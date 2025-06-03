Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsThe Baller Lifestyle
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Baller Lifestyle
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Baller Lifestyle

TheBallerLifestyle.com
SportsTV & FilmComedyNews
The Baller Lifestyle
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 599
  • Episode 578: Ghost Rooms, Gymnasts, and Cardi B’s Twerk Confessions
    In This Episode Patreon Transition Update: The show is officially off RedCircle—Brian clears up confusion and shares how to access all premium content via Patreon. Ghosts of Hotel Rooms Past: Brian books a stay at the infamous Room 8 at the Joshua Tree Inn—the same room where Gram Parsons died—and lives to tell the tale. Weekly RIP Roundup: Loretta Swit (Hot Lips from MASH*) Jonathan Joss (King of the Hill) Ed Gale (the original Chucky actor) Peter Kwong (Big Trouble in Little China) Alf Clausen (longtime Simpsons composer) Mike “The Body Snatcher” McCallum (Jamaican boxer) Bernie Kerik (disgraced NYPD chief and Rudy’s 9/11 crony) Celebrity & Sports News: Pee-wee Herman documentary rave review Tim Robinson's “Friendship” movie analysis John Mellencamp vs. Pat McAfee: a Midwest culture clash Knicks fans, Pacers beef, and NBA playoffs drama Mary Lou Retton’s surprising DUI arrest Cardi B & Stefon Diggs go Instagram official—via backshots & twerking WTF of the Week: A woman sues her ex-boyfriend for farting in her face and giving her seven years of sinus infections Kid Cudi testifies about Diddy breaking into his home and unwrapping his Christmas presents out of revenge Turkey fines passengers for standing before the plane lands—because of hair plug tourists Sydney Sweeney is selling soap infused with her bathwater and somehow… we're okay with it. 🔥 Fan Favorites Return Tragic Celebrity Death Update Gross Story of the Week Voicemails & Listener Emails Couch Guest of the Week (spoiler: it’s not Cardi B—yet) 📌 Shoutouts & Reminders 💎 Join the real Patreon: patreon.com/theballerlifestylepodcastDon’t get tricked by the fake one! Look for the correct logo. 📧 Email: [email protected] ☎️ Voicemail: 949-464-TBLS (8257) 🛑 We're not on RedCircle anymore. Subscribe directly to the Patreon for bonus episodes and full-length extras. ⭐️ Review the Show Love the pod? Leave a 5-star review and help others discover The Baller Lifestyle Podcast.
    --------  
    49:32
  • EP. 577: “Faygo Swamp and Applesauce Burgers”
    The Baller Lifestyle Podcast – Episode 577: “Faygo Swamp and Applesauce Burgers” Aloha! Brian Beckner and Ed Daly return with Episode 577 of The Baller Lifestyle Podcast. This week, the guys go deep on: 🎙️ Programming Notes New bonus content lives at: patreon.com/TheBallerLifestylePodcast Red Circle is no more—unsubscribe and resubscribe in your app Voicemail: (949) 464-TBLS (8257) Email: [email protected] 💬 Topics This Week Remembering Pee-wee Herman and the golden age of limited TV options Live ICP concert cleanup reports—Faygo is a sticky menace Mexican Coke vs. blood sugar: Brian’s glucose monitor doesn’t lie RIP roundup: Jim Irsay, Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, Clem Burke, Bruce Glover Aaron Hernandez’s alleged meeting room behavior—Gronk pleads the Fifth Is Bill Belichick really engaged to a 24-year-old? The long game strikes again Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese drama, RGIII’s wife makes an appearance Chiefsaholic's 32-year sentence and the wild laundering tactics he used Kim Kardashian’s “fake nipple piercing bra”: edgy or eye-roll? Texas bans THC products (and joy), Kodak Black admits to meth use ☎️ Listener Feedback Hair loss advice: What to do when the skin yarmulke sets in Astros cheating denial gets debunked—again Bonus: An email update on AlphaCon’s Jeremiah “The Bull” Evans 🔒 Patreon-Only Bonus Content Wild Diddy allegations, bizarre celebrity rumors, and more at👉 patreon.com/TheBallerLifestylePodcast Subscribe, rate, and share.Thanks for supporting the show—tell your friends, and we’ll see you next week.
    --------  
    58:48
  • Episode 576: “The Punisher”
    This week: 🎧 The show has officially moved from Red Circle to Patreon! Subscribe for bonus episodes and video content — all for $5/month. 🍿 Tom Segura’s new sketch show: Is it “I Think You Should Leave” meets Black Mirror? Ed gives his recommendation. 🏀 The Knicks are deep in the NBA Playoffs, and Ed was there! He breaks down the epic Game 6 win at Madison Square Garden and what it's like partying in the streets. ⚾ Orioles heartbreak: Ed copes with a surprisingly bad season by embracing baseball apathy. 🎭 RIP George Wendt (Norm from Cheers), Joe Don Baker (Fletch, Walking Tall), and director Robert Benton (Kramer vs. Kramer). 🎙 Diddy update: A federal trial reveals explosive allegations, including testimony from exotic dancer “The Punisher.” 🐍 Tom Hardy vs. Jeremy Renner: Who’s tougher? The guys discuss Hollywood masculinity and resilience. ✈️ Sully slander continues: Was it really a “miracle,” or is this pilot just a long-term freeloader? 🎮 Uno at the Met Gala? Pharrell hosted a bizarre after-party game night. 🧪 Exhibit destroys an Amsterdam hotel room on mushrooms. 💣 MLB’s Rafael Furcal charged with throwing a missile into a dwelling. 🍬 Diddy’s anatomy compared to... a large Tootsie Roll? 📬 Listener voicemails on driving in L.A., BTK birthday cards, and much more. 📢 Bonus content, including full non-sports segments, is available exclusively on Patreon: 👉 Patreon.com/TheBallerLifestyle 📩 Leave us a voicemail or email to be featured in future episodes! Follow the show: Twitter: @BallerLifestyle Instagram: @TheBallerLifestylePodcast Thanks for listening and supporting the show!
    --------  
    1:07:01
  • EP. 575: “Freak Off”
    Diddy's Legal Mayhem: Cassie’s courtroom testimony paints an explicit picture of high-end orgies ("freak offs"), glistening participants, baby oil logistics, and urine-drenched hotel carpets. Suge Knight even makes a cameo. Rest In Peace Segment: 🐊 Morris the alligator from Happy Gilmore 🤼‍♂️ ECW/WWE wrestler Sabu ⚾️ Baseball great Chet Lemon Menendez Brothers Resentenced: Could Lyle and Erik end up court-side at a Knicks game again? Will Mark Jackson recreate that infamous trading card moment? Chiefs Superfan Gets 32 Years: Xavier “Chiefsaholic” Babudar is sentenced again for masked bank robbery. But what’s with all the wolf costumes? John Daly Update: Daily reports waking up is now “a win” as he battles health issues, Diet Coke, and continues to rock that old lesbian chic. NFL Schedule Drop: Why do people care so much? Michael Jordan Joins NBA on NBC: Get ready for MJ’s deadpan insights and eternal vendettas. Draymond Green’s Victim Complex: The NBA’s favorite ball-kicker claims there’s an agenda. (Spoiler: there probably isn’t.) Bill Belichick’s Pageant Love: Bill supports his 24-year-old girlfriend as she places runner-up in Miss Maine USA. Yes, really. Voicemails & Tributes: RIP to listener Kyle. Knicks playoff talk. Ed gets a toothpaste tube helper in the mail (he’s not impressed). 🤯 Non-Sports Madness: Halle Berry’s Lube Ad: Berry shills personal lubricant from bed, pre-coitus, while her boyfriend Van Hunt (remember him?) smolders nearby. You’re going to need a shower. Simon Cowell Asked to Judge Real-Life Sex: He declined. We feel weird just reading about it. Tom Hardy Health Update: The Mad Max star admits his condition "won’t get better" but he keeps filming through the pain. 🔗 Subscribe & Follow Website: theballerlifestyle.comNetwork: BLEAV.com
    --------  
    1:38:11
  • EP. 574: “Front of the Line to Heaven”
    🎙️ The Baller Lifestyle Podcast, Ep. 574 — “Front of the Line to Heaven”Hosts: Brian Beckner & Ed Daly Website: theballerlifestyle.com Contact: [email protected] | Voicemail: 949-464-TBLSThis Week on TBLS:🏀 Knicks Fans in the Spotlight — Ed and Brian roast Spike Lee for skipping Game 1 for the Met Gala, while giving props to Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller for showing up as true Knicks loyalists.💃 WTF is the Met Gala? — A long-time TBLS mystery resurfaces. What is the Met Gala, and why does it seem to happen every three weeks?🪦 RIP Segment — We say goodbye to Charlie Scalies (aka Horseface from The Wire) and singer-songwriter Jill Sobule.🏈 NFL Shenanigans — The Ravens release Justin Tucker (with 16 allegations looming), and John Elway may have a legal situation brewing after a golf cart accident leaves his friend dead.🎤 Mike Tirico’s Allergy Fail — A nut allergy sidelined NBC’s most monotone man from the Kentucky Derby.👏 Giannis = Class Act — A post-game incident involving Tyrese Haliburton’s dad shows just how classy Giannis really is.🎳 Bowling on the CW? — Big PBA news: they're moving off Fox. The guys remember legendary announcers and what made bowling on TV great.Voicemails:Katie Shady weighs in on Woody Allen.Ben 906 updates us on bowling and Jason Belmonte's vape scandal.Support the Show:Rate, review, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts.Tell your friends. Tell your enemies. Just tell someone.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-baller-lifestyle-podcast/donations
    --------  
    1:21:30

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Baller Lifestyle

The Baller Lifestyle Podcast delivers a hilarious, no-holds-barred take on sports, pop culture, and life’s absurdities. Hosted by guys who tell it like it is, each episode serves up smart, irreverent commentary with just the right amount of locker room charm. Whether it’s breaking down the week’s dumbest headlines or diving into nostalgic nonsense, this show is your backstage pass to living like a baller — even if it’s just in your earbuds. Check us out on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBallerLifestyle Subscribe for exclusive content: https://patreon.com/TheBallerLifestylePodcast?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Podcast website
SportsTV & FilmComedyNewsSports News

Listen to The Baller Lifestyle, The Bill Simmons Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Baller Lifestyle: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 3:04:46 AM