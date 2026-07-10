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Locked On Sabres - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Sabres

Joe DiBiase, Locked On Podcast Network
HockeySports
Locked On Sabres - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Sabres
Latest episode

1192 episodes

  • Locked On Sabres - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Sabres

    Can the Buffalo Sabres win THE STANLEY CUP as presently constructed?

    07/10/2026 | 31 mins.
    The Buffalo Sabres haven't made any big moves to get better this offseason, just moderate ones like Olen Zellweger. With the losses of Alex Tuch and Bowen Byram, can the Sabres win the Stanley Cup with the roster they presently have? Sneaky Joe lays out five things that could propel the Sabres to being a team that could win the Cup. Based around big seasons from the likes of Konsta Helenius, Noah Östlund, Zach Benson, Josh Norris staying healthy, and another good goalie season. Plus, what the Sabres lines should be if opening night was tonight. And why Helenius should open the season as the team's #1 center. Also, the Anaheim Ducks are vulnerable after matching the massive offer-sheet for Leo Carlsson. 

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    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. From the opening whistle to the final kick, Let There Be Goals on FanDuel. Visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started now.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

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  • Locked On Sabres - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Sabres

    Peyton Krebs' future is CLOUDED with the Buffalo Sabres as he files for arbitration

    07/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    Peyton Krebs has filed for arbitration with the Buffalo Sabres as a restricted free agent, setting up a very interesting dilemma for the Sabres. Krebs has turned into a very useful player that is versatile enough to play on the top line and the fourth line, playing center or wing. But what is Krebs' role going forward? The Sabres are loaded with fourth line centers already, and you probably want better for Tage Thompson's top line winger, so where does he fit? Without a real need for him, and a career season for Krebs, the cost to keep him could be just too much to bear. Jack Drury, a comparable to Krebs in the NHL, just signed for five years, $4.5 million per year. If Krebs commands that sort of price, the Sabres should look for a trade or settle for a short term deal in arbitration.

    If Krebs is here still, where will he play in 2026-27 with the Sabres having so many bodies up front? And we figure out what the proper level of smoke is on Patrick Kane coming home to Buffalo. It sounds like there's at least a possibility, and there is some merit to the idea, outside of 'it would be cool to see Kane play here.'

     

    Everydayer Club
    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    Indeed
    Now, you can speed up your hiring process with a $75 Sponsored Job Credit. Just go to https://indeed.com/podcastright now and support our show by saying you heard about Indeed on this podcast. Terms and conditions apply.

    Odoo

    Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.

     

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. From the opening whistle to the final kick, Let There Be Goals on FanDuel. Visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started now.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Sabres - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Sabres

    Buffalo Sabres FLEXIBILITY for big trade still exists after Olen Zellweger extension

    07/05/2026 | 30 mins.
    The Buffalo Sabres sign Olen Zellweger to a new three year extension, at a very team friendly cap hit, giving the Sabres room to still make a swing if they want to. If the Sabres were to get Connor Hellebuyck in a deal, only Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would have to go back in the deal to make the salaries work. There is also the matter of Peyton Krebs' contract, which could be heading for arbitration, or even another team offer-sheeting him. What Krebs' contract comes in at will also be a big determining factor on what the Sabres are able to do with the rest of the offseason. And with the Flyers massive offer-sheet of Leo Carlsson, how does that change the state of the NHL on offer-sheets and big salaries in general?

     

    Everydayer Club
    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    Indeed
    Now, you can speed up your hiring process with a $75 Sponsored Job Credit. Just go to https://indeed.com/podcastright now and support our show by saying you heard about Indeed on this podcast. Terms and conditions apply.

    Odoo

    Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.

     

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. From the opening whistle to the final kick, Let There Be Goals on FanDuel. Visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started now.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Sabres - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Sabres

    Claude Giroux headlines TOP FREE AGENT OPTIONS for the Buffalo Sabres

    07/01/2026 | 30 mins.
    Free agency day has arrived! And while the biggest names are off the market already, there are still plenty of good veteran ideas out there for the Buffalo Sabres. Starting with Claude Giroux, who even at 38 years old, is a very good top six forward that fits the specific things the Sabres need help at. Powerplay and faceoffs. Giroux is still a great playmaker on a top powerplay unit. He also has led the NHL in faceoff win percentage in each of the last two seasons. You won't find a better player in the NHL in the faceoff circle. Giroux's contract could look really appealing too because of age and what he was just signed for in Ottawa.

    Other ideas include Anders Lee, the Islanders captain who will test free agency. At 35 years old, Lee is still a productive middle six winger, but he might be a risky idea on a multi-year deal. Also, a look at Mason Marchment and Viktor Arvidsson is a look at two very different types of wingers that produce similarly. It's the big slow guy vs the small fast guy.

    And WHY DID THE SABRES HIRE MILAN LUCIC!?!?!

     

    Everydayer Club
    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    Decagon

    Ready to transform your customer support? Go to decagon.ai/LOCKEDONNHL to get a personalized demo and see what Decagon can do for your team.

     

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. From the opening whistle to the final kick, Let There Be Goals on FanDuel. Visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started now.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Sabres - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Sabres

    Buffalo Sabres are still CONNOR HELLEBUYCK FAVORITES despite not getting deal done at the NHL Draft

    06/30/2026 | 33 mins.
    The Buffalo Sabres didn't get a deal done for Winnipeg Jets star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck at the NHL Draft, but by most accounts they came very close. Hellebuyck was not traded anywhere else, there are no rumors connecting him to any other destination, and Elliotte Freidman reports he would waive his no-trade clause for Buffalo. So, the Sabres should still be considered the favorites to land the best goalie in the world. The reported trade demands from Winnipeg included the 4th pick, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Jack Quinn, and another prospect. If this is true, what is a reasonable package that Jarmo Kekäläinen could put together to get this deal done? It's hard to see the deal not include either Konsta Helenius or Noah Östlund.

    Plus, why the Sabres may be looking to move on from UPL, whether it's for Hellebuyck or someone else. Rumors about Edmonton poking around a Devon Levi trade. And is there room for Peyton Krebs in the Sabres cap picture after signing Beck Malenstyn to a six-year extension?

     

    Everydayer Club
    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    Decagon

    Ready to transform your customer support? Go to decagon.ai/LOCKEDONNHL to get a personalized demo and see what Decagon can do for your team.

     

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. From the opening whistle to the final kick, Let There Be Goals on FanDuel. Visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started now.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Sabres - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Sabres
Locked On Sabres podcast is the daily podcast that drops the puck and keeps you ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Buffalo Sabres and the National Hockey League. Hosted by Joe DiBiase, the Locked On Sabres podcast provides your daily in-depth Sabres fix with expert opinions, film review, local analysis, and coverage of all things Sabres. The Locked On Sabres podcast is a must-listen as it takes you beyond the ice for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Sabres locker room and all over the NHL. The Locked On Sabres podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
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