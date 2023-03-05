The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann take an in-depth look at who’s got next for the NBA’s future as they bring you “The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show.” They’... More
Available Episodes
San Antonio Wins the Wembanyama Sweepstakes
KOC and J. Kyle Mann dive into the draft lottery, starting with San Antonio’s leap to the number one pick, and how drafting Victor Wembanyama will dictate the Spurs’ offseason.
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Corey McConnell and Jessie Lopez
5/17/2023
38:12
2023 NBA Mock Draft: The Final Pre-Lottery Edition
With one week left until the draft lottery, KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss which teams have the most and least to gain in the lotto before spinning the Tankathon wheel to have one last mock draft.
Nos. 1-5 (22:22)
Nos. 6-10 (35:47)
Nos. 11-14 (45:19)
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
5/10/2023
56:00
Killian Hayes, Marvin Bagley III, and the Lessons Learned From Our Biggest Draft Mistakes
KOC and J. Kyle Mann reflect back on their previous draft mistakes and discuss the lessons they've learned along the way. They each discuss their biggest whiffs and blind spots when evaluating, and they also talk about scouting in this era of basketball and more.
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
5/3/2023
56:13
James Nnaji and the Importance of a Big's Role Versatility
KOC and J. Kyle Mann dive into the NBA potential of FC Barcelona's James Nnaji after he submitted his paperwork to enter this year's draft. They discuss what makes him an intriguing prospect and his offensive ceiling, and they debate how high he could get chosen and what team is his best fit.
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
4/26/2023
44:40
Analyzing the Standout Young Players in the NBA Playoffs
KOC and J. Kyle Mann take a look at some of the young players who are having strong performances in the early going of the 2023 playoffs, starting with the Kings’ Davion Mitchell (01:12). They also discuss the Warriors' whiffs on their recent draft picks and debate if there are any pure scorers like Steph Curry or Damian Lillard in this upcoming draft class. Jordan Poole continues to sit on the bench to end the games, and the guys debate if Poole can turn his career around and follow a similar career trajectory to Malik Monk's (24:10). Next, the guys discuss the massive impact made by Jaren Jackson Jr. en route to a Defensive Player of the Year award after Ja Morant went out (37:45). Can he continue to grow his offensive game? With one month to go until the NBA draft, the league finalized the lottery odds, and the guys debate which team with bottom-five odds they would be most excited to see move up (41:55).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann take an in-depth look at who’s got next for the NBA’s future as they bring you “The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show.” They’ll drop their takes on the rising and falling stocks of the best and brightest prospects in the 2023 Draft Class from Victor Wembanyama to Scoot Henderson and more. This is a podcast for a fan of every team, whether you’re tanking for ping pong balls or you’re in search of sleepers later in the draft. Kevin and Kyle will break it all down every week and chat about this absolutely loaded 2023 class as well as revisit and re-draft recent draft classes and get into how the league’s evolution could inform what’s valuable in a prospect of the future.