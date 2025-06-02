Gillie Da King on His FAVORITE Eagles Memories, Shedeur's Draft Party & More | Exciting Mics Ep 3

Gillie Da King (Gillie Da Kid) joins Cooper DeJean & Reed Blankenship on the Podcast Exciting Mics Episode 3 to Talk about what REALLY Happened at Shedeur's Draft Party, His Favorite Memories as an Eagles Fan, Eagles Winning the Super Bowl, the moment he knew the "Exciting Whites" were great & more. Gillie Da King joins Exciting Mics for a high-energy conversation about his favorite Eagles moments, Shedeur Sanders' draft night, and what it really means to rep Philadelphia. From iconic plays like DeSean Jackson's punt return to Cooper DeJean's Super Bowl pick-six, this episode is packed with unforgettable stories and behind-the-scenes insight. Hosts Reed Blankenship and Cooper DeJean also dive into locker room culture, personal growth, and what drives their passion for the game. Don't miss this must-watch episode of Exciting Mics.Presented by Vanda PharmaceuticalsTimestamps: 00:00 - Intro1:09 - What's Exciting You This Week?5:27 - Quick Hitters7:08 - Gillie Da King joins the show7:39 - How Gillie got his nickname8:23 - Growing up in Philly9:05 - Gillie apologizes to Reed10:09 - Biggest shock to Cooper moving to Philly11:11 - Cooper DeJawn11:41 - How DO you say jawn?12:20 - Gillie: unofficial mascot of the Eagles13:25 - Where does the 2025 Eagles team rank all-time?14:39 - Jalen Hurts/Jordan Mailata in Super Bowl15:19 - How hard is it to get ready for this year?17:04 - How much the team enjoys playing with eachother18:13 - Cooper's pick-6 hasn't sunk in19:28 - Gillie's reaction to Sirianni's extension21:30 - Learning the NFL as a rookie25:56 - Gillie at Shedeur Sanders' draft party26:45 - Gillie met Cooper's parents at Super Bowl27:42 - Eagles' draft picks28:05 - Rookies came ready to work/learning under veterans29:12 - CJ Gardner Johnson on Cooper, Quinyon Mitchell30:40 - Cooper/Reed's promise to Gillie31:58 - Gillie's start in music36:03 - Gillie's podcast36:20 - Who should be a guest on Exciting Mics?37:50 - All-time favorite Eagles players38:50 - Is Lane Johnson the greatest Eagles of all time?39:30 - Top 3 Eagles moments of all-time41:42 - Cooper's Welcome to the NFL moment43:18 - Reed's Welcome to the NFL moment44:15 - Gillie's outro45:04 - Exciting BITES46:18 - Fan Q&A#nfl #football #philadelphiaeagles #eagles #cooperdejean #reedblankenship #superbowl #nflfootball #gobirds #excitingmics #gilliedakid #gilliedaking