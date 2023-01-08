Host Josh Nichols shares from his own 20 years of competitive and golf psychology coaching experiences, along with years of learning psychology, as well as inte...
Golf Thought Thursday: How to Dig Out of a Slump
On today’s episode we are talking about slumps. Players like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth come to mind. Heck even Tiger comes to mind.
And maybe since you're listening to this you come to this episode trying to get out of your own slump. I know I’ve gone through half-decade long slumps.
So how do I believe Justin Thomas could get out of his slump. How about you? How did I? How slumps start gives us a hint as to getting out of them.
Are you a competitive golfer? Interested in working 1-on-1 with Josh as your Golf Psychology Coach? Email Josh directly at [email protected] or head to joshnicholsgolf.com.
Want to be a SPONSOR on The Mental Golf Show? Email us with inquiries at [email protected]
Take the Mental Game Assessment and learn your top mental game traits and your areas in most need of improvement (If you've already completed yours, I'm working on pumping them out. Patience 😁)
Click here to sign up for The Mental Re-Grip ⛳️ Newsletter to receive mental game tips in your email inbox every-ish Tuesday.
Have a suggestion for a topic or guest? Drop your suggestions here.
Follow Josh on social:
Twitter: @joshlukenichols
Instagram: @joshlukenichols
TikTok: @joshlukenichols
Follow The Mental Golf Show on social:
Twitter: @mentalgolfshow
Instagram: mentalgolfshow
TikTok: mentalgolfshow
8/3/2023
13:39
Welcome to the PGA Tour w/ Will Knauth (Part 2)
On today’s episode we have Part 2 with Will Knauth. If you need an intro to Will I encourage you to go back and listen to part 1.
In this episode we dive into the details of when he played in the Byron Nelson PGA Tour event earlier this summer. I think it’s fascinating to hear from a really good amateur player and what the experience was like for him to play in a PGA Tour event, how difficult they set up the course, and fine of a line it is between great golf and pretty bad golf.
We also talk about how he used his limited practice time, how he calibrates his swing and putting setup to always have a good idea what they’re going to do, and how he thinks about pressure and how much pressure affects his game.
8/1/2023
35:12
Golf Thought Thursday: Do Waggles Help Your Golf Game?
On today’s episode we are talking about tension and pre-shot waggles and staying loose. You remember all the talk about Brian Harman at The Open and his waggles? Yeah we’re going to get into that.
7/27/2023
11:04
Micro Details Make for Macro Improvement w/ Will Knauth (Part 1)
On today’s episode we have part 1 of my conversation with Will Knauth.
If you hang out on golf twitter like I do way too much, you’ll know him as @freewilllyyyy.
He’s a PhD student who is specializing in statistics. What got him on my radar was that he played in the Byron Nelson PGA Tour event and knows a lot about golf and his curiosity about the game and how he thinks about improvement and building skill.
He’s a great player who’s played in a PGA Tour Event and is very thoughtful about golf so that’s basically the trifecta of someone I want to talk to for this podcast.
And I believe the way he thinks and discusses things in these conversations can directly help you play better golf through improving your mind.
7/25/2023
36:09
Golf Thought Thursday: Plan Your Practice the Right Way
On today’s episode we get super practical and detailed about exactly how you can and should spend your time PRACTICING. You’ll leave this episode with an actual plan for what to do when you get to the course and you have time to practice and work on your game.
Host Josh Nichols shares from his own 20 years of competitive and golf psychology coaching experiences, along with years of learning psychology, as well as interviews with players, coaches, and experts in the golf industry, all with the goal of helping you think better on and off the golf course.
*This podcast is not meant to apply to every individuals’ mental health. And not all opinions expressed by guests reflect Josh’s opinions and experiences.