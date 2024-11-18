Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway

Omos Talks Immigrating from Nigeria, Falling In Love with Wrestling & More! | Six Feet Under #38 Part 2

WWE Superstar and giant human being Omos joins Undertaker and Matt to talk about immigrating to the US as a teen, his days as a basketball player, and how he's fallen in love with pro wrestling. Thanks to our sponsors! Artisan Grange https://www.Hempdipper.com Promo Code: Taker for 10% off Draft Kings https://www.Draftkings.com Promo Code: Sixfeet 1st Phorm https://www.1stphorm.com/undertaker Happy Dad https://www.HappyDad.Com Bluechew https://www.Bluechew.com Promocode: Sixfeet Magic Spoon https://www.MagicSpoon.com/sixfeet