Episode 578: Ghost Rooms, Gymnasts, and Cardi B’s Twerk Confessions

In This Episode Patreon Transition Update: The show is officially off RedCircle—Brian clears up confusion and shares how to access all premium content via Patreon. Ghosts of Hotel Rooms Past: Brian books a stay at the infamous Room 8 at the Joshua Tree Inn—the same room where Gram Parsons died—and lives to tell the tale. Weekly RIP Roundup: Loretta Swit (Hot Lips from MASH*) Jonathan Joss (King of the Hill) Ed Gale (the original Chucky actor) Peter Kwong (Big Trouble in Little China) Alf Clausen (longtime Simpsons composer) Mike “The Body Snatcher” McCallum (Jamaican boxer) Bernie Kerik (disgraced NYPD chief and Rudy’s 9/11 crony) Celebrity & Sports News: Pee-wee Herman documentary rave review Tim Robinson's “Friendship” movie analysis John Mellencamp vs. Pat McAfee: a Midwest culture clash Knicks fans, Pacers beef, and NBA playoffs drama Mary Lou Retton’s surprising DUI arrest Cardi B & Stefon Diggs go Instagram official—via backshots & twerking WTF of the Week: A woman sues her ex-boyfriend for farting in her face and giving her seven years of sinus infections Kid Cudi testifies about Diddy breaking into his home and unwrapping his Christmas presents out of revenge Turkey fines passengers for standing before the plane lands—because of hair plug tourists Sydney Sweeney is selling soap infused with her bathwater and somehow… we're okay with it. 🔥 Fan Favorites Return Tragic Celebrity Death Update Gross Story of the Week Voicemails & Listener Emails Couch Guest of the Week (spoiler: it’s not Cardi B—yet) 📌 Shoutouts & Reminders 💎 Join the real Patreon: patreon.com/theballerlifestylepodcastDon’t get tricked by the fake one! Look for the correct logo. 📧 Email: [email protected] ☎️ Voicemail: 949-464-TBLS (8257) 🛑 We're not on RedCircle anymore. Subscribe directly to the Patreon for bonus episodes and full-length extras. ⭐️ Review the Show Love the pod? Leave a 5-star review and help others discover The Baller Lifestyle Podcast.