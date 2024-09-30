Powered by RND
Big Blue Banter: A New York Giants Football Podcast

Podcast Big Blue Banter: A New York Giants Football Podcast
Blue Wire
Dan Schneier and Nick Falato break down the New York Giants using All-22 game film and analytics.
  • Reaction: Giants keep Daboll, Schoen & Mara breaks his silence
    Dan and Nick react to the Monday news that both Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen will return to the Giants in 2025, what this means for the offseason now and future years of roster building, and they break down owner John Mara’s breaking of his silence — the slew of things he touched on with reporters including a possible new DC, the QB search and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    48:41
  • Giants-Eagles : The Nightmare Season Is Finally Over
    Dan and Nick recap the Giants Week 18 loss to the Eagles, discuss the future of both Daboll and Schoen, the QB position, the draft position and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:51
  • The Case For & Against Schoen: Draft, cap, process & more
    Dan and Nick break down the looming decisions for the Giants on whether or not to retain Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. They unpack every nook and cranny of this thing starting with the roster he inherited, where it is now, every draft class, how he has managed the salary cap and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:28:07
  • Reaction: Giants beat Colts, but at what cost?
    Dan and Nick react to the Giants' Week 17 win over the Colts where Drew Lock unexpectedly looked consistent and competent with over 300 yards passing and five total TDs. What does it mean for the future of the franchise? Daboll? Schoen? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:03:19
  • Film Room: What Giants need to do to salvage Evan Neal + Michael Penix debut
    Nick and Dan dive into the #Giants Week 16 tape against the Atlanta #Falcons. They two discuss Evan Neal, Michael Penix, and the depressing state of the #NewYORKGAINTS #Briandaboll #nygiants #nyg #nfl #michaelpenix #bluewirevideo #podcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:03:05

About Big Blue Banter: A New York Giants Football Podcast

Dan Schneier and Nick Falato break down the New York Giants using All-22 game film and analytics.
