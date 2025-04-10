Comedian and golf enthusiast Andrew Santino, takes a walk-and-talk with golf pros, coaches, celebrities, and friends. While Santino offers them tricky situations on the course, his guests share how they've overcome tough moments in life.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
32:41
No Bad Lies
Comedian and golf enthusiast Andrew Santino, takes a walk-and-talk with golf pros, coaches, celebrities, and friends. While Santino offers them tricky situations on the course, his guests share how they've overcome tough moments in life.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Comedian and golf enthusiast Andrew Santino, takes a walk-and-talk with golf pros, coaches, celebrities, and friends. While Santino offers them tricky situations on the course, his guests share how they've overcome tough moments in life.
Listen to No Bad Lies, Pardon My Take and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app