We're Sean "Down Goes Brown" McIndoe of The Athletic and Ryan Lambert of EP Rinkside and this is a hockey podcast, in the sense that we talk about hockey, both ...

We're Sean "Down Goes Brown" McIndoe of The Athletic and Ryan Lambert of EP Rinkside and this is a hockey podcast, in the sense that we talk about hockey, both ...

Sean and Ryan talk about the end of the Conference Finals, preview the Cup Final, and then get into all the GM and coaching changes this week. Plus Sean has a quiz. Sponsored by Athletic Greens (athleticgreens.com/puck), Bespoke Post (boxofawesome.com) promo code PUCK and Gametime (download the Gametime app and use code PUCK)

Sean and Ryan talk about the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, new hirings, the three-way trade, and more. Sponsored by Raycon (buyraycon.com/puck) and Gametime (download the Gametime app and use code PUCK)

Sean and Ryan talk about how Vegas won the Stanley Cup, there were some trades and rumors, and a bunch of front office changes. Sponsored by Raycon (buyraycon.com/puck) Athletic Greens (atheleticgreens.com/puck) and Gametime (download the Gametime app and use code PUCK)

Sean and Ryan talk about the buyouts in Vancouver and Arizona, the Jesper Bratt contract, the HHOF inductions, and play Immaculate Gord. Sponsored by Betterhelp (betterhelp.com/puck) Bespoke Post (boxofawesome.com promo code Puck) and Gametime (download the Gametime app and use code PUCK)

Sean and Ryan are in Sean's hotel room to talk about the draft, the trades, the awards, and more. Sponsored by Gametime (download the Gametime app and use code PUCK)

About Puck Soup

We're Sean "Down Goes Brown" McIndoe of The Athletic and Ryan Lambert of EP Rinkside and this is a hockey podcast, in the sense that we talk about hockey, both on the ice and about fan culture. That’s the “puck.” This is also a podcast about movies, TV, fast food, life lessons and general idiocy. That’s the “soup.” Unless you ordered the minestrone.