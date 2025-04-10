Worst Seats in the House w/ Michael Russo & Anthony LaPanta - Minnesota Wild Podcast

Powered by RND
  • End of Year Review
    Another #mnwild season ends, and Russo and LaPanta dissect the Wild's series vs. Vegas, Nyquist's huge mistake, Rossi's usage, great series by Kaprizov, Boldy, Hartman, Foligno and Gustavsson and the offseason ahead.    from Aquarius Home Services Studio (https://aquariushomeservices.com) Supported by: Aquarius Home Services (https://aquariushomeservices.com/) Royal Credit Union (https://www.rcu.org/) Twill Edina Galleria, OnX Maps (https://www.onxmaps.com/), Gigli THC Beverages (www.gigli.com), & Clamshell Beach Resort (https://www.cottagesonwhitefish.com/)
    --------  
    1:08:58
  • Wild Even Series
    Live from Splitrocks, Russo and LaPanta break down the #mnwild 1st 2 games in Vegas and preview the home games, plus talk Kaprizov, Boldy, Rossi and Buium.    from Aquarius Home Services Studio (https://aquariushomeservices.com) Supported by: Aquarius Home Services (https://aquariushomeservices.com/) Royal Credit Union (https://www.rcu.org/) Twill Edina Galleria, OnX Maps (https://www.onxmaps.com/), Gigli THC Beverages (www.gigli.com), & Clamshell Beach Resort (https://www.cottagesonwhitefish.com/)
    --------  
    1:07:40
  • Fleury’s Storybook Ending
    Russo and LaPanta talk about the amazing way the #mnwild made the playoffs, gush over Zuccarello/Eriksson Ek/Fleury, talk Buium and preview Wild-Knights series   from Aquarius Home Services Studio (https://aquariushomeservices.com) Supported by: Aquarius Home Services (https://aquariushomeservices.com/) Royal Credit Union (https://www.rcu.org/) Twill Edina Galleria, OnX Maps (https://www.onxmaps.com/), Gigli THC Beverages (www.gigli.com), & Clamshell Beach Resort(https://www.cottagesonwhitefish.com/)
    --------  
    1:12:31
  • LaPanta Worked Up
    Finally, LaPanta gets aggravated by X, plus Russo and LaPanta talk #mnwild’s big win vs. Stars, Kaprizov’s return, Middleton’s injury and what would have happened if they were college roommates   from Aquarius Home Services Studio (https://aquariushomeservices.com) Supported by: Aquarius Home Services (https://aquariushomeservices.com/) Royal Credit Union (https://www.rcu.org/) Twill Edina Galleria, OnX Maps (https://www.onxmaps.com/), Gigli THC Beverages (www.gigli.com), & Clamshell Beach Resort(https://www.cottagesonwhitefish.com/)
    --------  
    1:15:49
  • Live from New York
    From NYC, Russo and LaPanta talk #mnwild’s recent play, Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek’s near return, their chances in the playoffs and Ovi’s GR8 Chase. Next live show: April 7 at 7 at Tuttle’s   from Aquarius Home Services Studio (https://aquariushomeservices.com) Supported by: Fellers Ranch (https://fellersranch.com/) Aquarius Home Services (https://aquariushomeservices.com/) Royal Credit Union (https://www.rcu.org/) Twill Edina Galleria & OnX Maps (https://www.onxmaps.com/) Gigli THC Beverages (www.gigli.com) PromoCode: TalkNorth for 50%off of first order Clamshell Beach Resort(https://www.cottagesonwhitefish.com/)
    --------  
    1:01:08

Michael Russo and Anthony LaPanta talk Minnesota Wild and the rest of the NHL
