Podcast Locked On Braves - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta Braves
Follow along with Jake Mastroianni this season as the Atlanta Braves look to build upon last years momentum and look to return the Braves to national prominence... More
Available Episodes

  • Atlanta Braves Comeback Again Behind Solid First Start from AJ Smith Shawver
    The Atlanta Braves continued their winning ways in dramatic fashion with another comeback win on Friday night.  Jake Mastroianni and Grant McAuley breakdown AJ Smith-Shawver's first big league start.   The offense struggled to get much going, but benefited from a couple of misplays by the Nationals in the 3-2 win.  Jared Shuster will try to keep the streak rolling as he matches up against MacKenzie Gore on Saturday.  Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Birddogs Go to birddogs.com/lockedonmlb and when you enter promo code, LOCKEDONMLB, they’ll throw in a free custom birddogs Yeti-style tumbler with every order. BetterHelp This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. BetterHelp connects you with a licensed therapist who can take you on that journey of self-discovery from wherever you are. Visit BetterHelp.com/lockedonmlb today to get 10% off your first month. eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/10/2023
    20:31
  • Atlanta Braves Mailbag: Concern Level for Spencer Strider
    The Atlanta Braves had their fourth straight comeback win on Thursday night. Ozzie Albies ended the game with a walk-off homer that swept the Mets.  Spencer Strider had the worst game of his career, one of our mailbag questions asks what the concern level should be with him.  AJ Smith-Shawver makes his first big league start on Friday as the Braves begin a three-game series against the Nationals.  Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Birddogs Go to birddogs.com/lockedonmlb and when you enter promo code, LOCKEDONMLB, they’ll throw in a free custom birddogs Yeti-style tumbler with every order. BetterHelp This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. BetterHelp connects you with a licensed therapist who can take you on that journey of self-discovery from wherever you are. Visit BetterHelp.com/lockedonmlb today to get 10% off your first month. eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/9/2023
    34:48
  • Locked On Braves POSTCAST: Ozzie Albies provides latest walk-off, Atlanta Braves stun New York Mets
    In one of the wildest games of the year, the Atlanta Braves pulled off yet another comeback. Their third in a row helped the Braves claim a 13-10 win in 10 innings on Thursday and sweep away the New York Mets in the three-game series at Truist Park. Grant McAuley and Jake Mastroianni of Locked On Braves break down all the action, from the marquee pitching matchup that proved to be anything but to the steady offensive onslaught that ultimately helped Atlanta overcome the New York bullpen yet again. They'll also preview Friday's series opener against the Washington Nationals that will see highly touted prospect AJ Smith-Shawver make his first career start. Make sure you subscribe to the channel and hit the bell to enable notifications, so you’ll know when we drop a new episode. And subscribe to Locked On Braves wherever you get your podcasts. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! BetterHelp This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. BetterHelp connects you with a licensed therapist who can take you on that journey of self-discovery from wherever you are. Visit BetterHelp.com/lockedonmlb today to get 10% off your first month. eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/9/2023
    21:39
  • Michael Harris Breaks Out in Another Comeback Win Over the Mets
    Michael Harris II finally breaks out in a big way to help the Atlanta Braves with another comeback win over the New York Mets on Wednesday. Ronald Acuna Jr. continues to get it done on both sides with a huge play defensively. As we look around the league, the Miami Marlins are becoming a big threat to the Braves in the NL East. Also, some unfortunate injury news around the league with Jacob deGrom and Aaron Judge. The Braves will go for the sweep on Thursday night with a great pitching matchup between Spencer Strider and Justin Verlander. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! BetterHelp This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. BetterHelp connects you with a licensed therapist who can take you on that journey of self-discovery from wherever you are. Visit BetterHelp.com/lockedonmlb today to get 10% off your first month. eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/8/2023
    30:36
  • Locked On Braves POSTCAST: Michael Harris II right on the money for Atlanta Braves in comeback win
    The Atlanta Braves staged yet another comeback to keep their winning streak going. Michael Harris II put his team on top to stay in the eighth inning with a go-ahead two-run homer in a 7-5 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday at Truist Park. Grant McAuley and Jake Mastroianni of Locked On Braves discuss another promising night for the Atlanta offense, Harris' hard work at the plate finally paying off, A.J. Minter's rebound efforts, and preview Game 3 of the series as Spencer Strider and Justin Verlander square off on Thursday. Make sure you subscribe to the channel and hit the bell to enable notifications, so you’ll know when we drop a new episode. And subscribe to Locked On Braves wherever you get your podcasts. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! BetterHelp This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. BetterHelp connects you with a licensed therapist who can take you on that journey of self-discovery from wherever you are. Visit BetterHelp.com/lockedonmlb today to get 10% off your first month. eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/8/2023
    22:48

More Sports podcasts

About Locked On Braves - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta Braves

Follow along with Jake Mastroianni this season as the Atlanta Braves look to build upon last years momentum and look to return the Braves to national prominence with the Locked On Braves Podcast. Phenoms, franchise cornerstones, young blood, and grizzled veterans, the Braves have it all. This season we'll take the journey with one of the most exciting Atlanta teams in recent history and delve beyond the box score to fully understand the talent unfolding before us. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your team. Every day.
