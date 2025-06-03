EP. 575: “Freak Off”

Diddy's Legal Mayhem: Cassie's courtroom testimony paints an explicit picture of high-end orgies ("freak offs"), glistening participants, baby oil logistics, and urine-drenched hotel carpets. Suge Knight even makes a cameo. Rest In Peace Segment: 🐊 Morris the alligator from Happy Gilmore 🤼‍♂️ ECW/WWE wrestler Sabu ⚾️ Baseball great Chet Lemon Menendez Brothers Resentenced: Could Lyle and Erik end up court-side at a Knicks game again? Will Mark Jackson recreate that infamous trading card moment? Chiefs Superfan Gets 32 Years: Xavier "Chiefsaholic" Babudar is sentenced again for masked bank robbery. But what's with all the wolf costumes? John Daly Update: Daily reports waking up is now "a win" as he battles health issues, Diet Coke, and continues to rock that old lesbian chic. NFL Schedule Drop: Why do people care so much? Michael Jordan Joins NBA on NBC: Get ready for MJ's deadpan insights and eternal vendettas. Draymond Green's Victim Complex: The NBA's favorite ball-kicker claims there's an agenda. (Spoiler: there probably isn't.) Bill Belichick's Pageant Love: Bill supports his 24-year-old girlfriend as she places runner-up in Miss Maine USA. Yes, really. Voicemails & Tributes: RIP to listener Kyle. Knicks playoff talk. Ed gets a toothpaste tube helper in the mail (he's not impressed). 🤯 Non-Sports Madness: Halle Berry's Lube Ad: Berry shills personal lubricant from bed, pre-coitus, while her boyfriend Van Hunt (remember him?) smolders nearby. You're going to need a shower. Simon Cowell Asked to Judge Real-Life Sex: He declined. We feel weird just reading about it. Tom Hardy Health Update: The Mad Max star admits his condition "won't get better" but he keeps filming through the pain.