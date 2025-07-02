The Fever Win the Commissioner's Cup, and the WNBA Adds Three Expansion Teams. Plus, Is NaLyssa Smith the First Trade Domino?
Immediately after the WNBA Commissioner's Cup finals wrapped up, Seerat and Sabreena fired up the mics to discuss the Fever’s win over the Lynx (0:57). Later, they discuss the Aces trading a first-round pick to acquire NaLyssa Smith (17:09). They close out the show by discussing the expansion of the WNBA: Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia will each acquire a WNBA franchise by 2030 (40:38).
DeWanna Bonner Requests a Trade, Referee Inconsistency, and All-Star Ballot Critiques
After Seerat recorded this week’s episode, DeWanna Bonner requested a trade, so she kicks off the show with her reaction to this breaking news (0:51)! Then she welcomes Ben Pickman of No Offseason: The Athletic Women’s Basketball Show, and they discuss Jonquel Jones's injury and how the Liberty will be affected for the next four to six weeks (16:30. Later, they discuss the current problem around the WNBA referees and how coaches and executives have had an issue with the inconsistency (47:45), and they close out the show with Ben critiquing Seerat’s picks for the WNBA All-Star Game (57:09).
Caitlin Clark’s Return, Angel Reese Turning the Corner, Dallas Drama, and the Bay Area's Valkyries Vibes
Seerat welcomes Andrew Haubner of the No Cap Space podcast, and they discuss Caitlin Clark returning and handing the Liberty their first loss, the drama in Dallas, and more (0:56). Then, Seerat discusses how Angel Reese and the Sky are turning the corner and finding their way (26:25). She closes out the show with Zena Keita of No Offseason: The Athletic Women’s Basketball Show, who discusses what the Valkyries mean to the Bay Area, the Mercury’s rising stars, and more (32:15).
Kelsey Plum's Frustrations, the Valkyries Find Their Culture, and Chicago's Identity Crisis?
Seerat welcomes Meghan L. Hall from USA Today’s For the Win to the show. They kick it off by discussing Courtney Vandersloot’s season-ending injury and how Hailey Van Lith’s rookie season will not be expedited (0:58). Later, they break down what has made the Valkyries so good and how they will be able to build on this season to reach their championship goal within five years (24:41). Last, they discuss Kelsey Plum’s frustrations and confrontation with the referees (40:27).
Liberty and Lynx Show Early Dominance, Plus the Science Behind WNBA Injuries
Seerat kicks off this week’s show with Nekias Duncan of the Dunker’s Spot podcast, who comes on to discuss the dominance the Liberty and Lynx are showing early in the season (0:42). Later, they discuss how the Dream have gotten off to a hot start (31:32).
Then, physical therapist and WNBA injury expert Lucas Seehafer joins to talk about the increase of injuries in the WNBA and how it is affecting the games (43:55).
The Ringer WNBA Show, hosted by The Ringer’s Seerat Sohi, breaks down the latest happenings in The W, with must-listen analysis, thoughts and more featuring some of the best guests and experts from around the league.