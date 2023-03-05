Analyzing the Standout Young Players in the NBA Playoffs

KOC and J. Kyle Mann take a look at some of the young players who are having strong performances in the early going of the 2023 playoffs, starting with the Kings' Davion Mitchell (01:12). They also discuss the Warriors' whiffs on their recent draft picks and debate if there are any pure scorers like Steph Curry or Damian Lillard in this upcoming draft class. Jordan Poole continues to sit on the bench to end the games, and the guys debate if Poole can turn his career around and follow a similar career trajectory to Malik Monk's (24:10). Next, the guys discuss the massive impact made by Jaren Jackson Jr. en route to a Defensive Player of the Year award after Ja Morant went out (37:45). Can he continue to grow his offensive game? With one month to go until the NBA draft, the league finalized the lottery odds, and the guys debate which team with bottom-five odds they would be most excited to see move up (41:55). Check out KOC's 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more! Hosts: Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez Production Supervision: Ben Cruz