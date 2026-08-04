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Puck Soup

Sean McIndoe, Ryan Lambert
HockeySports
Puck Soup
Latest episode

459 episodes

  • Puck Soup

    Macklin Gets Paid

    08/04/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Sean and Ryan talk about the big Celebrini extension, what it means for the Sharks, trade rumors, and more.

    Get bonus episodes and more at Patreon.com/PuckSoup

    Sponsored by Raycon (buyraycon.com/puck)
  • Puck Soup

    Who's Out There?

    07/14/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    Sean and Ryan talk about recent transactions, potential trades/signings, and more.

    Get bonus episodes and more at Patreon.com/PuckSoup

    Sponsored by Raycon (buyraycon.com/puck) and Mint Mobile (mintmobile.com/puck)
  • Puck Soup

    The 10 Biggest Moves of Free Agency So Far

    07/07/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    Sean and Ryan go through the 10 biggest moves since July 1, and a few that haven't happened yet.
    Get bonus episodes and more at Patreon.com/PuckSoup
    Sponsored by Raycon (buyraycon.com/puck)
  • Puck Soup

    Weeks When Years Happen

    06/30/2026 | 2h 3 mins.
    Sean and Ryan talk about all the big trades and signings this week, the draft, expansion, free agency, and more.

    Get bonus episodes and more at Patreon.com/PuckSoup
  • Puck Soup

    The Fun Never Stops

    06/23/2026 | 1h 52 mins.
    Sean and Ryan talk about the Brady Tkachuk trade, various coaching hires, other transactions, and more.
    Get bonus episodes and more at Patreon.com/PuckSoup
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About Puck Soup
We're Sean "Down Goes Brown" McIndoe and Ryan Lambert and this is a hockey podcast, in the sense that we talk about hockey, both on the ice and about fan culture. That's the "puck." This is also a podcast about movies, TV, fast food, life lessons and general idiocy. That's the "soup." Unless you ordered the minestrone.
Podcast website
HockeySports

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