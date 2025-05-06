Navigating and Negotiating the Middle East with Dr. Jon Alterman

What does the future of the Middle East look like? Zachary and Emma speak with Dr. Jon Alterman, senior vice president and director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, where he holds the Brzezinski Chair in Global Security and Geostrategy. They discuss the complexities of achieving peace between Israel and Palestine, the evolution of a new Syria, and the socioeconomic growth of many Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia. Dr. Alterman also touches on the resilience of the Iranian regime and other regimes fueled by oil.