Aaron and John talk about the early Twins tidbits from spring training involving Ty France, Jose Miranda, Brock Stewart, Louie Varland, Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, Chris Paddack, Harrison Bader, and more.
2:07:13
Bader and Coulombe (and ... ?)
Aaron and John talk about the Twins signing Harrison Bader and Danny Coulombe just before the start of spring training, which roster battles to watch during camp, why adding anyone else might mean trading away someone like Willi Castro, and the latest details on the new TV setup.
1:32:22
Ryan Jeffers, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Cory Provus at Twins Daily's 2025 Winter Meltdown
Aaron and John host Twins Daily's 2025 Winter Meltdown and interview Minnesota Twins players Ryan Jeffers and Simeon Woods Richardson, and Twins TV play-by-play announcer Cory Provus.
1:42:41
Pohlads Progressing Towards Sale
Aaron and John talk about the Twins' lack of offseason activity, rumblings of the Pohlads moving closer to selling the team, the local broadcast plans for 2025, trading for former top prospect Diego Cartaya, and parsing quotes about the payroll.
1:48:07
Happy Birthday from Down Under
Aaron and John talk about Max Kepler, Carlos Santana, and Caleb Thielbar officially leaving the Twins as free agents, how Mickey Gasper and Mike Ford could fit into the lineup plans, why giving up on Jovani Morán seems odd, and starting a cricket podcast.