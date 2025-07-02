The Fever Win the Commissioner's Cup, and the WNBA Adds Three Expansion Teams. Plus, Is NaLyssa Smith the First Trade Domino?

Immediately after the WNBA Commissioner's Cup finals wrapped up, Seerat and Sabreena fired up the mics to discuss the Fever's win over the Lynx (0:57). Later, they discuss the Aces trading a first-round pick to acquire NaLyssa Smith (17:09). They close out the show by discussing the expansion of the WNBA: Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia will each acquire a WNBA franchise by 2030 (40:38). Host: Seerat Sohi Guest: Sabreena Merchant Producer: Brian H. Waters Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz Video: Victoria Valencia Social: Keith Fujimoto