Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway

Podcast Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway
Underscore Talent
The last 30+ years of being on the road as a professional wrestler has led to many stories in and out of the wrestling ring. Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker, wi...
Sports Wrestling

  Undertaker Talks Origin of Cemetery Promos, Mean Mark Callous & More! | Six Feet Under #40 Part 2
    The Undertaker and Matt reconvene to recap the recent Donald Trump and Omos episodes, as well a really in depth Q&A with fan questions covering old school promos, characters, and The Ministry of Darkness! Thanks to our sponsors! Artisan Grange https://www.hempdipper.com Promo Code: Taker for 10% Off Bluechew https://www.Bluechew.com Promo Code: SIXFEET 1st Phorm https://www.1stphorm.com/undertaker Magic Spoon https://www.magicspoon.com/sixfeet Happy Dad https://www.HappyDad.com Draftkings https://www.draftkings.com Promo Code: SIXFEET
    --------  
    35:34
  Undertaker Talks Origin of Cemetery Promos, Mean Mark Callous & More! | Six Feet Under #40 Part 1
    The Undertaker and Matt reconvene to recap the recent Donald Trump and Omos episodes, as well a really in depth Q&A with fan questions covering old school promos, characters, and The Ministry of Darkness! Thanks to our sponsors! Artisan Grange https://www.hempdipper.com Promo Code: Taker for 10% Off Bluechew https://www.Bluechew.com Promo Code: SIXFEET 1st Phorm https://www.1stphorm.com/undertaker Magic Spoon https://www.magicspoon.com/sixfeet Happy Dad https://www.HappyDad.com Draftkings https://www.draftkings.com Promo Code: SIXFEET
    --------  
    32:02
  NFL Legend Shawne Merriman Talks All-Pro Career, Love of Wrestling & More! | Six Feet Under #39 Part 2
    Legendary NFL linebacker Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman joins the show to talk about his epic career, transition to behind the scenes and much more! He shares his hilarious welcome to the NFL moment (getting trucked by Jerome Bettis), his brutal rookie dinner tab, and his Mount Rushmore in both wrestling and football! Thanks to our sponsors! Artisan Grange https://www.Hempdipper.com Promo Code: Taker for 10% off 1st Phorm https://www.1stphorm.com/undertaker Happy Dad https://www.HappyDad.Com Bluechew https://www.Bluechew.com Promocode: Sixfeet
    --------  
    33:56
  NFL Legend Shawne Merriman Talks All-Pro Career, Love of Wrestling & More! | Six Feet Under #39 Part 1
    Legendary NFL linebacker Shawne "Lights Out" Merriman joins the show to talk about his epic career, transition to behind the scenes and much more! He shares his hilarious welcome to the NFL moment (getting trucked by Jerome Bettis), his brutal rookie dinner tab, and his Mount Rushmore in both wrestling and football! Thanks to our sponsors! Artisan Grange https://www.Hempdipper.com Promo Code: Taker for 10% off 1st Phorm https://www.1stphorm.com/undertaker Happy Dad https://www.HappyDad.Com Bluechew https://www.Bluechew.com Promocode: Sixfeet
    --------  
    30:02
  Omos Talks Immigrating from Nigeria, Falling In Love with Wrestling & More! | Six Feet Under #38 Part 2
    WWE Superstar and giant human being Omos joins Undertaker and Matt to talk about immigrating to the US as a teen, his days as a basketball player, and how he's fallen in love with pro wrestling. Thanks to our sponsors! Artisan Grange https://www.Hempdipper.com Promo Code: Taker for 10% off Draft Kings https://www.Draftkings.com Promo Code: Sixfeet 1st Phorm https://www.1stphorm.com/undertaker Happy Dad https://www.HappyDad.Com Bluechew https://www.Bluechew.com Promocode: Sixfeet Magic Spoon https://www.MagicSpoon.com/sixfeet
    --------  
    46:51

About Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway

The last 30+ years of being on the road as a professional wrestler has led to many stories in and out of the wrestling ring. Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker, will be sharing weekly stories that you probably have never heard before and taking you down memory lane with some of his most epic matches that we all loved. So, if you are interested in the world of pro wrestling and getting a behind the scenes look into the life of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, well grab your shovel and get ready to go Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. NEW EPISODES EVERY MONDAY.
