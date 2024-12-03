Emergency! 5 Star CB Kade Phillips Flips to Texas | Do Tigers Have Backup Plan?
Five-star CB Kade Phillips has flipped to Texas on the eve of Signing Day. Matt Moscona has details on the flip and what direction LSU goes from here.
18:19
Garrett Nussmier Hints at LSU Return | Rickie Collins To Enter Portal | A Look at LSU QB Future
As LSU begins to look at 2025, did Garrett Nussmeier hint at a return for his senior season? Meanwhile, Rickie Collins will enter the transfer portal. What does the future at quarterback look like for the Tigers? We also give a preview of LSU and Florida State in basektball.
28:59
Brian Kelly Predicts LSU National Championship! | Here's How He Can Make It Happen
Brian Kelly called his shot in predicting LSU will be in the national championship. On this episode, we let you hear the full clips from Kelly's press conference and why he feels optimistic. Also, Matt Moscona lays out the path of how he can make it happen for the Tigers in 2025.
31:25
PFF Grades LSU vs. Oklahoma | Young Tigers Pass Eye Test
Pro Football Focus released their grades for LSU's 37-17 win over Oklahoma. While there were some obvious names at the top and bottom of the list, the pros wildly missed the mark on others. We discuss and Brian Kelly gives promising news about a key contributor returning in 2025!
LSU ended the 2024 regular season on a high note with a resoundign 37-17 win over Oklahoma. Matt Moscona gives his biggest takeaways including why this could be Garrett Nussmeier's legacy game.
About Locked On LSU - Daily Podcast On LSU Tigers Football & Basketball
Locked On LSU podcast is the daily podcast that keeps you ahead of the games and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the LSU Tigers. Hosted by Caroline Fenton, an LSU grad and co-host of Stillman and Company on ESPN 102.5 The Game in Nashville, the Locked On LSU podcast provides your daily LSU Tigers fix with expert opinions, film reviews, interviews, recaps, local analysis, and coverage of all things Tigers. If you’re talking about it, Caroline is going to be talking about it. From the gridiron battles at iconic Tiger Stadium to courtside at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, and everywhere in between, the Locked On LSU podcast takes you beyond the headlines for the inside scoops from the biggest stories inside the Tigers’ locker room and the SEC. Locked On LSU podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.