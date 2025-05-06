The Supreme Court vs. Donald Trump with Stephen Vladeck
It’s time for a lesson on the U.S. Supreme Court. Zachary and Emma speak with Stephen Vladeck, CNN's Supreme Court analyst, law professor at the University of Texas, and author of the newsletter One First. The Supreme Court is at a crucial historical moment as it clashes with the Trump Administration. Stephen, Zachary, and Emma dive into the controversy around Trump’s emergency powers, the judicial pushback against presidential overreach, and the pivotal role of balance among the branches of federal government. Stephen highlights tariffs, immigration, and the nerdy nature of legal battles.
The Progress Report: Science Tastes Like Chicken
This week on The Progress Report, hosts Zachary Karabell and Emma Varvaloucas share a roundup of positive news from around the globe. Starlink has surged to become Nigeria’s second-largest internet provider, offering much-needed fast and reliable connectivity despite government concerns about foreign control. Japanese scientists have made a breakthrough by growing an 11-gram, nugget-sized chunk of lab-grown chicken, promising a more scalable and eco-friendly future for meat production. In Singapore, conservationists are creating a pangolin sperm bank to help save this heavily trafficked, endangered mammal, highlighting innovative efforts to preserve biodiversity.
Is the US Repeating Brexit's Mistakes? with Gillian Tett
Is the U.S. facing a Brexit-like polarization from the rest of the world? Zachary and Emma speak with Gillian Tett, journalist, author, Chair of the Financial Times’ Editorial Board, and Provost of Kings College, Cambridge. They discuss the intentions and longevity of Trump’s tariffs, the positives and negatives of AI on education, and how echo chambers have impacted world politics. Gillian also talks about Europe’s response to US-China trade tensions and the global rise of customized consumer culture.
The Progress Report: We've Got Aliens!
In this week's episode of The Progress Report, Zachary and Emma discuss positive news stories, including New Mexico’s free childcare program that has lifted 120,000 people out of poverty, an FBI initiative addressing unresolved crimes in Indian Country across the US, and the signs of life on a distant planet that NASA just detected.
Navigating and Negotiating the Middle East with Dr. Jon Alterman
What does the future of the Middle East look like? Zachary and Emma speak with Dr. Jon Alterman, senior vice president and director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, where he holds the Brzezinski Chair in Global Security and Geostrategy. They discuss the complexities of achieving peace between Israel and Palestine, the evolution of a new Syria, and the socioeconomic growth of many Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia. Dr. Alterman also touches on the resilience of the Iranian regime and other regimes fueled by oil.
What Could Go Right? is produced by The Progress Network and The Podglomerate.
For transcripts, to join the newsletter, and for more information, visit: theprogressnetwork.org
Watch the podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/theprogressnetwork
And follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok: @progressntwrk
What if instead of being on the brink of disaster, we’re on the cusp of a better world? No one can deny the challenges the world faces, from pandemics to climate change to authoritarianism. But pessimism and despair are too easy a response. Each week, Progress Network Founder Zachary Karabell and Executive Director Emma Varvaloucas convene a diverse panel of experts to discuss the central issues of our era, including sustainability, polarization, work, and the economy, and make the case for a brighter future. They emerge from their conversations with a counterintuitive but informed take: progress is on its way.