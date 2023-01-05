Pride of Detroit: for Detroit Lions fans

The official home for audio programming from Pride of Detroit, SB Nation's community for fans of the Detroit Lions. More
Lions midweek mailbag 5/3/23
5/4/2023
50:40
Breaking down the 2023 Detroit Lions draft class
The class is set! Seven new Detroit Lions were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the POD crew discusses all of them. They touch on the debate about positional value, the overall approach the Lions took to this draft, and what the Lions are getting in each new player.
5/2/2023
1:39:43
FROM THE SB NATION NFL SHOW: Are Lions getting a long term backup or do they have their Jared Goff replacement?
Monday - Monday Football Monday (RJ Ochoa, Pete Sweeney, Jeremy Reisman)
5/1/2023
3:45
Lions trade D'Andre Swift. Did they get good value from the Eagles?
Day 3 of the draft brought big news as the Lions traded running back D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles, netting a 2025 4th round pick. Jeremy, Chris and John break down what it means for the Lions and the future of Swift's career.
4/29/2023
16:04
NFL Draft Day #2: Hendon Hooker, Brian Branch, Sam LaPorta, Brodric Martin
If Day 1 had some downer vibes, Day 2 brought weird but positive analysis as the Lions brought their draft class into picture. Sam LaPorta for the tight end room, the surprisingly-available Brian Branch for a well-needed DB, a nose tackle in Brodric Martin and an exciting third round pick of Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker. Chris, Jeremy and Erik break down what all went down, and how the two days has brought the philosophy of the Lions front office into focus.
