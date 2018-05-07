What makes a bow accurate? Why im getting rid of my Bowtech Virtue and hunting with a TItle

Today Brandon and MFJJ talk about what elements make a bow accurate and forgiving. They talk through Brandons experience with the Bowtech Virtue and why hes going to hunt this fall with the Mathews Title. We also go through the Dialed Pruf. Use discount code BMAC for 10% off most purchases on PodiumArcher.com Special thanks to Brick Works Brewing for some fantastic beer for the Pod!