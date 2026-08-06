Pride of Detroit: for Detroit Lions fans

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1064 episodes
- Jeremy and Erik answer your Detroit Lions questions after the first week of training camp, breaking down the biggest takeaways, standout performers, key position battles, injury updates, and what to watch as camp continues.
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- The PODcast crew breaks down the latest from Detroit Lions training camp, including key injury updates on Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, Derrick Moore, and Jahmyr Gibbs' ongoing contract hold-in. We also discuss the biggest standouts and position battles, from the offensive line and cornerback competition to rising roster hopefuls and what it all means as Detroit inches closer to the regular season.
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- The Pride of Detroit PODcast crew reacts to the biggest news as Detroit Lions training camp gets underway, including Kerby Joseph opening camp on the PUP list and what it could mean for the defense moving forward. Then, the guys break down every position group on the roster, highlighting the biggest battles, breakout candidates, and storylines to watch as the Lions hit the practice field. If you're getting ready for training camp, this episode covers everything you need to know before the pads come on.
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- The Midweek Mailbag answers your biggest questions ahead of Detroit Lions training camp. We break down the key storylines, roster battles, breakout candidates, and biggest questions facing the Lions as they prepare for the 2026 season.
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- The NFC North is loaded with defensive talent, but which team has the edge? The Pride of Detroit PODcast crew ranks every linebacker corps, secondary, and coaching staff across the division, debating where the Detroit Lions stack up against the Packers, Vikings, and Bears.
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About Pride of Detroit: for Detroit Lions fans
The official home for audio programming from Pride of Detroit, SB Nation's community for fans of the Detroit Lions.Podcast website
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