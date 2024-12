Listen to After The Whistle in the App

FOUR NATIONS CUP ROSTERS CAME OUT YESTERDAY. DOES THIS FORMAT MAKE ANY SENSE? SABRES DOWN BUT NOT OUT.. IS THERE A STILL A NEED FOR A TOUGH PLAYER ON EVERY ROSTER? SJ AND WSH AMONGST THE NOTABLE TEAMS WORTH MENTIONING.

SABRES LOSE THEIR 6TH GAME IN A ROW. THINGS ARE FINE AROUND HERE BECAUSE THE GM SAID "I'D GO TO WAR WITH THESE GUYS" AND THE UTAH GAME WAS THEIR RESPONSE AFTER WATCHING THEIR LEADER CRUMBLE ON THE PODIUM YESTERDAY. SOMETHING SERIOUSLY WRONG WITH COZENS POWER AGAIN TYSON KOZAK FIRST GOAL UPL NOT TO BLAME

WHOSE GOING TO FIX BUFFALO HOCKEY, THE PLAYERS, COACH OR GM? PAUL HAMILTON JOINED THE SHOW TO GIVE HIS "STATE OF THE SABRES' AS THEY GET READY TO HOST DETROIT AFTER LOSING THE LAST 6.

ANDREW STILL AWAY AND CRAIG HIS HOLDING DOWN THE FORT.... BARELY! JR JOINED THE SHOW. THE BOYS TOOK A LITTLE BREAK FROM BEATING UP THE SABRES AND TOOK A LOOK AROUND THE LEAGUE AND REMINISCED ABOUT SOME OF THE "GOOD OLD DAYS"

After The Whistle is a hockey podcast for everyone. We don’t just talk hockey, we talk big things in Sports and Pop Culture.Hosts Andrew Peters and Craig Rivet have 1152 Games of NHL experience. 923 of those being Craig’s, but whatever! We do Four shows/Week with Regular appearances by former teammates and friends, starting Tuesdays with Thomas Vanek (Vanner) @T_Vanek26, Wednesday’s with the Great Jeremy Roenick (JR) @Jeremy_Roenick and Thursday’s with Brian Gionta (Gio) @GioStyle21Enjoy listening! @AfterLeWhistle / @TheInstigator76 / @craigrivet52