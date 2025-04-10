Worst Seats in the House w/ Michael Russo & Anthony LaPanta - Minnesota Wild Podcast

Another #mnwild season ends, and Russo and LaPanta dissect the Wild's series vs. Vegas, Nyquist's huge mistake, Rossi's usage, great series by Kaprizov, Boldy, Hartman, Foligno and Gustavsson and the offseason ahead.
from Aquarius Home Services Studio (https://aquariushomeservices.com)
Supported by: Aquarius Home Services (https://aquariushomeservices.com/) Royal Credit Union (https://www.rcu.org/) Twill Edina Galleria, OnX Maps (https://www.onxmaps.com/), Gigli THC Beverages (www.gigli.com), & Clamshell Beach Resort (https://www.cottagesonwhitefish.com/)
1:08:58
Wild Even Series
Live from Splitrocks, Russo and LaPanta break down the #mnwild 1st 2 games in Vegas and preview the home games, plus talk Kaprizov, Boldy, Rossi and Buium.
1:07:40
Fleury’s Storybook Ending
Russo and LaPanta talk about the amazing way the #mnwild made the playoffs, gush over Zuccarello/Eriksson Ek/Fleury, talk Buium and preview Wild-Knights series
1:12:31
LaPanta Worked Up
Finally, LaPanta gets aggravated by X, plus Russo and LaPanta talk #mnwild’s big win vs. Stars, Kaprizov’s return, Middleton’s injury and what would have happened if they were college roommates
1:15:49
Live from New York
From NYC, Russo and LaPanta talk #mnwild’s recent play, Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek’s near return, their chances in the playoffs and Ovi’s GR8 Chase.
Next live show: April 7 at 7 at Tuttle’s
