On this episode of The Steve Dangle Podcast,
00:00 Adam's DMs for rumours
02:30 Carolina destroys the Habs
45:00 The Leafs are listening on the 1st overall pick
1:04:30 San Jose and Chicago are also listening
1:12:00 Could Nashville steal Chris MacFarland?
1:22:00 What happens with Lee and Jenner?
1:28:00 Will Scott Laughton return to the Leafs?
1:31:00 Does John Carson return to the Ducks?
1:34:00 Corey Perry wants to keep playing
Visit this episode's sponsors:
Chubbies is here to keep you comfy and looking good year-round. Get 20% off with code sdp at http://chubbiesshorts.com/sdp
Canada’s game🤝Canada’s beer. Enjoy every play with Moosehead Canadian Lager– 100% owned, packaged and brewed in Canada. Visit https://www.instagram.com/moosehead/
For all the odds, T’s and C’s, and to learn more visit https://betmgm.com/DANGLE. 19+ to wager. Any opinion expressed is not advice, a promise or suggestion that increases the chance of winning. Please play responsibly. If you have questions or concerns about your gambling or someone close to you, please contact ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 to speak to an advisor, free of charge. BetMGM operates pursuant to an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario.
Watch all episodes of The Steve Dangle Podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEidkgWpSiHVkYT7HrIzLPXlY
Watch clips of The Steve Dangle podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEieOJuIrqWyZPWSIJtVMCbLz
Buy SDP merch https://sdpnshop.ca/
Visit https://sdpn.ca/schedule to see when our next live stream airs!
Check out https://sdpn.ca/events to see The Steve Dangle Podcast live!
Watch hockey with us! Live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLk7FZfwCEifCTX0vkKEaGg9otrW4Zl2k
Subscribe to the sdpn YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@sdpn?sub_confirmation=1Join
Subscribe to SDP VIP!:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0a0z05HiddEn7k6OGnDprg/join
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/thestevedanglepodcast
Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sdpvip/subscribe -
Follow us on Twitter: @Steve_Dangle, @AdamWylde, & @JesseBlake
Follow us on Instagram: @SteveDangle, @AdamWylde, & @Jesse.Blake
Join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/MtTmw9rrz7
For general inquiries email: [email protected]
Reach out to https://www.sdpn.ca/sales to connect with our sales team and discuss the opportunity to integrate your brand within our content!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices