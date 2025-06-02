Gillie Da King on His FAVORITE Eagles Memories, Shedeur's Draft Party & More | Exciting Mics Ep 3
Gillie Da King (Gillie Da Kid) joins Cooper DeJean & Reed Blankenship on the Podcast Exciting Mics Episode 3 to Talk about what REALLY Happened at Shedeur's Draft Party, His Favorite Memories as an Eagles Fan, Eagles Winning the Super Bowl, the moment he knew the "Exciting Whites" were great & more. Gillie Da King joins Exciting Mics for a high-energy conversation about his favorite Eagles moments, Shedeur Sanders' draft night, and what it really means to rep Philadelphia. From iconic plays like DeSean Jackson's punt return to Cooper DeJean's Super Bowl pick-six, this episode is packed with unforgettable stories and behind-the-scenes insight. Hosts Reed Blankenship and Cooper DeJean also dive into locker room culture, personal growth, and what drives their passion for the game. Don't miss this must-watch episode of Exciting Mics.Presented by Vanda PharmaceuticalsTimestamps: 00:00 - Intro1:09 - What's Exciting You This Week?5:27 - Quick Hitters7:08 - Gillie Da King joins the show7:39 - How Gillie got his nickname8:23 - Growing up in Philly9:05 - Gillie apologizes to Reed10:09 - Biggest shock to Cooper moving to Philly11:11 - Cooper DeJawn11:41 - How DO you say jawn?12:20 - Gillie: unofficial mascot of the Eagles13:25 - Where does the 2025 Eagles team rank all-time?14:39 - Jalen Hurts/Jordan Mailata in Super Bowl15:19 - How hard is it to get ready for this year?17:04 - How much the team enjoys playing with eachother18:13 - Cooper's pick-6 hasn't sunk in19:28 - Gillie's reaction to Sirianni's extension21:30 - Learning the NFL as a rookie25:56 - Gillie at Shedeur Sanders' draft party26:45 - Gillie met Cooper's parents at Super Bowl27:42 - Eagles' draft picks28:05 - Rookies came ready to work/learning under veterans29:12 - CJ Gardner Johnson on Cooper, Quinyon Mitchell30:40 - Cooper/Reed's promise to Gillie31:58 - Gillie's start in music36:03 - Gillie's podcast36:20 - Who should be a guest on Exciting Mics?37:50 - All-time favorite Eagles players38:50 - Is Lane Johnson the greatest Eagles of all time?39:30 - Top 3 Eagles moments of all-time41:42 - Cooper's Welcome to the NFL moment43:18 - Reed's Welcome to the NFL moment44:15 - Gillie's outro45:04 - Exciting BITES46:18 - Fan Q&A#nfl #football #philadelphiaeagles #eagles #cooperdejean #reedblankenship #superbowl #nflfootball #gobirds #excitingmics #gilliedakid #gilliedaking
Saquon Barkley on Tush Push Ban, SaQUAD Nickname, & Playing For The Eagles | Exciting Mics Ep 2
Saquon Barkley joins Cooper DeJean & Reed Blankenship on the Podcast Exciting Mics Episode 2 to talk about the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl WIN, joining the Eagles After Playing for the New York Giants, becoming the Highest Paid RB in NFL, where his SaQUAD Nickname comes from & more. NFL superstar Saquon Barkley talks about the controversial Tush Push ban and what it's really like playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. From hilarious locker room moments to deep insights on leadership, injuries, and chasing greatness, this episode is packed with raw conversations and Super Bowl stories. Plus, hear about Saquon's Met Gala experience, offseason grind, and wild takes on Pluto, golf, and TikTok conspiracies. Don't miss one of the most authentic and entertaining NFL podcasts of the season — hit play and subscribe now!Presented by Vanda PharmaceuticalsTimestamps:00:00 - Intro0:19 - Saquon Barkley joins the show1:30 - What is exciting you this week?2:57 - Schedule release day3:46 - OTAs6:08 - Hamstring strength test7:18 - How IS Iowa?8:24 - Saquon got paid because of Iowa9:18 - What's the most Saquon has squatted?10:55 - 2024-2025 NFL Season12:53 - '24-'25 Eagles Top 5 NFL team of all time?15:47 - Super Bowl victory18:47 - Saquon predicted he'd be in the Super Bowl last year20:30 - Super Bowl parade23:20 - Should the tush push be banned?26:03 - Elevator pitch to Roger Goodell27:46 - Wildest conspiracy theories30:33 - Can you name all the planets?32:57 - Saquon highest paid RB in NFL history41:09 - Saquon at the Met Gala42:53 - Coolest person Saquon's met43:29 - Exciting Fits: Met Gala45:26 - Saquon's upbringing47:15 - Are they nice in Iowa?48:45 - Super Bowl winners from each hometown50:08 - 2018 Draft class: STACKED50:55 - Baker and Saquon's rookie bet51:50 - AJ Dillon's quads are bigger than Saquon's?52:39 - Saquon's outro53:00 - Exciting Eats: Angelo's55:10 - Fan questions from Rory Cavin1:00:44 - Episode outro#nfl #football #philadelphiaeagles #eagles #cooperdejean #reedblankenship #superbowl #saquonbarkley #nflfootball #gobirds #excitingmics
Cooper & Reed on Draft Prank Calls, Eagles WINNING Super Bowl, & More! | Exciting Mics Ep. 1
Cooper DeJean & Reed Blankenship's First Podcast Episode of Exciting Mics that goes Behind the Scenes of Eagles Super Bowl Celebration & Parade, Cooper DeJean's funny untold story about NFL Draft Night, & More behind the backstory of this hilarious duo from the Philidelphia Eagles. Join Cooper & Reed on the first episode of Exciting Mics as they dive into hilarious NFL Draft prank calls, celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' thrilling 2024 Super Bowl victory, and debate if an NFL team could actually defeat a gorilla! From insightful sports commentary and personal anecdotes to playful banter about cheesesteaks and Philly culture, this podcast episode promises endless entertainment. Subscribe and tune in weekly for more exciting conversations about sports, music, fashion, and beyond!!Presented by Vanda PharmaceuticalsTimestamps:00:00 - Welcome to Exciting Mics01:50 - Weekly Exciting Moments (Country concerts & the Kentucky Derby)03:12 - Could the Eagles Beat a Gorilla?!06:07 - Philly's Best Cheesesteaks Debate08:15 - Philly Slang: "Water" vs. "Wooder"09:31 - Reed Thinks He's 85% Viking?!12:37 - Exciting Eats17:10 - Super Bowl Stories: From OTAs to the Win28:34 - What the Parade Was Really Like32:40 - Our Speech Flopped at the Rocky Steps35:51 - Fat Rings & Ring Ceremony Hype38:20 - Reed's Proposal Story45:06 - NFL Draft: Getting Picked vs. Passed Up46:41 - Cooper's Draft Day Prank Call :flushed:52:17 - Howie Roseman Stories53:16 - Rapid Fire to Close It Out#nfl #football #philadelphiaeagles #eagles #cooperdejean #reedblankenship #superbowl #nfldraft #nflfootball #gobirds #excitingmics
Exciting Mics Trailer
Exciting Mics with Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship - Presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Exciting Mics, presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals, is the official podcast of Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship — two of the NFL’s most exciting young stars and now Super Bowl champions. Each week, the duo brings fans straight into the locker room and beyond with real talk, unfiltered stories, and their signature chemistry.
From rural roots to Philly fame, Cooper and Reed cover football, life, food, and pop culture, alongside special guests including NFL teammates, celebrity Eagles fans, and more. It’s as authentic as it gets — just two guys living out their dream and bringing fans along for the ride. Whether you're an Eagles diehard or just love great sports talk, Exciting Mics is your front-row seat to the NFL’s most entertaining new podcast.
A GOAT Farm Media and ALLCITY Network Production