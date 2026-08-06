Pride of Detroit: for Detroit Lions fans

The Pride of Detroit PODcast crew reacts to the biggest news as Detroit Lions training camp gets underway, including Kerby Joseph opening camp on the PUP list and what it could mean for the defense moving forward. Then, the guys break down every position group on the roster, highlighting the biggest battles, breakout candidates, and storylines to watch as the Lions hit the practice field. If you're getting ready for training camp, this episode covers everything you need to know before the pads come on.



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