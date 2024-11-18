Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway

Undertaker Talks Origin of Cemetery Promos, Mean Mark Callous & More! | Six Feet Under #40 Part 2
The Undertaker and Matt reconvene to recap the recent Donald Trump and Omos episodes, as well a really in depth Q&A with fan questions covering old school promos, characters, and The Ministry of Darkness!
--------
35:34
Undertaker Talks Origin of Cemetery Promos, Mean Mark Callous & More! | Six Feet Under #40 Part 1
The Undertaker and Matt reconvene to recap the recent Donald Trump and Omos episodes, as well a really in depth Q&A with fan questions covering old school promos, characters, and The Ministry of Darkness!
--------
32:02
NFL Legend Shawne Merriman Talks All-Pro Career, Love of Wrestling & More! | Six Feet Under #39 Part 2
Legendary NFL linebacker Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman joins the show to talk about his epic career, transition to behind the scenes and much more! He shares his hilarious welcome to the NFL moment (getting trucked by Jerome Bettis), his brutal rookie dinner tab, and his Mount Rushmore in both wrestling and football!
--------
33:56
NFL Legend Shawne Merriman Talks All-Pro Career, Love of Wrestling & More! | Six Feet Under #39 Part 1
Legendary NFL linebacker Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman joins the show to talk about his epic career, transition to behind the scenes and much more! He shares his hilarious welcome to the NFL moment (getting trucked by Jerome Bettis), his brutal rookie dinner tab, and his Mount Rushmore in both wrestling and football!
--------
30:02
Omos Talks Immigrating from Nigeria, Falling In Love with Wrestling & More! | Six Feet Under #38 Part 2
WWE Superstar and giant human being Omos joins Undertaker and Matt to talk about immigrating to the US as a teen, his days as a basketball player, and how he's fallen in love with pro wrestling.
The last 30+ years of being on the road as a professional wrestler has led to many stories in and out of the wrestling ring. Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker, will be sharing weekly stories that you probably have never heard before and taking you down memory lane with some of his most epic matches that we all loved. So, if you are interested in the world of pro wrestling and getting a behind the scenes look into the life of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, well grab your shovel and get ready to go Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. NEW EPISODES EVERY MONDAY.