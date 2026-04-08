When did it start to go wrong? In Episode 4 of LUCK, host Zak Keefer dives into the darkest years of Andrew Luck’s NFL career. Somewhere, in between the broken ribs, the lacerated kidney, the torn abdomen muscle and the wrecked throwing shoulder, he lost his football innocence. A game that had once been so much fun was now a living hell. Was there a way out? And how bad did it get? As we hear, much worse than we all thought. Voices include Chuck Pagano, Bruce Arians, Bill Polian, Tony Dungy, Robert Mays, Peter King and more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.