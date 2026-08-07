Locked On Braves - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves fans grow restless as Alex Anthopoulos resists bold trade deadline moves—has Atlanta’s GM become too conservative for World Series contention? Jake Mastroianni breaks down Anthopoulos’ cautious approach, spotlighting the failure to land a top-tier postseason starter despite competitors like the Dodgers and Cubs strengthening their rotations. The episode questions Anthopoulos’ refusal to pay market value for impactful arms and explores the risk of missing golden opportunities while clinging to prospect depth.



Key topics include the Braves’ July turnaround led by Chris Sale’s NL Pitcher of the Month honors, surging offense from stars like Matt Olson and Michael Harris, and pitching staff vulnerabilities that could haunt Atlanta down the stretch. Jake Mastroianni also previews a daunting August schedule, addresses shifting roles for Jim Jarvis and Ha-Seong Kim, and analyzes how recent roster moves might shape the Braves’ playoff ambitions. Are the Braves equipped for another deep run, or does conservative management threaten to derail their season?







Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas







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