Final hour of the show and we take nothing but your phone calls.
37:35
Hour 3: Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss WR
Its the 3rd hour of the show and Paul gets to interview Ole Miss Wide Receiver Jordan Watkins who talks about his family and what motivates him. . And of course we continue taking more of your phone calls.
44:04
Hour 2: Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus
Hour 2 of the show and we hear from Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus who breaks down the big win by Georgia over Tennessee this past Saturday. Plus some of the other big games from the weekend. And of course we take more of your phone calls.
43:15
Hour 1: Brian Kelly, LSU Head Coach
LSU Head coach Brian Kelly stops by for his weekly visit and talks about LSU's crushing loss to Florida on Saturday. Plus we go to the phones and get all the reaction to this weekend's games.
43:37
Hour 4: Live From Athens
Paul wraps up the week, from Athens.
