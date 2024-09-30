Big Blue Banter: A New York Giants Football Podcast

The Case For & Against Schoen: Draft, cap, process & more

Dan and Nick break down the looming decisions for the Giants on whether or not to retain Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. They unpack every nook and cranny of this thing starting with the roster he inherited, where it is now, every draft class, how he has managed the salary cap and more.