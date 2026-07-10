Locked On Sabres - Daily Podcast On The Buffalo Sabres

Peyton Krebs has filed for arbitration with the Buffalo Sabres as a restricted free agent, setting up a very interesting dilemma for the Sabres. Krebs has turned into a very useful player that is versatile enough to play on the top line and the fourth line, playing center or wing. But what is Krebs' role going forward? The Sabres are loaded with fourth line centers already, and you probably want better for Tage Thompson's top line winger, so where does he fit? Without a real need for him, and a career season for Krebs, the cost to keep him could be just too much to bear. Jack Drury, a comparable to Krebs in the NHL, just signed for five years, $4.5 million per year. If Krebs commands that sort of price, the Sabres should look for a trade or settle for a short term deal in arbitration.



If Krebs is here still, where will he play in 2026-27 with the Sabres having so many bodies up front? And we figure out what the proper level of smoke is on Patrick Kane coming home to Buffalo. It sounds like there's at least a possibility, and there is some merit to the idea, outside of 'it would be cool to see Kane play here.'







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