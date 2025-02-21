Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsGleeman and The Geek
Listen to Gleeman and The Geek in the App
Listen to Gleeman and The Geek in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Gleeman and The Geek

Podcast Gleeman and The Geek
Aaron Gleeman and John Bonnes
Minnesota Twins Talk with Aaron Gleeman and John Bonnes. For more, including midweek, episodes, check out https://www.patreon.com/Gleeman.
SportsBaseballNewsSports News

Available Episodes

5 of 50
  • 7 Takeaways From the First 7 Days of Twins Camp
    Aaron and John talk about the early Twins tidbits from spring training involving Ty France, Jose Miranda, Brock Stewart, Louie Varland, Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, Chris Paddack, Harrison Bader, and more.
    --------  
    2:07:13
  • Bader and Coulombe (and ... ?)
    Aaron and John talk about the Twins signing Harrison Bader and Danny Coulombe just before the start of spring training, which roster battles to watch during camp, why adding anyone else might mean trading away someone like Willi Castro, and the latest details on the new TV setup.
    --------  
    1:32:22
  • Ryan Jeffers, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Cory Provus at Twins Daily's 2025 Winter Meltdown
    Aaron and John host Twins Daily's 2025 Winter Meltdown and interview Minnesota Twins players Ryan Jeffers and Simeon Woods Richardson, and Twins TV play-by-play announcer Cory Provus.
    --------  
    1:42:41
  • Pohlads Progressing Towards Sale
    Aaron and John talk about the Twins' lack of offseason activity, rumblings of the Pohlads moving closer to selling the team, the local broadcast plans for 2025, trading for former top prospect Diego Cartaya, and parsing quotes about the payroll.
    --------  
    1:48:07
  • Happy Birthday from Down Under
    Aaron and John talk about Max Kepler, Carlos Santana, and Caleb Thielbar officially leaving the Twins as free agents, how Mickey Gasper and Mike Ford could fit into the lineup plans, why giving up on Jovani Morán seems odd, and starting a cricket podcast. 
    --------  
    1:50:13

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Gleeman and The Geek

Minnesota Twins Talk with Aaron Gleeman and John Bonnes. For more, including midweek, episodes, check out https://www.patreon.com/Gleeman.
Podcast website

Listen to Gleeman and The Geek, The Ryen Russillo Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/23/2025 - 2:57:09 PM