Sean and Ryan talk about the Brady Tkachuk trade, various coaching hires, other transactions, and more. Get bonus episodes and more at Patreon.com/PuckSoup

Sean and Ryan talk about all the big trades and signings this week, the draft, expansion, free agency, and more. Get bonus episodes and more at Patreon.com/PuckSoup

Sean and Ryan go through the 10 biggest moves since July 1, and a few that haven't happened yet. Get bonus episodes and more at Patreon.com/PuckSoup Sponsored by Raycon (buyraycon.com/puck)

Sean and Ryan talk about recent transactions, potential trades/signings, and more. Get bonus episodes and more at Patreon.com/PuckSoup Sponsored by Raycon (buyraycon.com/puck) and Mint Mobile (mintmobile.com/puck)

Sean and Ryan talk about the big Celebrini extension, what it means for the Sharks, trade rumors, and more. Get bonus episodes and more at Patreon.com/PuckSoup Sponsored by Raycon (buyraycon.com/puck)

About Puck Soup

About Puck Soup

About Puck Soup

We're Sean "Down Goes Brown" McIndoe and Ryan Lambert and this is a hockey podcast, in the sense that we talk about hockey, both on the ice and about fan culture. That's the "puck." This is also a podcast about movies, TV, fast food, life lessons and general idiocy. That's the "soup." Unless you ordered the minestrone.