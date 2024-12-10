This week Bailey discusses the controversial film “Megan is Missing” and the behind the scenes of the making of the movie. For bonus podcast episodes checkout the Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FrightfulFandom?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creatorMegan is Missing was written and directed by Michael Goi. The film was distributed by Anchor Bay Films. The production company behind the film is Trio Pictures.
44:15
Cannibal Holocaust (1980)
This week Bailey discusses one of the most controversial films of all time. This film was directed by Ruggero Deldato and was written by Gianfranco Clerici. The film's production company is F.D. Cinematografica. The film was distributed by United Artists Europa.
47:31
The X Trilogy (X, Pearl, & Maxxxine)
This week Bailey discusses the entirety of the X trilogy and some behind the scenes facts! All three films in the X Trilogy were written and directed by Ti West. Mia Goth was also a writer for PEARL. The X films are owned/distributed by A24, Mad Solar Productions, and Little Lamb.
1:13:32
Splice (2009)
This week Bailey discusses Splice! This is a very strange film and there is MUCH to discuss! Splice was directed by Vincenzo Natali. The screenplay for the film was written by Vincent Natali, Antoinette Terry Bryant, and Doug Taylor. The distributor is Gaumont and Les Films Séville.
1:02:42
The Hostel Trilogy
This week Bailey breaks down all three hostel films and discusses behind the scenes drama and fun facts! The Hostel films were created and written by Eli Roth, Scott Spiegel, and Michael D. Weiss. The films are owned by Lionsgate.
Welcome to the Frightful Fandom Podcast hosted by Bailey AKA Jiggysawgirl. This podcast discusses all things horror but mainly focuses on the lore breakdowns of various horror films. We discuss theories, behind the scenes, fun facts, and all of the fun, gorey details!