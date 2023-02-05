Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen

Go behind the scenes of everyone’s favorite iconic hit MTV reality TV series, “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” with OG cast members, Kristin Cavallari an... More
Guest Episode: Jason Wahler
Guest Episode: Jason Wahler

Laguna Beach's resident Bad Boy, Jason Wahler, is in the hot seat and nothing is off-limits. Jason shares what happened with Alex M, Jessica Smith, and Lauren Conrad. He also opens up about his struggle with alcoholism and its impact on his reality television career and after. Hosted by Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti.
5/2/2023
56:46
Ep. 213: "Boys Are Like Purses"
Ep. 213: "Boys Are Like Purses"

A new, unlikely LB couple forms at a backyard BBQ. Kristin and Stephen break down this new duo's first date and their own opinions on the pairing. Also, recording this episode in Nashville reminds Stephen about a music video he starred in years ago. More on that too. Hosted by Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti.
4/25/2023
51:31
Ep. 212: “Our Last Prom”
Ep. 212: "Our Last Prom"

Put on your boutonnieres and corsages, it's prom time, again! Kristin and Stephen dish on all the promposals, the outfits, and, of course, the drama at the dance. Hosted by Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti.
4/18/2023
46:51
Ep. 211: “Don’t Hate the Game”
Ep. 211: "Don't Hate the Game"

We've come to the dreaded "fiesta" episode. Kristin walks us through her brief interaction with Jessica's new crush and what she did off-camera to fix it. And Stephen recalls his first kiss with Lauren Conrad. Hosted by Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti.
4/11/2023
42:51
Ep. 210: “Lies and Goodbyes”
Ep. 210: "Lies and Goodbyes"

Rumors are flying in Laguna Beach, California and our hosts are here to dispel, confirm, and possibly start some new ones. Hosted by Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti.
Go behind the scenes of everyone’s favorite iconic hit MTV reality TV series, “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” with OG cast members, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, as they rewatch episodes for the first time in 18 years. The former sweethearts relive their high school experiences, break down the truth of what happened on and off camera, including which fights were real, which hookups got complicated, and of course, what really happened in Cabo. Tune in every Tuesday for new episodes of Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, a Dear Media Original podcast.