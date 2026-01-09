Michael Rooker: DC Universe, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Walking Dead | The Main Character #001
1/08/2026 | 50 mins.
Michael Rooker is the Main Character of this interview, talking about his work on The Walking Dead as Merle Dixon, his work in the MCU as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and his four roles in the DC Universe in such titles as The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Superman, and Creature Commandos. Rooker and BD have done several interviews in the past and been on stages at comic con events in various cities together but this is the first time the two have sat down for a longform interview and Rooker is officially the first guest on The Brandon Davis Show! This episode was recorded at Rukaa Sushi in Peachtree City, Georgia, a sushi restaurant recently opened and owned by Rooker! To hear episodes of The Brandon Davis Show early and unlock other epic perks, subscribe to one of the show's Patreon tiers: www.patreon.com/c/thebrandondavisshow.
Ask BD #001 - Launch Day: What This Show Is, Marvel Questions, and Goals
1/06/2026 | 50 mins.
The Brandon Davis show launched with its first ever episode: 1.6.26. Ask BD #001 features an introduction to The Brandon Davis Show with a complete breakdown of what to expect when subscribing to the podcast. Following the layout of The Brandon Davis Show, BD fields questions from listeners which were submitted via e-mail, on Facebook, and on Twitter/X. In this episode, questions centered around a career in media, thoughts on recent MCU news, and goals for the next few years. The Brandon Davis Show will release interview episodes every Monday and Ask BD episodes every Wednesday. To submit questions for Ask BD, send an e-mail and message to [email protected]. To become a Patreon subscriber and receive additional benefits and priortization with questions, head over to patreon.com/c/thebrandondavisshow.
What is This?
12/26/2025 | 6 mins.
2026 is Coming...
12/19/2025 | 2 mins.
The Brandon Davis Show