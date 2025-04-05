HawkBlogger: Real Hawk Talk & HB Mornings

Seahawks Saturday: Jeff & Brian Square Off In Mock Draft Battle
Two men enter. Two men leave. 'Cause none of this really matters. Jeff Simmons and I will have three separate mock drafts to share with a different theme. We will reveal our picks 1-by-1 and then you get to be the judge of who won each round. Round 1: Mimic a John Schneider DraftRound 2: What would you do?Round 3: Strengthen a strength 00:00 Intro04:33 Still Tweaked On the Geno Smith Topic13:02 Mock Draft Battle Round 1: Mimic Schneider Draft33:00 Mock Draft Battle Round 2: Our Own Picks49:02 Mock Draft Battle Round 3: Strengthen A Strength
--------
1:13:20
The FACTS About Geno Smith & Sam Darnold
Former Seahawks QB Geno Smith signed a new deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The signing has sparked a whole new round of debate about whether the Seahawks made a mistake in trading Smith away and signing Sam Darnold. It has also brought back some false narratives. Let's correct those.
--------
46:23
Best Nose Tackle Prospects In 2025 NFL Draft
It is not easy to find athletes who weigh 330+ pounds and are still able to run down a back or sustain their effort level for 30+ snaps each week. This 2025 NFL Draft has some really intriguing players who fit that mold. We go over some of those names in this episode of HB Mornings.
--------
1:00:05
REAL HAWK TALK EP 353: Brock Huard Joins To Talk Seahawks
It's finally happened. Former Seahawk and current sports radio star, Brock Huard, joins Real Hawk Talk to hang with guys and talk about where things stand with this team. Nathan Ernst and Jeff Simmons round out the crew.
--------
1:40:32
Dynamic PLAYMAKER Jaylin Noel Joins The Show
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel is a weapon at receiver and as a returner. The Seahawks met with him multiple times. He joins HB Mornings to talk about his experience getting ready for the NFL. 00:00 Intro04:49 Jaylin Noel Interview23:02 Jaylin Noel Comps31:32 Behind the Scenes: NFL League Meeting Pool Time41:23 Latest NFL Buzz: DK Metcalf Wanted OUT For Years52:02 DK NIXED Trade To Patriots56:50 Live Reaction To Lance Zierlein Mock Draft
You home for HB Mornings (daily) and Real Hawk Talk (weekly), the best Seahawks podcasts on the planet. Join Brian, Evan, Dayna, Nathan, and Jeff, along with a wealth of fantastic guests to learn about your team, the game of football, and maybe even find some friends along the way.