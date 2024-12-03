Locked On LSU - Daily Podcast On LSU Tigers Football & Basketball

Brian Kelly Predicts LSU National Championship! | Here's How He Can Make It Happen

Brian Kelly called his shot in predicting LSU will be in the national championship. On this episode, we let you hear the full clips from Kelly's press conference and why he feels optimistic. Also, Matt Moscona lays out the path of how he can make it happen for the Tigers in 2025.For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron!