Rewatch Reaction with Charlie Goldsmith: Bengals-Browns
Paul and Charlie Goldsmith run through their favorite plays from the Bengals-Browns game. Charlie starts by going through the offensive line problems after analyzing the 59 "danger plays" that have occurred for Burrow over the last seven weeks since Orlando Brown Jr. went down. Paul dives into the young defensive players that are starting to show signs of breaking through, with a focus on Kris Jenkins Jr. and Jordan Battle.
30:14
The Walkout: Bengals 24, Browns 6
Welcome to The Walkout presented by Cincy Shirts. Paul and Jay recap the Battle of Ohio on a day when the Bengals beat the Browns and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. They talk about the emerging hope from young players on defense. Hear from Amarius Mims about his sideline spat with Frank Pollack and Tee Higgins on 'Superman' as well as a closer look at playoff picture.
30:54
Who Dey Light: Playoff hope (sort of) and Burrow's katana Christmas
Paul and Mark run through the week in Bengals stories and take listener questions. They start by discussing all the permutations of the playoff picture after Denver lost to Los Angeles on Thursday night. What's the biggest obstacle left? How long are the odds? They discuss Burrow's gift of katanas to his offensive linemen and living the best life of a 12-year-old who won the lottery. Questions about Chase Brown, ownership, lack of calls for Burrow and Sam Hubbard's legacy. Then, Ambush Light, Growler Bet, Mark's comedy slate and the holiday shakedown in dad life.
56:31
PD&Jay: Zac Jackson from Cleveland, final word on Burrow's demeanor
Paul and Jay take a look ahead to the weekend as the Bengals take on the Browns. Come down to the Christmas live show at BetMGM and Nation Kitchen & Bar at The Banks. The Christmas Show will feature jerseys, teams gear, signed items and a special prize regarding Bengals-Broncos for those who make it between 10-11AM on Sunday. Hear from Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor about the outburst of the weekend and how Burrow's voice is evolving inside Paycor Stadium. Zac Jackson joins from Cleveland to talk DTR, Andrew Berry's job and the sweet combination of vodka and egg rolls. Jay's Got Sad Sack Stats, Growler Bet, predictions and wide receiver ARBIES.
59:51
Balds Don't Lie: Allure of the Burrow video, too many rookies, Sam Hubbard
Paul, Jay and ESPN 1530's Mo Egger take on another week of drama with the Bengals. Next live show at BetMGM/Nation Kitchen & Bar at The Banks. Giveaways galore (2:00) News on Sam Hubbard, Browns QBs, schedule shuffling and Amarius Mims appreciation (6:30) Playoff picture talk and when it could get real-ish (10:45) Mo Egger joins (20:00) Allure of the Burrow video (21:00) The jarring number of snaps from rookies passed over by the league (35:00) Jay's Got Stats, RPBs, Growler Bet winners, ARBIES (47:00)
Paul Dehner Jr., senior Bengals writer for The Athletic, takes you inside Paycor Stadium to keep you informed and entertained on all things Bengals. He's joined by Mo Egger of ESPN1530, Dave Niinemets of The Athletic, Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network and comedian Mark Chalifoux across three shows a week to elevate the conversation about the team from gritty details to philosophical debates to comical storylines.