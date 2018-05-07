What makes a bow accurate? Why im getting rid of my Bowtech Virtue and hunting with a TItle
Today Brandon and MFJJ talk about what elements make a bow accurate and forgiving. They talk through Brandons experience with the Bowtech Virtue and why hes going to hunt this fall with the Mathews Title. We also go through the Dialed Pruf.
Black bear hunting in Canada. What worked and what didnt. 2 big bears down!!
Great spring for Josh and Brandon this year. 2 great bears on the ground but it took some changes in gear, scent control and setup to make it happen. We go in depth on what it took to get two large mature bears on the ground this year.