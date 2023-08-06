Locked On Braves - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta Braves

Locked On Braves POSTCAST: Ozzie Albies provides latest walk-off, Atlanta Braves stun New York Mets
In one of the wildest games of the year, the Atlanta Braves pulled off yet another comeback. Their third in a row helped the Braves claim a 13-10 win in 10 innings on Thursday and sweep away the New York Mets in the three-game series at Truist Park.
Grant McAuley and Jake Mastroianni of Locked On Braves break down all the action, from the marquee pitching matchup that proved to be anything but to the steady offensive onslaught that ultimately helped Atlanta overcome the New York bullpen yet again. They'll also preview Friday's series opener against the Washington Nationals that will see highly touted prospect AJ Smith-Shawver make his first career start.
