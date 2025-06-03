EP. 577: “Faygo Swamp and Applesauce Burgers”
The Baller Lifestyle Podcast – Episode 577: “Faygo Swamp and Applesauce Burgers”
Aloha! Brian Beckner and Ed Daly return with Episode 577 of The Baller Lifestyle Podcast. This week, the guys go deep on:
🎙️ Programming Notes
New bonus content lives at: patreon.com/TheBallerLifestylePodcast
Red Circle is no more—unsubscribe and resubscribe in your app
Voicemail: (949) 464-TBLS (8257)
Email: [email protected]
💬 Topics This Week
Remembering Pee-wee Herman and the golden age of limited TV options
Live ICP concert cleanup reports—Faygo is a sticky menace
Mexican Coke vs. blood sugar: Brian’s glucose monitor doesn’t lie
RIP roundup: Jim Irsay, Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, Clem Burke, Bruce Glover
Aaron Hernandez’s alleged meeting room behavior—Gronk pleads the Fifth
Is Bill Belichick really engaged to a 24-year-old? The long game strikes again
Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese drama, RGIII’s wife makes an appearance
Chiefsaholic's 32-year sentence and the wild laundering tactics he used
Kim Kardashian’s “fake nipple piercing bra”: edgy or eye-roll?
Texas bans THC products (and joy), Kodak Black admits to meth use
☎️ Listener Feedback
Hair loss advice: What to do when the skin yarmulke sets in
Astros cheating denial gets debunked—again
Bonus: An email update on AlphaCon’s Jeremiah “The Bull” Evans
🔒 Patreon-Only Bonus Content
Wild Diddy allegations, bizarre celebrity rumors, and more at👉 patreon.com/TheBallerLifestylePodcast
Subscribe, rate, and share.Thanks for supporting the show—tell your friends, and we’ll see you next week.