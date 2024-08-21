Monday's Most Surprising Move, Bears Calling on Mike McCarthy, and the Future in New England

Adam and Ty Schmit from The Pat McAfee Show discuss the small number of moves made on Monday, what that means going forward, the Bears asking to interview Mike McCarthy, the current interview rules, the Titans having the #1 pick, and the future in New England. Plus, former Texans coach Bill O'Brien stops by to discuss the College Football Playoff, how Bill Belichick will do in college, the best players he's ever coached, and if he's interested in returning to the NFL. 0:00 Welcome 2:47 Relatively tame Monday in terms of firings 5:05 More coaches and GMs will be on the hot seat next year 8:00 Bears asking to interview Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy 11:00 Interview rules 16:13 Titans are on the clock 19:54 Future in New England 23:15 Bill O'Brien interview Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices