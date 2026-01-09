Michael Rooker is the Main Character of this interview, talking about his work on The Walking Dead as Merle Dixon, his work in the MCU as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and his four roles in the DC Universe in such titles as The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Superman, and Creature Commandos. Rooker and BD have done several interviews in the past and been on stages at comic con events in various cities together but this is the first time the two have sat down for a longform interview and Rooker is officially the first guest on The Brandon Davis Show! This episode was recorded at Rukaa Sushi in Peachtree City, Georgia, a sushi restaurant recently opened and owned by Rooker! To hear episodes of The Brandon Davis Show early and unlock other epic perks, subscribe to one of the show's Patreon tiers: www.patreon.com/c/thebrandondavisshow.