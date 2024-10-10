Powered by RND
Packers Podcast

Podcast Packers Podcast
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Tom Silverstein, Ryan Wood, Pete Dougherty and Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and http://PackersNews.com keep fans up to date with news and a...
  • Breaking down the huge NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions
    On the Green 19 podcast, Tom Silverstein, Dominique Yates and Ryan Wood preview Thursday's game in Detroit as the Lions host the Green Bay Packers.
    --------  
    44:20
  • After Further Review: Packers take down Dolphins on Thanksgiving for third straight win (11.30.2024)
    Pete Dougherty and Eric Baranczyk break down the Green Bay Packers' Thanksgiving feast in Week 13 win against the Miami Dolphins, 30-17. Jordan Love was great again, the pass rush got home and the Packers moved to 9-3 with a rematch against NFC leading Detroit on deck.
    --------  
    34:47
  • Takeaways from the Green Bay Packers win over the Miami Dolphins
    On the Green 19 podcast, Ryan Wood, Tom Silverstein and Dominique Yates break down the Packers' 30-17 win over the Dolphins to move to 9-3 on the season and setting up a huge showdown next week in Detroit against the Lions.
    --------  
    38:01
  • What to know about the Green Bay Packers as they host the Miami Dolphins Thursday
    On the Green 19 podcast, Tom Silverstein, Ryan Wood and Dominique Yates break down Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field. 
    --------  
    43:39
  • After Further Review: Packers throttle the San Francisco 49ers, dive into short week (11.26.2024)
    Pete Dougherty and Eric Baranczyk break down the Green Bay Packers' deeply satisfying Week 12 win over the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10. Josh Jacobs was a standout, the defense got back forcing turnovers and Jordan Love continued to look healthy as the Packers moved to 8-3.
    --------  
    38:01

