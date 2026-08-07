Locked On Braves - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta Braves

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BRAVES POSTCAST: Braves OBLITERATE Miami Marlins for 2nd consecutive series sweep LIVE REACTION08/07/2026 | 17 mins.The Atlanta Braves overcame an 85-minute rain delay to take down the Miami Marlins 11-3 and win their eighth consecutive game. Postcast host Lindsay Crosby went LIVE after the game to break down all of the action.
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Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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- Atlanta Braves’ farm system surges back to elite status as rising stars like Eric Hartman and AJ Gracia headline the Battery Power Top 30 Prospects list. Can this impressive wave of talent fuel the next championship run? Jake Mastroianni and Gaurav spotlight Hartman’s meteoric rise—drawing comparisons to Ronald Acuña Jr.—and break down how new draft picks and international signings are reshaping the future at Truist Park.
Key topics include top prospect risers, the influx of high-upside international talents such as Jose Manon and Manuel Campos, and the setbacks for highly touted names like Luke Sinnard and Alex Lodise. The hosts question which prospects will emerge as future Braves stars, analyze player development trends, and debate the impact of a deeper farm system on upcoming trade possibilities. Get insider perspective on what Braves fans can expect from the next generation in Atlanta.
Photo Credit: Brett Davis
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Amazon
This Back To School Season, spend less on your kids, with Amazon. With Amazon’s low Back To School Prices, just spend less on your kids. Because every dollar you don’t spend on them, is a dollar you haven’t spent on them.
Stance
Check out the ICON collection from Stance—premium comfort, performance, and durability designed for whatever your day brings.
Use promo Code LOCKEDON at checkout for 20% off your purchase. Learn more at https://Stance.com.
Stance. The Official Sock Partner of Major League Baseball.
Clutch Parlays
Go to https://ClutchParlays.com today and use code LOCKEDON for your first month free on a monthly plan. Pick Smarter. Parlay Sharper.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
BRAVES POSTCAST: Bryce Elder carries no-hitter into 5th for Atlanta's 7th straight win LIVE REACTION08/06/2026 | 17 mins.The Atlanta Braves got seven innings of one-hit, one-run ball from Bryce Elder as they picked up their seventh straight win, this one coming at the expense of the Miami Marlins. Postcast host Lindsay Crosby went LIVE after the game to break down all of the action.
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Amazon
This Back To School Season, spend less on your kids, with Amazon. With Amazon’s low Back To School Prices, just spend less on your kids. Because every dollar you don’t spend on them, is a dollar you haven’t spent on them.
Stance
Check out the ICON collection from Stance—premium comfort, performance, and durability designed for whatever your day brings.
Use promo Code LOCKEDON at checkout for 20% off your purchase. Learn more at https://Stance.com.
Stance. The Official Sock Partner of Major League Baseball.
Clutch Parlays
Go to https://ClutchParlays.com today and use code LOCKEDON for your first month free on a monthly plan. Pick Smarter. Parlay Sharper.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Atlanta Braves fans grow restless as Alex Anthopoulos resists bold trade deadline moves—has Atlanta’s GM become too conservative for World Series contention? Jake Mastroianni breaks down Anthopoulos’ cautious approach, spotlighting the failure to land a top-tier postseason starter despite competitors like the Dodgers and Cubs strengthening their rotations. The episode questions Anthopoulos’ refusal to pay market value for impactful arms and explores the risk of missing golden opportunities while clinging to prospect depth.
Key topics include the Braves’ July turnaround led by Chris Sale’s NL Pitcher of the Month honors, surging offense from stars like Matt Olson and Michael Harris, and pitching staff vulnerabilities that could haunt Atlanta down the stretch. Jake Mastroianni also previews a daunting August schedule, addresses shifting roles for Jim Jarvis and Ha-Seong Kim, and analyzes how recent roster moves might shape the Braves’ playoff ambitions. Are the Braves equipped for another deep run, or does conservative management threaten to derail their season?
Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Amazon
This Back To School Season, spend less on your kids, with Amazon. With Amazon’s low Back To School Prices, just spend less on your kids. Because every dollar you don’t spend on them, is a dollar you haven’t spent on them.
Stance
Check out the ICON collection from Stance—premium comfort, performance, and durability designed for whatever your day brings.
Use promo Code LOCKEDON at checkout for 20% off your purchase. Learn more at https://Stance.com.
Stance. The Official Sock Partner of Major League Baseball.
Clutch Parlays
Go to https://ClutchParlays.com today and use code LOCKEDON for your first month free on a monthly plan. Pick Smarter. Parlay Sharper.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
BRAVES POSTCAST: Grant Holmes is MASTERFUL in series opening win versus Miami Marlins LIVE REACTION08/05/2026 | 19 mins.The Atlanta Braves got a quality start from Grant Holmes to take down the Miami Marlins 4-2 in game one of their three-game series. Postcast host Lindsay Crosby and Locked On Braves host Jake Mastroianni went LIVE after the game to break down all of the action.
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Amazon
This Back To School Season, spend less on your kids, with Amazon. With Amazon’s low Back To School Prices, just spend less on your kids. Because every dollar you don’t spend on them, is a dollar you haven’t spent on them.
Stance
Check out the ICON collection from Stance—premium comfort, performance, and durability designed for whatever your day brings.
Use promo Code LOCKEDON at checkout for 20% off your purchase. Learn more at https://Stance.com.
Stance. The Official Sock Partner of Major League Baseball.
Clutch Parlays
Go to https://ClutchParlays.com today and use code LOCKEDON for your first month free on a monthly plan. Pick Smarter. Parlay Sharper.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Braves - Daily Podcast On The Atlanta Braves
Locked On Braves podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Hosted by Jake Mastroianni, the Locked On Braves podcast provides your daily Braves fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Braves franchise. Locked On Braves takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Braves locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Braves podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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