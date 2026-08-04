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459 episodes
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About Puck Soup
We're Sean "Down Goes Brown" McIndoe and Ryan Lambert and this is a hockey podcast, in the sense that we talk about hockey, both on the ice and about fan culture. That's the "puck." This is also a podcast about movies, TV, fast food, life lessons and general idiocy. That's the "soup." Unless you ordered the minestrone.Podcast website
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Puck Soup
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