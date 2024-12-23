PD&Jay: Zac Jackson from Cleveland, final word on Burrow's demeanor

Paul and Jay take a look ahead to the weekend as the Bengals take on the Browns. Come down to the Christmas live show at BetMGM and Nation Kitchen & Bar at The Banks. The Christmas Show will feature jerseys, teams gear, signed items and a special prize regarding Bengals-Broncos for those who make it between 10-11AM on Sunday. Hear from Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor about the outburst of the weekend and how Burrow's voice is evolving inside Paycor Stadium. Zac Jackson joins from Cleveland to talk DTR, Andrew Berry's job and the sweet combination of vodka and egg rolls. Jay's Got Sad Sack Stats, Growler Bet, predictions and wide receiver ARBIES.