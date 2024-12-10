Brendan Schaub recaps UFC 310 Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura and talks falling asleep during Pantoja vs Asakura, terrible judging by Adalaide Byrd, why Ciryl Gane actually lost against Alexander Volkov, why Anthony Smith shouldn't've taken the fight vs Dominick Reyes because of his best friend and coach recently passing, why Ian Garry's stock went up and Shavkat Rakhmonov's stock went down, all new UFC 311 and 312 bout announcements including Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan and Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez and this weeknd's Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley and much more.
--------
1:01:39
UFC 310 is Top 3 Cards of the Year | Conor's Money Troubles | Episode 413
Brendan Schaub breaks down/makes picks for UFC 310 Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura and talks Conor McGregor being dropped by multiple brands including Proper 12, how it affects the UFC's upcoming broadcast negotiations and Conor's overall finances, and how it might lead to him boxing Jake Paul or Mike Tyson, how Ian Garry constantly switching camps may affect him vs Shavkat Rakhmonov and whether or not Garry has inside info on Shavkat to beat him, why UFC 310 will be one of the top 3 cards of the year and much more.
--------
1:31:39
Conor McGregor Trial for Dummies | Episode 412
Brendan Schaub takes a deep dive into the Conor McGregor guilty verdict for his alleged assault. He gives takes for both sides and gives his opinion. Also, he discusses current events around the combat sports world including Yoel Romero KO'ing Duane Crespo on 24 hours notice at Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing Championship event, Shi Ming delivering a viral head kick KO at UFC Macau, Dan Hooker sparring with streamer IShowSpeed, Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall apparently going through negotiations to fight and much more.
--------
1:17:18
If Jon Jones Retires, Tom Aspinall is F'd! | UFC 309 RECAP | Episode 411
Brendan Schaub recaps UFC 309 Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson and Gamebred BKMMA 8 and talks people calling Jake Pauls fake, Stipe looking like he didn't even want to fight, how Jon Jones being undefeated for this long is the most impressive thing in all of sports, however, he's not sure if this version of Jones can beat Tom Aspinall, and how Tom will never be the greatest if Jon retires. Also, current events including Mikey Musumeci signing with the UFC, Nick Diaz out of his fight with Vicente Luque, Tommy Fury vs Darren Till in boxing, Kron Gracie vs Bryce MItchell, Ian Machado vs Shavkat Rakhmonov, Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley and much more.
--------
1:24:33
Jon Jones will NOT walk through Stipe Miocic | Paul vs Tyson & UFC 309 Breakdown & Picks | Episode 410
Brendan Schaub breaks down/makes picks for UFC 309 and Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul, recaps ONE Championship's Reug Reug vs Malykhin and talks current events in the combat sports world including Jon Jones being accused of ducking Tom Aspinall, why Jon Jones is still the goad despite his history with failing USADA tests, why Jon Jones will not be able to just walk through Stipe Miocic and why it'll be a more competitive fight than people think, viral video of Nick Diaz shirtless and lighting a plant on fire and much more.
The Schaub Show explores the intersection of combat sports and life in and outside the sport. Through the eyes of former fighter, comedian, and host Brendan Schaub, the show is an entertaining mix of truth, comedy, and rawness. Brendan is joined by some of the sport's biggest names and entertainers each week. Episodes include weekly insights into the sport. The show consists of deep dives with fighters during Food Truck Diaries, Friday Night Flashbacks, and Calabasas Fight Companion episodes, with a roundtable of co-hosts joining the Schaub show. Formerly Below the Belt, the Schaub show brings you inside the world of professional fighting.