Locked On Braves - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta Braves

Locked On Braves POSTCAST: Michael Harris II right on the money for Atlanta Braves in comeback win

The Atlanta Braves staged yet another comeback to keep their winning streak going. Michael Harris II put his team on top to stay in the eighth inning with a go-ahead two-run homer in a 7-5 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday at Truist Park. Grant McAuley and Jake Mastroianni of Locked On Braves discuss another promising night for the Atlanta offense, Harris' hard work at the plate finally paying off, A.J. Minter's rebound efforts, and preview Game 3 of the series as Spencer Strider and Justin Verlander square off on Thursday.