If Jon Jones Retires, Tom Aspinall is F'd! | UFC 309 RECAP | Episode 411

Brendan Schaub recaps UFC 309 Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson and Gamebred BKMMA 8 and talks people calling Jake Pauls fake, Stipe looking like he didn't even want to fight, how Jon Jones being undefeated for this long is the most impressive thing in all of sports, however, he's not sure if this version of Jones can beat Tom Aspinall, and how Tom will never be the greatest if Jon retires. Also, current events including Mikey Musumeci signing with the UFC, Nick Diaz out of his fight with Vicente Luque, Tommy Fury vs Darren Till in boxing, Kron Gracie vs Bryce MItchell, Ian Machado vs Shavkat Rakhmonov, Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley and much more. Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers - Head over to bioptimizers.com/schaub and enter code Schaub at checkout to get discounts plus access to up to $100 in free gifts with purchase. DraftKings - Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app NOW and use code SCHAUBSHOW O'Reilly - http://oreillyauto.com/SCHAUB Progressive - https://www.progressive.com/ Sure Shot - https://sureshot.com/