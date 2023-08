Welcome to the PGA Tour w/ Will Knauth (Part 2)

On today's episode we have Part 2 with Will Knauth. If you need an intro to Will I encourage you to go back and listen to part 1. In this episode we dive into the details of when he played in the Byron Nelson PGA Tour event earlier this summer. I think it's fascinating to hear from a really good amateur player and what the experience was like for him to play in a PGA Tour event, how difficult they set up the course, and fine of a line it is between great golf and pretty bad golf. We also talk about how he used his limited practice time, how he calibrates his swing and putting setup to always have a good idea what they're going to do, and how he thinks about pressure and how much pressure affects his game.