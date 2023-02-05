Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen

Ep. 211: “Don’t Hate the Game”

We've come to the dreaded "fiesta" episode. Kristin walks us through her brief interaction with Jessica's new crush and what she did off-camera to fix it. And Stephen recalls his first kiss with Lauren Conrad. Hosted by Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti.