more at Kodiakcakes.com

    Lattice Training Try Lattice free for 30 days. Get started at latticetraining.com/climbinggold

    David Buy 4 cartons and get the 5th one for free at davidprotein.com/climbinggold

    AG1 Get an AG1 flavor sampler and a bottle of Vitamin D3 + K2 Free with your first AG1 subscription at DrinkAG1.com/climbinggold

    LMNT Get your free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase at www.drinklmnt.com/climbinggold. Try the new Lemonade + Ice Tea flavor

    Want Climbing Gold ad free? Check out ⁠Unroped
  • Climbing Gold

    Will Moss: Happy Little Accident

    05/29/2026 | 55 mins.
    Last year, Will Moss became the first person to onsight El Cap in a day. It might not have happened though if the food and coconut water in his haul bag hadn’t gone bad, forcing him to make a game time decision to go for it. Will possesses a preternatural talent for the big stone and his tactical skills are catching up.

    Watch Climbing Gold on YouTube

    Thanks to our sponsors

    The North Face Check out Summit Series at thenorthface.com 

    Beastmaker Use code GOLD to get 20% off your 1st order at beastmaker.co.uk

    Kodiak Cakes Find Kodiak products at your local grocery store, they're the ones with the bear on the box or learn more at Kodiakcakes.com

    LMNT Get your free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase at www.drinklmnt.com/climbinggold. Try the new LMNT Sparkling — a bold, 16-ounce can of sparkling electrolyte water.

    Factor Eat smart at FactorMeals.com/ClimbingGold50OFF and use code CLIMBINGGOLD50OFF to get 50% off plus a free daily greens per box with new subscriptions

    Want Climbing Gold ad free? Check out ⁠Unroped
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About Climbing Gold
When climbing was a fringe sport, the epic tales of achievement were told around the campfire. As the sport continues to grow, Alex Honnold and co-host Fitz Cahall grab the mic to share stories from the people who define climbing by pushing the boundaries and challenging the status quo of the previous generation. Watch full length episodes at https://dub.sh/CGYouTube
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