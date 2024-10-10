After Further Review: Packers take down Dolphins on Thanksgiving for third straight win (11.30.2024)

Pete Dougherty and Eric Baranczyk break down the Green Bay Packers' Thanksgiving feast in Week 13 win against the Miami Dolphins, 30-17. Jordan Love was great again, the pass rush got home and the Packers moved to 9-3 with a rematch against NFC leading Detroit on deck.