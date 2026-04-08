Wait ... what?!? That was a common reaction to the stunning news that came down the night of August 24, 2019. Andrew Luck — just 29 years old, coming off his most efficient season ever — was walking way from football, broken down and battered, his love of the game gone. How? Why?
In Episode 6 of LUCK, host Zak Keefer examines in detail one of the most shocking retirements in NFL history: the lead-up, the clues, the scene, the reaction then and now. Voices include Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Jacoby Brissett, Robert Griffin III, David Shaw and more.
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