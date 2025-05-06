Healing isn’t just personal—it’s powerful. What if taking care of yourself was the first step to changing the world? This is the trailer for For Good, a one-of-a-kind podcast rooted in grounded, soul-level conversations about mental health, emotional intelligence, personal growth, and what it means to live with intention. Here, healing isn’t a trend—it’s a lifelong commitment. Through vulnerable storytelling and honest reflection, For Good helps us reconnect with purpose, reimagine legacy, and choose growth—for ourselves, our families, and our communities. At the heart of it all is Joseph “JoJo” Simmons—son of hip hop royalty Rev Run of Run DMC—and a multi-faceted entertainer, entrepreneur, husband, father, and mental health advocate. From MTV’s Run’s House to Growing Up Hip Hop, JoJo’s journey has been public—but his evolution has been deeply personal. After facing public scrutiny in his teens, JoJo stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his mental health. He reemerged as an advocate, determined to use his platform for good. In 2023, he received the Phoenix Arising Award from the Black Mental Health Alliance, honoring his commitment to wellness and emotional literacy in the Black community. JoJo brings a rare mix of humility, humor, and heart to every episode. Whether he’s solo or joined by a guest, he creates a space for listeners to reflect, reset, and rise together. Expect episodes that explore the power of emotional intelligence in real life, mental health beyond buzzwords—especially for Black men and fathers—breaking generational cycles through inner work and intention, and what legacy looks like when it’s built on love, not ego. You’ll also hear honest, unfiltered stories that inspire growth, healing, and a deeper connection to purpose. Notable guests include: Dr. Cheyenne Bryant: Life coach and psychology expert dropping truth bombs on relationships and accountability Lil Eazy-E: Reflecting on his father’s legacy and the controversy surrounding his death Trell the Trainer: From prison to purpose—using fitness and emotional vulnerability to help Black men heal Vanessa Simmons: On protecting her personal life while growing up in a public family Steve Lobel: Behind the music industry grind—on hip-hop success, grief, and staying grounded Corvain Cooper: From life in prison to presidential pardon—a story of transformation, justice, and second chances Jesce Horton: Building one of the most respected Black-owned cannabis brands with Carmelo Anthony

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant went viral overnight after her deep, unfiltered insights on love, relationships, and healing struck a chord with millions - including Nick Cannon and Cam Newton. She joins Joseph "JoJo" Simmons on the For Good Podcast to talk about how that moment transformed her career and the responsibility that comes with being a public truth-teller in mental health. In this episode, Dr. Bryant unpacks how childhood wounds shape our adult relationships, explaining why so many people sabotage love without realizing it. She delivers some hard-hitting truth to JoJo about his trauma responses in his own marriage, telling him: "The husband has left the conversation, and the little boy has stepped in. There's no space for a child in an adult relationship." They dive into: The power of emotional intelligence and how to use it to break unhealthy cycles Attachment theory and how understanding your attachment style can change your relationships How to heal unresolved childhood trauma that impacts love, career, and self-worth Why truth-telling in media is critical for breaking the stigma around mental health Subscribe to the For Good Podcast on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts. Links and Resources: Follow @_drbryant on Instagram Follow @forgoodpodcast on Instagram

About For Good

What if healing yourself was the first step to changing the world? This is a space for grounded, soul-level conversations about mental health, emotional intelligence, personal growth, and what it means to live with intention. Here, healing isn’t a trend, it’s a lifelong commitment. Through vulnerable storytelling and honest reflection, For Good helps us reconnect with purpose, reimagine legacy, and choose growth — for ourselves, our families, and our communities. At the heart of it all is Joseph “JoJo” Simmons, the son of hip hop royalty, Rev Run of Run DMC, and a multi-faceted entertainer, entrepreneur, husband, father, and mental health advocate. From MTV’s Run’s House to Growing Up Hip Hop, JoJo’s journey has been public but his evolution has been deeply personal. After facing public scrutiny in his teens, JoJo took a step back from the spotlight to prioritize his mental health. He reemerged as an advocate, determined to use his platform for good. In 2023, he received the Phoenix Arising Award from the Black Mental Health Alliance, honoring his commitment to wellness and emotional literacy in the Black community. JoJo brings a rare mix of humility, humor, and heart to every episode. Whether he’s speaking solo or sitting with a guest, he creates space for listeners to reflect, reset, and rise together. Expect episodes that explore the power of emotional intelligence in real life, mental health beyond buzzwords — especially for Black men and fathers, breaking generational cycles through inner work and intention, and what legacy looks like when it’s built on love, not ego. You’ll also hear honest, unfiltered stories that inspire growth, healing, and a deeper connection to purpose. Notable guests include: Dr. Cheyenne Bryant: Life coach and psychology expert dropping truth bombs on relationships and accountability Lil Eazy-E: Reflecting on his father’s legacy and the controversy surrounding his death Trell the Trainer: From prison to purpose: using fitness and emotional vulnerability to help Black men heal Vanessa Simmons: On protecting her personal life while growing up in a public family Steve Lobel: Behind the music industry grind: on hip-hop success, grief, and staying grounded Corvain Cooper: From life in prison to presidential pardon: a story of transformation, justice, and second chances Jesce Horton: Building one of the most respected Black-owned cannabis brands with Carmelo Anthony For Good is a production of 3isFor, a values-driven creative studio founded by childhood friends JoJo Simmons, Kris Karl, and David Dow. The three co-founders come from vastly different backgrounds — hip hop royalty, regenerative farming, and media production — but their values are the same. Together, they build with purpose, tell stories that matter, and champion regenerative business as a model for healing industries, communities, and the planet. Listen if you care about: - Growing from the inside out - Breaking cycles and redefining what success looks like - Building legacy with intention, presence, and purpose - Using your voice and story to create real, lasting impact New episodes every Tuesday. Follow @forgoodpodcast on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, live convos, and episode drops. Be for growth. Be for healing. Be For Good.