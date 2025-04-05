HawkBlogger: Real Hawk Talk & HB Mornings

Seahawks Saturday: Jeff & Brian Square Off In Mock Draft Battle

Two men enter. Two men leave. 'Cause none of this really matters. Jeff Simmons and I will have three separate mock drafts to share with a different theme. We will reveal our picks 1-by-1 and then you get to be the judge of who won each round. Round 1: Mimic a John Schneider DraftRound 2: What would you do?Round 3: Strengthen a strength 00:00 Intro04:33 Still Tweaked On the Geno Smith Topic13:02 Mock Draft Battle Round 1: Mimic Schneider Draft33:00 Mock Draft Battle Round 2: Our Own Picks49:02 Mock Draft Battle Round 3: Strengthen A Strength