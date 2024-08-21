Cowboys Coaching Search Primer, Delectable Divisional Round, and Lions LB Alex Anzalone
Adam and Ty Schmit of The Pat McAfee Show discuss the latest intel on the Cowboys coaching search, the Divisional Round matchups, Jayden Daniels' continued rise, Tom Brady's influence in Las Vegas, Mike Vrabel taking over in New England, and Aaron Glenn's future. Plus, Lions LB Alex Anzalone on Detroit earning the #1 seed in the NFC and what makes Dan Campbell such a great coach.
0:00 Welcome
1:08 Cowboys coaching search
8:54 Divisional Round matchups
13:02 Jayden Daniels takes command
17:47 Tom Brady's influence with the Raiders
23:49 Mike Vrabel hired in New England
27:50 Aaron Glenn poised to become a head coach
30:01 Alex Anzalone interview
1:02:48
Monday's Most Surprising Move, Bears Calling on Mike McCarthy, and the Future in New England
Adam and Ty Schmit from The Pat McAfee Show discuss the small number of moves made on Monday, what that means going forward, the Bears asking to interview Mike McCarthy, the current interview rules, the Titans having the #1 pick, and the future in New England. Plus, former Texans coach Bill O'Brien stops by to discuss the College Football Playoff, how Bill Belichick will do in college, the best players he's ever coached, and if he's interested in returning to the NFL.
0:00 Welcome
2:47 Relatively tame Monday in terms of firings
5:05 More coaches and GMs will be on the hot seat next year
8:00 Bears asking to interview Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy
11:00 Interview rules
16:13 Titans are on the clock
19:54 Future in New England
23:15 Bill O'Brien interview
1:04:56
Kirk Cousins' Future, Bill Belichick's Buyout, and Lawrence Taylor
Adam and Ty Schmit from the Pat McAfee Show discuss the future of Kirk Cousins, the coolest holiday gift from an athlete, the trend of college GMs, and Bill Belichick's buyout at UNC. Plus, Lawrence Taylor on Belichick taking over at his alma mater, the state of the Giants, and why he cringes when he watches the NFL today.
0:00 Welcome
8:01 Kirk Cousins' future
15:07 The coolest gift from an athlete
22:27 College GM trend
26:32 Belichick's buyout
30:48 Lawrence Taylor interview
1:05:22
Close Calls for the Chiefs, Dan Campbell's Go For It Mentality, the Best Window of the Regular Season, and Mina Kimes
Adam and Ty Schmit from The Pat McAfee Show discuss the incredible late afternoon matchups in Week 15, a couple of devastating knee injuries, Bryce Young's redemption, a shakeup at the top of the draft, the Chiefs continuing to win close games, and Dan Campbell's go for it mentality. Plus, ESPN's Mina Kimes on how The Simpsons broadcast came to be and her rise in sports media.
0:00 Welcome
1:26 The incredible late afternoon slate in Week 15
4:34 Devastating injuries to Jonathan Brooks and DeMarvion Overshown
7:54 Bryce Young's redemption
11:07 Shakeup at the top of the NFL Draft order
13:58 Chiefs continue to win close games
18:57 Dan Campbell's go for it mindset
25:01 Mina Kimes interview
53:45
The Jameis Winston Experience, San Francisco's Window, Bills Clinch, and the future of the Bears
Adam and Ty Schmit from The Pat McAfee Show discuss the Jameis Winston experience, the last week of byes, the 49ers' window, the Bills clinching the AFC East, the injuries to the Lions, and the future of the Bears. Plus, Bears radio analyst Tom Thayer joins to discuss the generational talent of Caleb Williams', what he wants out of the next head coach, and what it was like to play for the '85 Bears.
0:00 Welcome
1:46 Jameis Winston's MNF performance and future
6:59 Last bye week
8:54 San Francisco's turbulent season
13:02 Bills clinch AFC East for 5th straight year
15:54 Injuries mounting for Lions' defense
18:53 Future of the Bears
22:24 Tom Thayer interview
