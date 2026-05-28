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The Steve Dangle Podcast

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The Steve Dangle Podcast
Latest episode

1080 episodes

  • The Steve Dangle Podcast

    Windows | May 28, 2026

    05/28/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    On this episode of The Steve Dangle Podcast,

    00:00 Adam's DMs for rumours

    02:30 Carolina destroys the Habs

    45:00 The Leafs are listening on the 1st overall pick

    1:04:30 San Jose and Chicago are also listening

    1:12:00 Could Nashville steal Chris MacFarland?

    1:22:00 What happens with Lee and Jenner?

    1:28:00 Will Scott Laughton return to the Leafs?

    1:31:00 Does John Carson return to the Ducks?

    1:34:00 Corey Perry wants to keep playing

    Visit this episode's sponsors:

    Chubbies is here to keep you comfy and looking good year-round. Get 20% off with code sdp at ⁠http://chubbiesshorts.com/sdp⁠

    Canada’s game🤝Canada’s beer. Enjoy every play with Moosehead Canadian Lager– 100% owned, packaged and brewed in Canada. Visit ⁠https://www.instagram.com/moosehead/⁠

    For all the odds, T’s and C’s, and to learn more visit ⁠https://betmgm.com/DANGLE⁠. 19+ to wager. Any opinion expressed is not advice, a promise or suggestion that increases the chance of winning. Please play responsibly. If you have questions or concerns about your gambling or someone close to you, please contact ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 to speak to an advisor, free of charge. BetMGM operates pursuant to an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario.

    Watch all episodes of The Steve Dangle Podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEidkgWpSiHVkYT7HrIzLPXlY

    Watch clips of The Steve Dangle podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEieOJuIrqWyZPWSIJtVMCbLz

    Buy SDP merch https://sdpnshop.ca/

    Visit https://sdpn.ca/schedule to see when our next live stream airs!

    Check out https://sdpn.ca/events to see The Steve Dangle Podcast live!

    Watch hockey with us! Live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEifCTX0vkKEaGg9otrW4Zl2k

    Subscribe to the sdpn YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@sdpn?sub_confirmation=1Join

    Subscribe to SDP VIP!:

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0a0z05HiddEn7k6OGnDprg/join

    Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/thestevedanglepodcast

    Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sdpvip/subscribe -

    Follow us on Twitter: @Steve_Dangle, @AdamWylde, & @JesseBlake

    Follow us on Instagram: @SteveDangle, @AdamWylde, & @Jesse.Blake

    Join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/MtTmw9rrz7

    For general inquiries email: [email protected]

    Reach out to https://www.sdpn.ca/sales to connect with our sales team and discuss the opportunity to integrate your brand within our content!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Steve Dangle Podcast

    Golden Lining | May 27, 2026

    05/27/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    On this episode of The Steve Dangle Podcast,

    00:00 Dark times for Marner
    22:00 Back off Beds for Torts
    30:30 What should Colorado do?
    1:01:00 OT again for Montreal & Carolina
    1:25:00 More Berube and Edmonton news
    1:42:00 Chayka and Sundin meet with Auston
    1:51:00 Malkin stays with the Pens

    Visit this episode's sponsors:

    The Toyota Tacoma is the ultimate power play during Red Tag Days. Visit ⁠http://shoptoyota.ca/⁠

    Chubbies is here to keep you comfy and looking good year-round. Get 20% off with code sdp at ⁠http://chubbiesshorts.com/sdp⁠

    Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code DANGLE at checkout. Download Saily app or go to ⁠https://saily.com/dangle⁠

    For all the odds, T’s and C’s, and to learn more visit ⁠https://betmgm.com/DANGLE⁠. 19+ to wager. Any opinion expressed is not advice, a promise or suggestion that increases the chance of winning. Please play responsibly. If you have questions or concerns about your gambling or someone close to you, please contact ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 to speak to an advisor, free of charge. BetMGM operates pursuant to an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario.

    Watch all episodes of The Steve Dangle Podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEidkgWpSiHVkYT7HrIzLPXlY

    Watch clips of The Steve Dangle podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEieOJuIrqWyZPWSIJtVMCbLz

    Buy SDP merch https://sdpnshop.ca/

    Visit https://sdpn.ca/schedule to see when our next live stream airs!

    Check out https://sdpn.ca/events to see The Steve Dangle Podcast live!

    Watch hockey with us! Live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEifCTX0vkKEaGg9otrW4Zl2k

    Subscribe to the sdpn YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@sdpn?sub_confirmation=1Join

    Subscribe to SDP VIP!:

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0a0z05HiddEn7k6OGnDprg/join
    Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/thestevedanglepodcast
    Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sdpvip/subscribe -

    Follow us on Twitter: @Steve_Dangle, @AdamWylde, & @JesseBlake
    Follow us on Instagram: @SteveDangle, @AdamWylde, & @Jesse.Blake

    Join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/MtTmw9rrz7

    For general inquiries email: [email protected]

    Reach out to https://www.sdpn.ca/sales to connect with our sales team and discuss the opportunity to integrate your brand within our content!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Steve Dangle Podcast

    Mustang | May 25, 2026

    05/25/2026 | 1h 41 mins.
    On this episode of The Steve Dangle Podcast,

    00:00 Marner to the Cup Final
    35:00 Habs and Canes are tied at 1
    1:03:00 Solving tanking
    1:14:00 USA's World Championship team
    1:18:30 Max Domi is out
    1:21:30 Easton Cowan
    1:26:00 Leafs D issues

    Visit this episode's sponsors:

    The Toyota Tacoma is the ultimate power play during Red Tag Days. Visit ⁠http://shoptoyota.ca/⁠

    Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at ⁠https://shopify.com/sdp⁠. Go to ⁠https://shopify.com/sdp⁠ now to grow your business–no matter what stage you’re in.

    Chubbies is here to keep you comfy and looking good year-round. Get 20% off with code sdp at ⁠http://chubbiesshorts.com/sdp⁠

    Canada’s game🤝Canada’s beer. Enjoy every play with Moosehead Canadian Lager– 100% owned, packaged and brewed in Canada. Visit ⁠https://www.instagram.com/moosehead/⁠

    For all the odds, T’s and C’s, and to learn more visit ⁠https://betmgm.com/DANGLE⁠. 19+ to wager. Any opinion expressed is not advice, a promise or suggestion that increases the chance of winning. Please play responsibly. If you have questions or concerns about your gambling or someone close to you, please contact ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 to speak to an advisor, free of charge. BetMGM operates pursuant to an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario.

    Watch all episodes of The Steve Dangle Podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEidkgWpSiHVkYT7HrIzLPXlY

    Watch clips of The Steve Dangle podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEieOJuIrqWyZPWSIJtVMCbLz

    Buy SDP merch https://sdpnshop.ca/

    Visit https://sdpn.ca/schedule to see when our next live stream airs!

    Check out https://sdpn.ca/events to see The Steve Dangle Podcast live!

    Watch hockey with us! Live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEifCTX0vkKEaGg9otrW4Zl2k

    Subscribe to the sdpn YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@sdpn?sub_confirmation=1Join

    Subscribe to SDP VIP!:

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0a0z05HiddEn7k6OGnDprg/join
    Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/thestevedanglepodcast
    Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sdpvip/subscribe -

    Follow us on Twitter: @Steve_Dangle, @AdamWylde, & @JesseBlake
    Follow us on Instagram: @SteveDangle, @AdamWylde, & @Jesse.Blake

    Join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/MtTmw9rrz7

    For general inquiries email: [email protected]

    Reach out to https://www.sdpn.ca/sales to connect with our sales team and discuss the opportunity to integrate your brand within our content!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Steve Dangle Podcast

    Rod Brin'Demons | May 22, 2026

    05/22/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    On this episode of The Steve Dangle Podcast,

    00:00 Montreal takes game 1

    35:00 Cale remains out for game 2

    47:30 The Hamilton Hammers are unveiled

    53:00 Vancouver, Petey, and Gillis

    1:08:00 Edmonton's goalie situation

    1:13:00 The McDavid bad captain article

    1:21:00 Auston Matthews is warming up

    1:27:00 Scott Wheeler joins the show to talk about the upcoming draft!

    Visit this episode's sponsors:

    Head to http://fabletics.com/SDP and sign up as a VIP to get 80% off everything!

    Canada’s game🤝Canada’s beer. Enjoy every play with Moosehead Canadian Lager– 100% owned, packaged and brewed in Canada. Visit ⁠https://www.instagram.com/moosehead/⁠

    For all the odds, T’s and C’s, and to learn more visit ⁠https://betmgm.com/DANGLE⁠. 19+ to wager. Any opinion expressed is not advice, a promise or suggestion that increases the chance of winning. Please play responsibly. If you have questions or concerns about your gambling or someone close to you, please contact ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 to speak to an advisor, free of charge. BetMGM operates pursuant to an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario.

    Watch all episodes of The Steve Dangle Podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEidkgWpSiHVkYT7HrIzLPXlY

    Watch clips of The Steve Dangle podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEieOJuIrqWyZPWSIJtVMCbLz

    Buy SDP merch https://sdpnshop.ca/

    Visit https://sdpn.ca/schedule to see when our next live stream airs!

    Check out https://sdpn.ca/events to see The Steve Dangle Podcast live!

    Watch hockey with us! Live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEifCTX0vkKEaGg9otrW4Zl2k

    Subscribe to the sdpn YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@sdpn?sub_confirmation=1Join

    Subscribe to SDP VIP!:

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0a0z05HiddEn7k6OGnDprg/join

    Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/thestevedanglepodcast

    Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sdpvip/subscribe -

    Follow us on Twitter: @Steve_Dangle, @AdamWylde, & @JesseBlake

    Follow us on Instagram: @SteveDangle, @AdamWylde, & @Jesse.Blake

    Join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/MtTmw9rrz7

    For general inquiries email: [email protected]

    Reach out to https://www.sdpn.ca/sales to connect with our sales team and discuss the opportunity to integrate your brand within our content!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Steve Dangle Podcast

    Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes | Series Preview | ECF Stanley Cup Playoffs

    05/21/2026 | 15 mins.
    Steve, Adam, and Jesse preview the Stanley Cup Playoffs ECF matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes.

    Watch all episodes of The Steve Dangle Podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEidkgWpSiHVkYT7HrIzLPXlY

    Watch clips of The Steve Dangle podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEieOJuIrqWyZPWSIJtVMCbLz

    Buy SDP merch https://sdpnshop.ca/

    Visit https://sdpn.ca/schedule to see when our next live stream airs!

    Check out https://sdpn.ca/events to see The Steve Dangle Podcast live!

    Watch hockey with us! Live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEifCTX0vkKEaGg9otrW4Zl2k

    Subscribe to the sdpn YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@sdpn?sub_confirmation=1Join

    Subscribe to SDP VIP!:

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0a0z05HiddEn7k6OGnDprg/join

    Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/thestevedanglepodcast

    Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sdpvip/subscribe -

    Follow us on Twitter: @Steve_Dangle, @AdamWylde, & @JesseBlake
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Steve Dangle Podcast
Based in Toronto, Steve Dangle, Adam Wylde, and Jesse Blake merge the minutia of hockey conversation with the very best of pop culture.
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