Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTV & FilmThe Brandon Davis Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Brandon Davis Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Brandon Davis Show

Brandon Davis
TV & Film
The Brandon Davis Show
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • The Brandon Davis Show

    Michael Rooker: DC Universe, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Walking Dead | The Main Character #001

    1/08/2026 | 50 mins.

    Michael Rooker is the Main Character of this interview, talking about his work on The Walking Dead as Merle Dixon, his work in the MCU as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and his four roles in the DC Universe in such titles as The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Superman, and Creature Commandos. Rooker and BD have done several interviews in the past and been on stages at comic con events in various cities together but this is the first time the two have sat down for a longform interview and Rooker is officially the first guest on The Brandon Davis Show! This episode was recorded at Rukaa Sushi in Peachtree City, Georgia, a sushi restaurant recently opened and owned by Rooker! To hear episodes of The Brandon Davis Show early and unlock other epic perks, subscribe to one of the show's Patreon tiers: www.patreon.com/c/thebrandondavisshow.

  • The Brandon Davis Show

    Ask BD #001 - Launch Day: What This Show Is, Marvel Questions, and Goals

    1/06/2026 | 50 mins.

    The Brandon Davis show launched with its first ever episode: 1.6.26. Ask BD #001 features an introduction to The Brandon Davis Show with a complete breakdown of what to expect when subscribing to the podcast. Following the layout of The Brandon Davis Show, BD fields questions from listeners which were submitted via e-mail, on Facebook, and on Twitter/X. In this episode, questions centered around a career in media, thoughts on recent MCU news, and goals for the next few years. The Brandon Davis Show will release interview episodes every Monday and Ask BD episodes every Wednesday. To submit questions for Ask BD, send an e-mail and message to [email protected].  To become a Patreon subscriber and receive additional benefits and priortization with questions, head over to patreon.com/c/thebrandondavisshow. 

  • The Brandon Davis Show

    What is This?

    12/26/2025 | 6 mins.

    First details now... full show coming soon!

  • The Brandon Davis Show

    2026 is Coming...

    12/19/2025 | 2 mins.

    Something very epic is on the way!

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About The Brandon Davis Show

Movies, TV, and... life. All in one place! Veteran host and creator Brandon Davis guides conversations with actors, filmmakers, creators, and other super interesting guests to talk about their lives' main character moments, experiences out in the world, and more. Weekly episodes showcase the experiences of working in film and navigating life, while each week an "Ask BD #1" also publishes where the listeners steer the conversation with questions of their own. Monday: The Main Character w/ Brandon Davis Wednesday: Ask BD Friday: Director Debrief (when applicable) Become a Patreon member and supporter: https://www.patreon.com/c/TheBrandonDavisShow/ Submit questions for Ask BD: [email protected]
Podcast website
TV & Film

Listen to The Brandon Davis Show, The Big Picture and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Brandon Davis Show: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/10/2026 - 4:04:46 PM